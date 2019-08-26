Will Dr. Danielle Roberts Have Her Medical License Revoked?

Now that the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has finally revoked the medical license of Brandon Porter, the question becomes whether the agency will do the same with Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Porter’s license was revoked after an NYSDOH Hearing Committee sustained 24 of the 25 charges of professional misconduct that had been lodged against him. The revocation process took more than a year.

According to NYSDOH, it revoked Porter’s license because he had conducted more than 250 unauthorized human research studies – and because he had failed to report what NYSDOH termed “an unusual disease outbreak” at the 2016 Vanguard Week.

Roberts Is Facing Different Allegations

Although Roberts has also been charged with professional misconduct, the circumstances surrounding her charges are very different from those concerning Porter.

From what can be gleaned from various filings, all the charges against Porter are related to her role in branding 100-150 women with the initials of Keith Raniere, the leader of the NXIVM/ESP sex slave cult.

More specifically, the charges against Roberts are that she:

– Practiced medicine with negligence on more than one occasion;

– Practiced medicine with gross negligence on one occasion;

– Failed to utilize scientifically accepted precautions and infection-control measures during the branding procedures; and

– Is morally unfit to practice medicine.

Allegations Against Roberts Started in 2017

The current investigation of Roberts has been ongoing since at least January 2018. That’s when NYSDOH served subpoenas on eight “Jane Does” who were involved in – or had knowledge of – the brandings.

The Jane Does tried to have the subpoenas revoked on the basis that branding – also called “body scarification” – does not involve the practice of medicine and is, therefore, outside the purview of NYSDOH.

That is the basically the same position that NYSDOH initially took when Sarah Edmondson filed a complaint against Porter back in 2017.

Edmondson’s complaint was originally rejected by NYSDOH on the basis that her allegations involved conduct that “did not occur with the doctor-patient relationship and should be reported to law enforcement”. But the agency decided to reopen the matter after numerous published reports about the branding – and a likely call from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Since the agency reopened the matter, Raniere and five other top leaders of the cult – Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, and Kathy Russell – were indicted by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) on a variety of federal felony charges.

The five women pleaded guilty to various federal felonies – and Raniere was convicted on all seven charges against him.

All of them are currently awaiting sentencing.

Roberts Also Worked at St. Peter’s Hospital

Just like Porter, Roberts was employed for several years at St. Peter’s Hospital.

During that same period of time, she also maintained a private practice at 7 Grant Hill Road in Clifton Park, NY.

At last report, she was working at Plainview Hospital in Plainview, NY.

Her office address – and her telephone number there – are 888 Old Country Road Plainview, NY 11803 and 516/719-2546.

In addition to her medical practice, Roberts also appears as a panelist at programs promoting various health and wellness programs.

She also maintains an active Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DrDanielleRoberts

NYSDOH Also Needs to Revoke Roberts’ Medical License

As reluctant as it usually is to discipline physicians, NYSDOH stepped up big time in revoking Porter’s license.

Now, it needs to do the same thing with respect to Danielle Roberts.

To begin with, even if the branding itself does not constitute “the practice of medicine”, the treatment of the women who were branded certain does (Roberts reportedly advised each branded woman how to treat her branded pussy).

In addition, Roberts’ refusal to stop the branding process when some of the women asked her to do so means that she acted – at least in those cases – without permission from the women being branded.

Roberts also failed to provide any type of pain-avoidance procedure for the women that she branded. According to an Order issued by Acting New York State Supreme Court Judge Kimberly A. O’Connor in September 2018, “The complaint alleged that the subject physician participated in an initiation ceremony for a secret society, which involved the branding of female initiates with a cautery pen without anesthesia and under duress”.

In addition to the above, there is also the fact that Roberts was at the 2016 Vanguard Week festivities when hundreds of attendees became ill. And just like Porter, she failed to report the outbreak of “an unusual disease outbreak” to NYSDOH – which, as a licensed physician in New York State, she was required to do.

And lastly, there’s the “What the fuck?” criterion that has to be applied in cases like this.

Does anyone seriously think that a doctor who branded the vaginas of 100-150 women with the initials of a sex slave cult leader is competent to practice medicine?

Seriously?

In a state where declawing cats is now illegal, do you want someone like this making life and death decisions about other human beings?

I’m not sure I’d want Danielle Roberts to take care of my cat.

And I sure as hell don’t want her branding any more pussies with Raniere’s initials!

