Ambrose Case Sparks Alarm in Rockland County – Authorities Launch Investigation

Rockland County – Concerns over the safety of three Hispanic siblings have ignited a New York State investigation following a complaint by journalist Richard Luthmann.
On Friday, Luthmann emailed Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Sheriff Louis Falco III, and Rockland County Children’s Services to describe the plight of siblings Mia, 16, Matthew, 16, and Sawyer, 13, who fled to Rockland County for a safe haven from their father, Christopher Ambrose of Connecticut.
Luthmann wrote to Rockland officials, “I wanted to alert you to a serious situation involving three children currently residing in Congers, New York, whom I believe are at risk from their psychopath predator father. THE SITUATION REQUIRES IMMEDIATE CPS INVESTIGATION.”
Addressing the matter within hours, Matthew Grieco, a Caseworker for Adolescent Services at the Rockland County Department of Social Services, confirmed New York’s Statewide Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment (SCR) has registered the complaint.
As of Saturday, October 7, the matter “is currently under review.”
Grecio advised Luthmann that the SCR registry sparks the Rockland County Department of Social Services investigation. Greico added that the “concerning” nature of the allegations seemingly assures a prompt and thorough investigation by state and county authorities to protect these vulnerable teens.
Luthmann has been covering the Ambrose case in CT Family Court for about a year and alleges severe misconduct by the teens’ father, Christopher Ambrose, a former Hollywood writer.
Through his email, Luthmann painted a haunting picture of the Ambrose siblings and their repeated flights from their father.
The stakes heightened with Luthmann’s claim, where he stated in bold, “CHRISTOPHER AMBROSE MOLESTS HIS CHILDREN.”
Luthmann claims Ambros crossed state lines multiple times, attempting to bring his fleeing teens back to Connecticut. He draws a grim parallel, comparing the children’s desperate escape to “runaway slaves in antebellum times.”
In an incident last month, Ambrose brought the Mount Pleasant Police to the home of a family friend, where the teens sought refuge, to try to compel them back to his Madison, CT home.
In a recording by the teens, Mia makes distressing revelations of her father’s alleged sexual abuse, telling police she’d “rather be anywhere but there” with her father, reinforcing allegations of her father’s abuse.
Sawyer, 13, reported to Mt. Pleasant Police that his father sexually molested him.
FR broke a story last year detailing a report from the Multi-Disciplinary Task Force at Yale New Haven Hospital containing details of potential sexual abuse.
Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a reputed psychiatrist, revealed recordings she’d obtained that allegedly contained threats from Ambrose to Mia, using sexually explicit language to control and intimidate her for seeking help.
The siblings now live in the hamlet of Congers in Clarkstown, Rockland County, with their mother’s maternal cousin – a respected businessman, wrestling coach, and martial arts instructor. The cousin reportedly is willing to provide a secure home environment.
Despite this potential safety net, Ambrose aggressively tried to regain custody, suggesting the siblings be placed in “brutal juvenile detention centers” rather than the haven of their maternal relative.
The teens’ mother, Karen Riordan, remains restrained from contacting them, courtesy of a one-year restraining order passed by CT Superior Court Judge Thomas J. O’Neill – a troubling development, as Judge O’Neill made this decision without hearing testimony from the teens or any other expert or fact witnesses concerning the alleged abuse.
As Rockland County awaits further developments, one thing remains evident: the fight for the safety and justice of the Ambrose siblings is far from over.
But now, a needed investigation where the voices of three teens, long silenced, frightened, and on the run from their father, may invite law enforcement to finally hear their allegations – something that Ambrose in Connecticut, with his wealth and connections, has successfully silenced.
FR awaits further word on the progress of the Rockland County investigation.
OMG.. I am in tears as I read this.. God please let this be it!! Please I beg you.. let this be it!!! Frank, how can we keep updated on what’s going on? Will you keep us informed or is there someone we can call?
