Raniere Demands DOJ Release Camera Card

Brooklyn, New York— Attorneys representing Keith Raniere, the founder of NXIVM, filed a motion to compel the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY to release forensic copies of a camera card they claim is pivotal to Raniere’s Rule 33 motion for a new trial.
A forensic copy, a bit-stream image, is an exact copy of an original digital device, including allocated and unallocated space.
Based on the analysis of seven independent digital forensic experts retained by Raniere, including four former FBI examiners, Raniere’s defense alleges the FBI altered the camera card as part of a criminal conspiracy to commit evidentiary fraud.
The motion argued before US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, centers around a Canon camera and a Lexar camera card seized by the FBI during a raid on Raniere’s library after his arrest in March 2018.
This evidence was critical in the Department of Justice prosecuting Raniere in his 2019 trial. Prosecutors used the camera and camera cards to support charges of sexual exploitation of a minor involving explicit photos dated November 2005.
The FBI testified that the metadata of the contraband photos showed the images were created in 2005 – when the child was 15.
The DOJ alleged Raniere used the Canon camera, downloaded the photos to the camera card, and later stored them on a hard drive, which the FBI also seized.
In papers opposing Raniere’s motion for a new trial, the DOJ offered an affidavit from FBI Senior Computer Scientist David Loveall II, who examined the forensic copies of the camera card and then asserted their authenticity.
Raniere’s attorneys, Joseph Tully of California and Arthur Aidala of New York argue that while Loveall analyzed both forensic copies of the camera card, the DOJ withheld these same forensic copies from the defense, limiting Raniere’s experts’ ability to verify or refute claims made by Loveall.
The defense also pointed out the unfairness of the DOJ’s rebuttal affidavit, which relied on and referenced withheld forensic copies of the camera card.
“In order to competently reply to the government’s opposition, our experts must now forensically examine these same items, which the government possesses and refuses to disclose,” Aidala and Tully stated.
Arthur Aidala, attorney for Keith RaniereBased on the evidence the DOJ previously disclosed, Dr. Richard Kiper, a former FBI Special Agent and Forensic Examiner who leads the defense’s forensic team, said, “I concluded that digital evidence – a camera card (1B15a) and hard drive (1B16) – had been falsified, and government actors must have been involved in evidentiary fraud.”
The DOJ clearly violates the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure by withholding forensic copies of the camera card – due before the trial.
Instead, the DOJ provided Forensic Toolkit (FTK) reports. An FTK report is different than a forensic copy. The FTK is a report generated by FTK software that analyzes and presents findings from its analysis of the forensic copy.
The forensic copies are exact bit-by-bit duplications of the original storage medium, including all files, folders, and free spaces, and serve as precise replicas of the original evidence without any interpretation or analysis of the data.
The DOJ has persistently refused to release the camera card’s two forensic reports for unclear reasons.
Kiper pointed out that it may point to the exact nature of the FBI fraud.
Dr. J. Richard KiperKiper showed discrepancies in the FBI-made FTK reports – the only camera card evidence the DOJ has been willing to release.
Kiper explained that the first FTK report contained only four images matching those on the hard drive. A second FTK report, created during the trial, had 37 additional image files not present in the earlier report. All the new images matched file names on the hard drive, creating stronger evidence that Raniere took the contraband photos on the Canon camera and stored them on the camera card than on the hard drive.
The Western digital hard drive the FBI seized from Raniere’s libraryWhile the defense only has the FTK reports, Loveall had access to the forensic copies of the camera card and the FTK reports.
With a deadline of November 30, 2023, for Raniere’s reply to the government’s opposition to his Rule 33 motion for a new trial, Aidala asked the court to compel the DOJ to release the two forensic images of the camera card.
In new information, Aidala alleges the DOJ confirmed the camera card was altered while in FBI custody by a so-called “photo technician,” who was unauthorized and unidentified, broke the chain of custody, and altered the camera card before the FBI made a forensic copy.
