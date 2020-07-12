The Right Side: DOJ Should Arrest St. Louis Circuit Attorney AND Police Officers Who Willfully Violated McCloskey’s Civil Rights

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

From the Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

From Title 18 US Code Section 242… “Whoever, under color of any law… willfully subjects any person in any State… to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to DEATH.”

Mr. Attorney General, I’m confused …as a three- decade FBI Agent, I believe we have a crime committed by the St Louis District Attorney by ordering St Louis Police to illegally confiscate a gun(s) from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, for exercising their Constructional Rights to Keep and Bear arms and their inherent right to Self Defense.

Mr. AG, you are allowed to enforce the laws when white folks’ Civil Rights are violated…it applies equally to all (please see the 14th Amendment, same document)!

Former President Obama had former AG Eric Holder (remember… the “I got your back”, AG? ) send his troop of Civil Rights Deputy Attorneys General [DAGs] to investigate possible Civil Right violations in Ferguson and New Orleans. They even altered evidence to help the nonwhite folks whose Rights weren’t quite violated … so they helped out…but just a little, so the Court Orders, that held Holder’s DAGs in Contempt were allowed to be ignored …by Obama and Holder…after all the victims were black!

You know Mr. AG… in a Conspiracy to violate Civil Rights, Section 241, you don’t have to prove overt acts like all other criminal violations.

So it looks to me that all we need to make an arrest is to just put the 2nd Amendment in a Federal Complaint along with Section 241 and 242 …we don’t have to Indict first either… The warrant is enough…how about it…? Send the Marshalls!

GO ARREST … St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner AND the St Louis Police Officers who obtained the Search Warrant and obeyed that illegal Search Warrant, another, separate violation of the 4th Amendment (Illegal Search and Seizure).

Understand that I am very much pro… for…with…support — law enforcement but, it MUST be applied equally to all. W do not get to pick and choose who gets to have the law enforced and who doesn’t. These same police chose to obey their boss’ other illegal orders, to stand down, another illegal act, and not respond to calls for help from citizens who were victims of the Rioting… not Peaceful Demonstration.

Peaceful doesn’t include breaking down Posted Gates, breaking into homes, with guns and threatening the lives of Citizens!