Chris Ambrose is a sick and troubled man that has no right to be a primary child caregiver, no less a Father. What he has done mentally to wife and children and likewise physically to his children should have landed him in jail and certainly not being appointed primary custodian. The whole Connecticut family court system needs to go under the microscope and all involved with this ridiculous crusade need to be held accountable. The damage done to these children and their Mother is irreparable and justice needs to take place now.
Those two cops needs to be charged under the Coercion statute in the Federal Child Trafficking laws. Since this is a multi-state crime, does FBI get involved? The cops tried to traffick the children across state lines. That’s jail time. Also, they conspired with Ambrose, so tack on a Federal Conspiracy charge.
Eyes Above Productions is Ambrose’s company started in 2006. It’s a front.
It was a fake website that has been taken down when Riordan discovered it.
The courts never forced Ambrose to disclose anything about this business- former during their marriage.
Accountant Tom Price (Santa Monica) is in deep with Ambrose and other pedos from Hollywood.
Pedo barbershop company. Creates and distributes porn, child porn on Ambrose’s computers. Covered up by Caverly, the custody evaluator… didn’t want to ruin the paying man’s case. Kids to be delivered per pre determined agreement.
Caverly and Ambrose are criminals.
Let me get this straight…
Steve Pigeon was indicted based on a single claim of rape by a niece. The rape occurred four years prior- there is no evidence and he gets indicted.
Three kids claim abuse and they are silenced. Medical records covered up by court vendors- who have no medical license.
Three kids continue to claim abuse and corroborate each others experiences over four years.
They escape and predator father hunts them down. Being the psychopath he is found to be, he gets police to enjoin him in threatening these teens.
The public would not have believed it if the kids did not get recording out to the public. This is endemic of the life they’ve lived with Ambrose.
Lock this guy up. He should have been arrested long ago. At the very least let these teens be safe, together and well cared for with relatives in NY.
Why would anyone with integrity force kids to live where they don’t feel safe and don’t want to be.
Do No Harm applies. Forcing them back with their alleged abuser is doing great harm.
Let’s hope Ambrose can’t buy them off and manipulate them in NY like he’s don’t in CT.
Dr. Lee says he’s a psychopath. Dr. Stone found the same years before.
What more is needed to keep these kids safe? Their words should be enough.
It’s about time! Let’s hope NY steps up and takes a good look at this molester. He’s got years of lies in with CT DCF.
Who can see past the lies of this failed screenwriter? He’s a psychopath and dangerous. Manipulative as hell. Don’t let him get away with it NY!
He’s hoodwinked CT!
“… The mothers of raped children, who are also described as “protective” mothers, are seen as guilty of “Parental Alienation Syndrome.” The fact that this theory, first pioneered by Dr. Richard Gardner has been dismissed as “junk science,” on multiple fronts for example by Wood (1994) Brown (2008) and Bruch (2001), does not seem to have brought about an end to the use of the theory.
Many guardian ad litems, parenting counsellors, mediators, lawyers, mental health professionals, and judges still act as if this is a real syndrome and that mothers, not fathers, are mainly guilty in this regard. Yet use of Gardner’s work has been linked to serious adverse consequences as for example in the suicide of sixteen-year old Nathan Grieco. (Morrison, 2009:49).
Increasingly, the children themselves are now coming forward to tell their stories through organisations such as The Courageous Kids Network and Children Underground. …”
https://phyllis-chesler.com/articles/can-good-enough-mothers-lose-custody-of-their-children-to-violent-and-abusive-men-
Thank God, and I’m praying this will happen. Surely there’s enough evidence to warrant an investigation.
Thank you !!
Thank God for a true hero – Richard Luthmann !!!
We need more heroes reporting these heinous crimes!
At last these teens will be heard ! I am now hopeful for their future being more stable and secure, free of abuse.
I wholeheartedly applaud Greico and the State of New York CPS taking immediate actions to investigate these matters and in taking swift action to ensure these teen’s safety and well being. It’s refreshing to see someone like Greico truly working for justice for Mia, Matthew and Sawyer.