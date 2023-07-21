The Kids Are Alright: Judge Refuses to Arrest Teens or Mom; Ambrose Denied in Family Court

MADISON CT — Today brought good news to Mia (16), Mathew (16), and Sawyer (13).
A reprieve at least.
These three teenagers, who have been through torment for three years, now live with their mother, Karen Riordan – after running away from their father, Chris Ambrose, in the last few months.
Today, Ambrose took the mother to Family Court, seeking her arrest for allowing the runaway children to stay with her.
Judge Eddie Rodriguez denied Ambrose’s motion to force his daughter Mia to stay 100 yards away from her mother.
Then Judge Rodriguez recused himself from the case, calling a mistrial on all of Ambrose’s half dozen other motions, all seeking the arrest of his former wife.
Ambrose also sought the arrest of his teenage children, seeking the court to order Madison police to break down the doors of Riordan’s house, enter the house, armed and prepared to subdue the teens, handcuff and shackle them, and force them to return to his home.
Ambrose also sought an order to stop the teens and Riordan from speaking to the Frank Report.
Judge Rodriguez added he would no longer be involved in the case.
Frank Report had a correspondent on the scene, ready to live stream the arrest of the children if necessary.
The case was transferred to Judge Gladys Idelis Nieves in the same courthouse in Bridgeport.
Ambrose’s attorney, Chris Goulden, consulting with his client, told the judge they only had one motion they urgently needed – the immediate arrest of Riordan.
They were willing to drop the other motions if they could just have Riordan trundled off in cuffs on the spot.
Judge Nieves said she would hear his motion to arrest the mother but she was not going to force the teenagers to go to Ambrose.
The judge then told Goulden one of his motions did not make sense.
Ambrose wanted the court to declare he had custody of the children.
“He already has custody of the children. He is asking for something he already has,” the judge said.
Attorney Goulden told the judge that Ambrose, not he, filed the motion.
The judge said, “I know, but you are representing him.”
“We are willing to withdraw all the motions if the court schedules an emergency motion to arrest Riordan,” said Goulden.
When Goulden said this, Ambrose turned around in his chair and glared at Riordan.
“We want her incarcerated,” Ambrose said.
Ambrose is seeking Riordan’s arrest for not tossing her children out of her house and, therefore, violating Judge Gerard Adelman’s orders that she must never see her children.
Judge Nieves told Riordan she should get an attorney or, if she could not afford one, the court would assign her an attorney.
Goulden pressed for a date to argue for Riordan’s arrest.
The judge refused to schedule it on the spot.
When he got the news, Matthew told Frank Report, “We are relieved.”
Mia said she was thankful to Judge Rodriguez for not forcing her to stay 100 yards away from her mother.
Sawyer said, “I’ll be able to sleep peacefully tonight,” then added, “Does this mean Chris will stop sending the police to the house?”
While pressing for Riordan’s arrest, Goulden sought to evoke sympathy for the forlorn father.
“He has not seen his children for three months, and we are running out of options,” the attorney said.
He failed to mention that the children did not want to see him and that thanks to Ambrose, they had not seen their mother for three years – until they ran away.
“Out of the court’s power,” the judge said
The judge also said she would not hear their motion to arrest Riordan for allegedly speaking to Frank Report.
“This court is not going to hear that.”
The only motion Goulden demanded was Riordan’s arrest for allowing the teens to live at her house.
“We will set a date; you have a right to a hearing date, and it will be set.”
An eager Goulden said, “Should we go to case flow and schedule it as soon as possible?”
“No, we will get back to you.”
Neither Ambrose nor Goulden alleged the teens wanted to return to their father.
As they said some five or six times, they only sought Riordan’s arrest.
When it became apparent the judge was not going to arrest the mother, Ambrose tried to speak to the judge.
Goulden had to tell Ambrose to stop talking to the judge.
At some point, the court will schedule a hearing on Ambrose’s motion to jail the mother of his children for taking them in when they ran away from his alleged sexual and psychological abuse.
The teenagers have come home, and Frank Report is going to do everything in its power to see it that they stay there.
Stay tuned.
Chris Ambrose is not only unfit to be a Father, but it is questionable that he is a man. A real Father and man would want his children to be safe and happy. He has psychologically damaged these kids in all of his attempts to get revenge on his ex wife. If the courts had any salt, Ambrose would be thrown in jail for child abuse and Karen Riordan would be able to rightfully raise and parent her children
Thank you for that common sense. The world seems so upside down lately.
This state, this country and this world needs more people with common sense to speak up and be involved as much as possible — as soon as possible.
I’m so happy to hear this! Hopefully Karen and the kids can begin to heal. As for the creature that calls himself their father, there is a special place in hell waiting for him. Until then, let him rot. If he doesn’t end up in jail himself, maybe Karen and the kids can get a protective order of their own so they never have to lay eyes on him ever again.
An amazing win for a wonderful mother and her children who clearly want nothing more than to be with their mom. Thank you for bringing light to this horrible situation! I’m so happy the children are safe with Karen! ♥️
Yay Karen!!! Congratulations to a beautiful outcome after years of horrific court/system/ambrose abuse!!