Aidala and Tully criticized Loveall, who claimed the two forensic images of the camera card were identical but failed to provide the defense with hash values, a digital fingerprint used to confirm data integrity. If the hash values match, the copy replicates the original. If they don’t, it suggests alteration or corruption of the data.
The attorneys said the lack of “hash values” presented by Loveall to substantiate his claim that the two forensic copies of the camera card were identical is a glaring omission.
Aidala and Tully argued, “An experienced examiner and scientist like Loveall making such a critical claim without also including basic, easy-to-obtain, and required hash values appears to be intentional, rather than an oversight.”
Keith Raniere’s mugshot at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, April 2018.The defense requested the court to compel the DOJ to disclose the forensic copies of the camera card so they can analyze every bit and byte on the original storage device, including files, fragments of files, and empty space.
Kiper outlined a Forensic Disclosure Process to prevent potential further tampering. This protocol includes copying image files, providing backup versions, sharing derivative evidence, providing image logs, documenting the tools and methods used, and presenting a complete chain of custody for these items.
The defense argued that following protocol would not create an undue burden for the government, as it primarily involves copying existing materials.
“The time spent by the government opposing this justified disclosure is far more time than that required to simply comply,” Aidala and Tully noted.
I’m going to guess the government doesn’t want to hand the camera card over to a known deviant because it has child porn on it.
Once Camila validated the photos, wtf is the entire point of this??
The government went to not being interested in him to wanting him so bad, that in the face of mountains of evidence against this man, some of which we still probably don’t even know because of procedure protocols and time; that they found out what kind of drives he had, duplicated them and planted them in his library. Along with other girlfriends in the mix of child porn just because they had the pictures lying around.
That’s what we’re saying here? That somebody had this much time to plant evidence against someone who was already going away!?!?!?! That makes no sense whatsoever. And Camila now twice allocuting that they were real, makes this a big bowl of nothing. But like I’ve said before, I love to see him fail, so bring it on.
>> In new information, Aidala alleges the DOJ confirmed the camera card was altered while in FBI custody by a so-called “photo technician,” who was unauthorized and unidentified, broke the chain of custody, and altered the camera card before the FBI made a forensic copy.
>> Aidala and Tully criticized Loveall, who claimed the two forensic images of the camera card were identical but failed to provide the defense with hash values, a digital fingerprint used to confirm data integrity.
How many times is this irrelevant point going to be reiterated? Just because an FBI agent accessed the card and OS file metadata timestamps were “altered” (open any file in your Windows Explorer if you have a PC and you’ll see the last access time for it updated), that has no bearing on modified file dates. Yes, taking a hash of digital content prior to this access and after it will produce different hashes because ANY change (no matter how insignificant) will result in this. This fact doesn’t prove that any image content was altered in any way, let alone there was some insidious conspiracy to frame Raniere.
Raniere (and by extension his legal team who are paid to do whatever they can to get their client off) is in his desperate last gasps (because he knows he took those pictures and so is just lying as is his modus operandi) and is just throwing naively technical, superficial Hollywood plot points against the wall and hoping they will stick.
I think a new trial is in order only if it’s televised. Keithgard has a solid point and maybe just maybe, the Australian Guinness Book Of World Records was correct after all. Give him a chance to get 70 years off his sentence so he only has to serve 50. After all, he’s had people killed over his beliefs and he has shown many a lady a beautiful blue light.
They should release forensic copies of the camera card. That’s fair. What’s the government got to hide? 🙂
The card could be the thread that unravels much larger institutional rot. It is fine for cops and prosecutors to strike hard blows. But they’re not allowed to strike foul ones. Even if the Feds have someone red-handed for a crime, they can’t fabricate additional evidence to make them go away for a long time. Because the slippery slope gets you to a point where the Feds merely believe that someone is a “bad dude,” and they make up enough to put them away. That is Soviet justice, totalitarian justice. That’s not American, and any person of authority caught engaging in such activity – prosecutor, investigator, analyst, or special agent – must get prosecuted and go away for a very long time. That is the price justice demands for tyranny short of military tribunals.
You have the imagination of a bad screenwriter. In reality, the whole memory card thing is trite.