Ambrose Seeks Drastic Measures in Custody Coercion Battle, His Son, Sawyer, 13, Fights Back 

Christopher Ambrose is escalating his custody battle with his children and their mother, Karen Riordan, by making extreme allegations of parental alienation in his latest court motion.
Ambrose claims that Riordan has exerted undue influence over their teenagers and violated protective orders. However, he provides no evidence to support these allegations other than his word.
The dispute between Ambrose and Riordan dates back four years, involving multiple judges in the Connecticut Family Court system. Ambrose has been accused of stalking his children physically and in court, while Riordan has fought for her right to maintain a relationship with her teenagers.
In a surprising move, Ambrose obtained a restraining order against Riordan on behalf of their teenagers, against their own wishes. Instead of returning to their father, the teens ran away and sought refuge with their grandfather in Rhode Island, a family friend in New York, and eventually their cousin John, also in New York.
The turning point in this custody battle occurred on April 24, 2020, when Judge Jane Grossman granted custody to Ambrose, displacing the children from their home of 13 years. This decision sparked controversy and raised concerns about the potential harm caused by misapplied parental alienation.
Now, Ambrose is seeking the intervention of Judge Erika Tindall, the eighth judge involved in the case, to take drastic measures. His requests include imprisoning Riordan based on his unsupported allegations, restricting Riordan’s ability to file motions in her defense without prior approval from the judge, and ordering her to cancel the children’s phones, despite the lack of evidence that she owns or controls them.
Ambrose’s motion also aims to prohibit Riordan from sharing any information with specific websites, including the Frank Report and social media accounts. Furthermore, he demands that Riordan inform Cousin John that she wants the teens to return to Ambrose, which John is supposed to tell the teens.
He wants the mother to communicate with a third party since direct communication with her children is barred by order of Judge Thomas O’Neill, the 7th judge in the case.
In an ironic twist, Ambrose had previously shut off the children’s cell phones, leading family and friends to provide them with alternative devices. Now, Ambrose wants Judge Tindall in CT to order that Riordan cancel the teens’ phone services and to have somebody in NY take away their physical phones from the kids and hand them over to him before he “returns” them to Riordan.
However, in his motion, he provides no evidence that Riordan has control of their phone plans.
Sawyer’s biological mother, Tara Southern, told FR:
“News flash, Chris Ambrose. Sorry to inform you of this. But you, Karen, nor anyone else will take Sawyer’s cellular phone because I bought it for him, and it’s on my fucking account. Sorry to burst your bubble Tito! Now. What’s next??”
Ambrose’s latest filing also targets Southern, who filed a motion to protect her son from Ambrose following allegations of sexual abuse. Ambrose argues that Southern has no standing in the case due to the closed adoption and lack of contact since Sawyer’s birth. However, it is worth noting that the adoption was not actually closed, and Sawyer was able to find and establish a relationship with his biological mother, who helped him escape from his allegedly abusive father.
Additionally, Ambrose seeks financial compensation from Riordan for his costs, even though he is representing himself in the case. This raises questions about the involvement of his previous attorney, Alexander Cuda, who may no longer be involved in the proceedings.
Ambrose insists he is the victim of the mother’s efforts at parental alienation and the Riordan “exerts coercive control over the children’s thoughts, emotions, and actions.”
The theory of parental alienation, where one parent is accused of turning the children against the other parent, gives little heed to children’s voices.
Paid experts like Dr. Jessica Biren-Caverly are often brought in to determine the existence of parental alienation, a practice that raises questions about their impartiality given their dependency on lawyer referrals.
Using Caverly’s report, which he paid for, Ambrose succeeded in persuading judges that Riordan, the mother, was guilty of parental alienation.
A note discovered on Ambrose’s desk prior to his divorce filing revealed his concerns about a three-year extramarital affair he had with someone and its potential impact on custody and court-ordered payments.
The note ended with two words written in capital letters – “PARENTAL ALIENATION” – indicating a preplanned strategy to gain custody and avoid payments.