Sending you Aloha 💓
Thank you Frank for reporting this. Your involvement is the only thing protecting these children and their mother. This is systemic. Keep up the good work!
Can you give us a hint?
This is the best news ever! Thank you Frank for posting everything and keeping us all informed!! I will sleep better knowing that the children and Karen are sleeping better . At least they can relax for a while.. Every day that they are away from Chris is one more day of healing!! Great News!! I’m overjoyed!
OMG!!! Look what it took to get JUSTICE!!! The whole world watching! If not for Frank Parlato’s unflagging devotion and meticulous reporting these three children would be bereft of a mother! The judge on the case was probably told to step down so that the new judge could do the right thing. In the Kassenoff case the mother was not as fortunate because her case was controlled by exogenous forces beyond the judiciary. So even with her twice change in judges the brutal outcome was the same.. We are making progress but we must not let up. There needs to be a Justice Department investigation to FREE ALL THE CHILDREN in this country. We must keep the stories alive in the media. Thank you, Frank, for your heroic act today!!! God was listening!!!
Frank is the one to do it. He always has been. He’s the only one fearless enough and smart enough to expose the corruption and abusive parents in a way the public can wrap their heads around.
It sure seems that way. I’m praying for his protection and hoping many more adults will decide to have the courage to help. “Many hands make light work” and we’ve got the ball rolling! 🙂
CT family court has mastered the art of criminalizing parents.
Innocent parents enter for a no fault divorce only to have their life savings taken and be threatened with incarceration.
Many mothers and fathers have been arrested and jailed bc of family court.
Fear and intimidation is the name of the game- and it’s effective.
Very brave teens.
Why did the other one recuse himself?
Why are you supporting someone who regularly breaks the law?
No one is breaking the law. This is not a criminal case. Chris Ambrose believes he is an extension of the court. Today he was told he is not.
No crime. Parents are not criminals.
Thank God!
These kids are safe, at least for the time being. Or until Family Court appoints a child sex-trafficker to preside over the case.
I have been on pins and needles awaiting this news. The laser-burning myopia of Ambrose insisting on the arrest of this good and kind woman protecting her children from the perverted criminal activities of their father rather than on any matter affecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of the actual children reveals fully his malignant narcissism. This is not a man going to the mat to protect his children; this is a man going to the mat to have the children’s Mother incarcerated which, in his twisted mind, would affirm his competence as a parent and decency as a man. I’m grateful that this fraud attempted to be perpetrated on the Court failed, and that man’s vindictiveness shut down.
He reminds me of an axiom in Alcoholics Anonymous, regarding still-using alcoholics: “How do you tell an alcoholic is lying? answer: His lips are moving.”
Everything from Ambrose’s lips (and pen) are lies. Bravo. I will sleep well, also. God Bless Karen for her fortitude and passion for the safety and happiness of her children.
Bravo to the Frank Report for always printing the plain truth, without spin, allowing the consequences of the conduct (or absence of conduct) of nefarious individual actors and government systems to land.
Thank you, Frank, for the updates.
His whole focus is on locking up his ex wife. Where did his concern for his kids go?
It’s like if Ambrose can’t incarcerate using one motion, he’ll file another. What paperwork and claims need to be made to lock her up?!
This is family court. Be warned.
Because she clearly is a threat to his relationship with his children
Exactly right!
He’s so transparent in looks and actions. Lock her up! What motion do I file? Where do I sign? How much do I pay?
Sounds like family court is sick of Ambrose and wants to get rid of the case.
Good judges are put in a position to clean up the mess of other judges like Adelman, Grossman, Heller, etc. – and it’s not easy.
They system is designed to permit abuses of power. That’s what we’ve seen here – and both of these judges are trying to straddle the line through delays and meaningless orders.
Chris is definitely losing it. He is seeking revenge and punishment. His life is a mess. He was fired and his children are not wanting to go back to his house. Along with a few other fathers being entertained by the court. Connecticut legislators. That law you passed in 2022. “All father’s to be engaged in the lives of their children” it not only gender bias it’s endangering children. Your funding is clouded your judgement. Your family court system is the worst in the history of the United States so far.
“… Gladys Idelis Nieves, 49, of New Haven is a family support magistrate for the Judicial Branch, serving since 2014.
The Meriden native previously worked in private practice representing parents and children involved in child abuse and neglect proceedings as well as termination of parental rights. Nieves earned her law degree from New York University and an undergraduate degree from Yale University. …”
“It seemed like a perfect fit. Connecticut really wins here.”
good judges = good news
All Connecticut family court judges MUST eventually be as good and as honorable as those two judges.
Throw in the towel, you freak.
Clearly, Karen paid off this corrupt court. 🙄
“corrupt”?
Please explain why you wrote that comment.
With what? He took everything and left her with nothing. How could she pay off a judge when she cant afford an attorney. You have it backwards, Chris is the one that does the payoffs.
To all the people who are siding with Chris and or believing him you can put your names don’t be afraid.