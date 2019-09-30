It’s Not Healthy to Lose Weight by Dropping Calories to Under 1,200 Per Day

This is in response to Actaeon’s It’s Not a Sin to be Thin

By Bangkok [AKA The Retard]

Actaeon, you’re confusing two things.

1) Being healthy (not obese)

2) Starving yourself to look like a model (Unhealthy).

That is, you’re confusing being ‘healthy’ with forcing your body into ‘starvation mode’ (unhealthy) just to lose weight.

Guess what?

It’s NOT healthy to lose weight by artificially dropping your calories to starvation levels (under 1,200 calories per day is generally considered starvation dieting).

Find me a SINGLE doctor in America (besides Nxivm Doctors Brandon Porter or Danielle Roberts) who will publicly state that starving yourself like ‘models’ is what Americans need to do to become healthy.

LOL. 🙂

Those female models you used as proof of being ‘healthy’ are likely not healthy, even though they are thin. Many models starve themselves to maintain an ultra thin appearance, which no doctor would recommend.

Why?

1) While on a ‘starvation diet’ your body will begin burning muscle and organ tissue too, which is dangerous and UNHEALTHY on a long term basis.

2) Your body’s electrolytes and vitamins/minerals will become unbalanced and depleted and you’ll need to take daily measures to ensure they get balanced/replenished.

3) Your body’s metabolism massively SLOWS DOWN when you begin starving yourself. This means you begin burning fewer calories each day, which means you’ll need to cut calories even further to lose more weight (which is likely why some NXIVM gals were eating only 500 calories per day). This is a ‘protection’ mechanism by your brain. In short, your body senses that you’re in danger (of starving to death) and it begins burning fewer calories to delay your muscle and organ tissue from getting burned up.

Americans can lose weight safely and increase their metabolism (burn more calories) by simply exercising on a daily basis while slightly cutting out foods that raise blood sugar too high (certain types of carbs, not all carbs).

High blood sugar levels is why most Americans gain weight and get fat as a house, not merely excess calories.

FYI: Yes, if you pig out on 5,000 calories per day you’ll gain weight no matter what types of calories they are. However, if you’re a typical American eating around 2,500-3,500 calories per day then simply moderating your blood sugar (carbs) will make it very difficult to gain weight and very easy to lose weight.

Americans overeat ‘unhealthy’ carbs on a massive scale compared to Europeans and Asians.

If you drink non-diet soda or have Starbucks coffee every day then you’re spiking your blood sugar every time you do that with almost no nutritional benefits.

Virtually every breakfast cereal on American shelves will spike blood sugar and make kids fatter than they otherwise would be. Even most ‘low sugar’ cereals are fattening, since low sugar cereals are high in other types of starches which spike blood sugar.

FYI: Americans don’t need to go on a super low carb diet to lose weight. They don’t need to use Atkins or Keto.

They simply need to ‘moderate’ carbs (i.e, slowly reduce certain types of carbs) to keep their blood sugar stable — and they’ll lose fat and excess water weight without having to starve themselves.

(Every gram of carbs makes your body retain 2-3 grams of water)

Toni Natalie Was Wrong to Put Child on Keith’s Low Cal Diet

Putting a small child on any type of calorie restricted diet supervised by a maniac like Keith Raniere (even one which doesn’t go into full starvation mode) is one of the unhealthiest ways for a child to lose weight, since Keith doesn’t understand how to nutritionally balance meals nor does he understand how to properly exercise to lose weight without having to cut calories so much.

That’s why Heidi’s comments about Toni trying to make her kid healthy — are nothing but drivel. If Toni really wanted to make her kid healthy, she’d have consulted a pediatric doctor to supervise her child’s nutrition and exercise, not a maniac like Keith Raniere.

PS — Mr. Actaeon, if you’re in good shape without moderating your carbs or exercising at all —- it simply means you were born with a faster than normal metabolism. It doesn’t mean that other people should listen to your uneducated drivel about doing ANYTHING they can to lose weight, since most people were not born with a fast metabolism.