Sawyer, 13, who has alleged for years that his father sexually molested him, made the following statement yesterday about Ambrose and the parental alienation specialist, custody evaluator Jessica Biren-Caverly, who performed the custody evaluation that led to Sawyer being separated at age 9 from his mother – in 2019 – when the children still lived with their mother.
It was Caverly’s report, paid by the father, that Judge Jane Grossman [judge #2] used to flip custody to Ambrose.
Here is what Sawyer says:
Sawyer
By Sawyer:
Caverly destroyed our lives. She didn’t listen to anything we told her. She talked to me for 15 minutes and decided we were liars and abusive to Chris when he was the liar and abusive to us.
She forced us with Chris. And now we finally escaped the abuse, but Chris shows up at our relatives and threatens to have us physically removed from here and forced back with him.
He told us if we refuse to go with him the court is going to separate us and put us into three different facilities. He also said he has a bright future but we have no future. He threatens us constantly. We can’t be forced back with him. We want to live and go to school here where we are safe and happy.
This is what happened with Caverly. Thank you for helping us and thank Rob Harvey for trying to protect us. We need to be protected because he’s deceived the courts. Thanks.
Grossman she have been off the bench long ago. It’s state sponsored child abuse. Ignoring and not responding to the cries of your children- denying attention and affection to your children is the definition of child abuse.
And Ambrose could have ended this at any time. He was told to go with their court scheme and they’ll have riordan locked up and proven to be crazy-/ he would be the hero who gave up Hollywood to protect his adopted kids from the evil mother.
Ambrose doesn’t understand love.
It’s all scripts to him. No emotion.
He cannot love which is why these three were so traumatized and damaged in his care. Without love kids can’t thrive. He took everyone who loved them out of their lives. He even took their dogs away from them. He is a psychopath. He takes pleasure in the pain he inflicts. He thrives on the power.
He relishes days in court to further dominate and punish his ex wife.
This guy needs to be stopped. Nieves tried to do that. Other judges tried but he kept paying attorneys like Alex Cuda to keep the abuse going strong.
So he has affairs throughout the marriage and he’s the great dad that deserves custody. Sounds right in CT family court.
It’s all her fault. By Chris Ambrose. Regurgitated ad nauseam. These kids must want to run from his verbal diarrhea alone.
He cannot stop talking or writing. Every motion is the same. Regurgitated accusations penned by an obsessed delusional failed man. Failed his marriage, his career and his kids. Now creates alternate universe slamming away at this laptop, with single spaced narratives covering hundreds of pages. If she is crazy it’s after being subjected to this psycho homo pedo for 18 years.
He cannot stop talking or writing. Every motion is the same. Karen’s bad. She’s crazy. I’m good. I’m a victim. I’m a hero. I saved my kids. Get over yourself.
Why can’t these kids go to the police and file reports of abuse – sexual or otherwise ?
Why can’t the actual law protect them ?
Can they go to the police station?
We are all behind all three of these beautiful children -so sorry your dad is such a loser.
We have tried to report these things to the police, but they wouldn’t even let us make a report. They hung up on my sister when she was trying to report how Chris was trying to hit her with his car, but they wouldn’t take a report. Not to mention the police have tried to threaten us to go back to an abuser, so the police haven’t been much help 😕🙄
Madison police wouldn’t even take a complaints against him. Chris Ambrose has selected Madison cops to do his bidding. He’s used cops to threaten the kids. He’s a psycho but convincing. He’s put these kids through hell.
Ambrose got the Mt Pleasant police to threaten them with rape and beating if they didn’t return with their father!
Why are the cops doing this instead of protecting the kids?
Because Ambrose is a practiced liar and psychopath who is able to compel well intended public servants to act on his behalf- he presents as a victim and with skills and knowledge he manipulated dcf and police.
He’s dangerous. And is using hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars using the courts, dcf, and the police as puppets.
There’s a huge coverup in Connecticut re: family court corruption — just like so many states all over the country and so many countries all over the world.
