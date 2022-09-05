Kevin’s Angry at Penza for Prosecuting Raniere for Sarah Edmondson

By Kevin

Did Moira Kim Penza’s team plant evidence in the Raniere case?

If yes, why would they need to if the guy has a body count dating back to before she was born? Why would they need to make something up if more than enough real evidence existed?

If yes, how many others are there? How many cases did this woman win, or her team or department, or the FBI itself, on false evidence?

Imagine if the guy gets out because she took a short cut.

Why was she horsing around with two major players – Sarah Edmondson and Anthony ‘Nippy’ Ames – in this horrendous, sadistic pyramid scheme sex cult and appearing on their podcast?

Why didn’t she prosecute them for participating in and profiting from an illegal pyramid scheme? Because she and Sarah are demographically the same, and share the same values?

How did she define what constitutes a member of Raniere’s inner circle? If Mark Vicente and Edmondson don’t meet that standard, who the hell does? Vicente was Raniere’s best friend, but not in the inner circle?

How did she distinguish a victim from a victimizer? India Oxenberg went from being co-conspirator #2 to winning a $300K payout, despite no new information coming to light between that period. The women under India received much less. Why the inconsistencies and disparities?

India Oxenberg starred and produced a docuseries called Seduced, on STARZ.

Will other organizations with the same business practices and pyramid structure, where there is coercion and manipulation involved, be prosecuted with the same vigor? Or does that depend on the politics, associations, and social clout of the people involved?

Why didn’t her associates in Albany ever do anything about Raniere?

Why was he allowed to be operating a business with a pyramid structure five years after making a deal where he couldn’t own a business with a pyramid structure?

What does Penza think of Kirstin Gillibrand? You know, the US Senator from New York State whose dad was Raniere’s lobbyist? Or is that off the table for discussion, since the good Senator has the right politics and runs in the same social circles as Ms. Penza?

Kirstin Gillibrand said she never heard about NXIVM until she read about them in the newspaper in 2017.

So the FBI picks cases based on what the New York Times tells them is worthy of their attention?

So if you’re an enemy of the NYT, the FBI will go after you. If you’re a friend, the FBI will defend you. And if you’re a teenage girl who got tricked by an older con, well, sorry kid, you’re on your own. When you get as popular as Sarah and have connections with the Times, then we’ll talk. Until then, keep your bedroom window locked, because Moira Penza has better things to do than look into decades old complaints involving your abuser.

But if Sarah gets a brand, stop everything, now it goes to the top of the priority list. Wasn’t she in “A Munster’s Christmas,” or something like that?

Penza’s literally telling you that if you aren’t important enough to be in the NYT, that if you don’t run in the right social circles, then you’re not important to her. What a pompous, spoiled, narcissistic little snot she is.

Does HBO understand that none of these people are likable in any way? She’s probably one of those who thinks you’re a terrorist or extremist if you didn’t vote exactly the way she did in every election, since she was eligible to vote. And if you practice your religion and attend services, my goodness, you might just be near the top of the list.

I think KR is a pedophile who’s been hurting underage girls since the 80s, and that the police and other law enforcement that protected him for three decades should be prosecuted.

Also, that I wish none of these people ever met him, and instead lived happy, healthy lives.

There are good and bad people on both sides of this. Many of the people who have been punished are not bad people. Many legitimately bad people have not been punished.

I’m lifting from Alanzo here, but he hit the mark in one of his comments; Suneel is not KR. Danielle is not KR. Treating these people as if they were monsters due to an association is as culty as what cults themselves do.

If you want to know more about me, ask. I won’t be giving away my last name or PII though.

I was never part of NXIVM, never even took a class, and I believe there were people who were harmed and mistreated.

I defend Danielle Roberts because her punishment is not proportionate to her role in the organization. She is a scapegoat who is being treated more harshly than people much higher in rank who have gotten completely off the hook.

I don’t like seeing Allison Mack suffer, and if Danielle was subordinate to Allison in some way, I don’t want her to suffer either because of their association.