No point in filing a complaint with law enforcement. The CT Fatherhood Initiative forces children to live with criminal fathers: Rapists, pedos, etc. Nothing is out of bounds in the pedo-wonderland known as Connecticut. Ned Lamont needs to be recalled and charged under the RICO statute for running a criminal child-trafficking racket know as the CT Family Court.
She’s right, Sawyer, every word. You are everything she said you are, Mia and Matt too. You are all loved and we are with you all until this is over. You did the right thing by contacting Tara because you gained a whole new family that loves you all. There’s two things that run in our family, first is strong love for each other and stubbornness, I think you got some of that from us and most of it from your mother Karen. She raised you all to be strong and very smart. Her love for her children keeps her going thru this mess Chris has created.
I can’t wait to see Chris get his ass kicked…in court.
Don’t hold your breath. It’s much more likely the mother is going to end up in prison.
I’m sure you’re happy that you have enabled her to end up in jail since you are a misogynist just like Frank.
THE CHILDREN!!!are you trying to take the focus off what you are doing to ruin thier lives? Putting the blame on anyone you can and making stupid allegations? Do you not understand that if these kids wanted to be with you they would be calling dad and asking him to come get them, please dad we want to come home? You are so stupid to think you can make these kids give a damn about you, they never will, even if you succeed in getting Karen locked up for life they will never love you. Who could love or even like an asshole like you? Btw bringing my daughter into this is opening a whole new can of worms. Beware!!
So let me get this straight. Chris should give up bc the kids don’t want to be with him bc he abused them but in the kassenoff case when the kids didn’t want to be with Catherine bc she was abusive then it must be bc he manipulated them against her 🙄.
The two cases are TOTALLY different cases, Anonymous at 1:43 pm.
No. The kids claimed Catherine abused them and sought to be with the father and there they remained.
These kids are much older than kassenoff kids. It’s hard to compare but seems they are clear in their experiences and convictions. It’s not between mom and dad. They’d rather be with their mother but no matter what they refuse to be with him.
Seems they’ll be with other family just not him. This is a no brainer. These kids haven’t changed their story for four years. The medical diagnoses of the kids under his care indicate they were depressed and miserable in the home he created.
The national story is why can these runaways be given the same protections as other term runaways? Why are they being treated like purchased slaves? Like Ambrose’s property?
Should they be beholden to Ambrose bc he’s rich and white and paid to adopt them? What’s the issue that they’re threatened relentlessly when they just want to not be abused and mistreated by him?
It’s not about forcing the kids to give a damn about him. It’s about keeping the kids safe. Wake up.
I love you Sawyer.. you are so brave and so strong. And very smart.. and that is all because of your mom, Karen.. I knew how special she was from the moment I met her in the hospital even before you were born.. She raised you to be the young man that you are today.. I know how much you love her, and it hurts me to see you suffer from not being able to see her or talk to her.. and I’m so proud of you for standing up for yourself. And Mia and Matt too!!! . all 3 of you are absolutely beautiful to me.. and I love all of you. And now you all have 2 moms!! And a big family that is waiting to meet you! .. What could be better than that?? Hang in there. Hopefully this will be over soon.. you all have so many people rooting for you!! And so many friends and family members that love you… I am so glad that you found me, and we connected.. that was the best day of my life.. and I promise you that I will be here for you and try to help you any way I can.. 💛❤️💛❤️
Beautiful, Tara.
It looks to me like that note is about Karen’s affairs, not Chris’s.
That’s not how I view it, Chris.
Nice accent Chris. 😂🤣
Teens have their own minds and experiences. You give them no credit.
Youre a fool to blame your ex when they’ve been with only you for years. No wonder they are running from you
Of course they have their own minds and experiences, but surely you can understand that teenagers do not always make the wisest decisions for themselves?
I see this as a dad wanting to keep his children safe, even if they hate him for it.
One of his notes said: “We’ve got Bruce Freedman”.
Bruce Freedman was another Connecticut AFCC, Inc. Treasurer — along with Robert Horwitz, CT AFCC Inc. “Treasurer” (lots of treasurers) passing cases to and from Gerard Adelman, CT AFCC Inc. “Director”.