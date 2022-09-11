Kevin Stop Fighting for Danielle; She Wants You Least of All

A commenter submitted the following. This commenter might be none other than Emma F. Stanton of Sacramento, CA. Then again, she may not be Emma F. Stanton. But that’s what we will call her, and here is the picture of her FR selected.

In her post, Emma refers to one of FR’s favorites, Kevin, a defender of Allison Mack and Danielle Roberts.

Guest View By Emma

Danielle Roberts has stated categorically that she does not believe a man should come to the rescue of a woman.

But Kevin does.

He misunderstands who Danielle is and disrespects her lifetime vow, and her needs and desires.

Emma says Danielle does not want Kevin to defend her. It is a form of chivalry that DOS women seek to abolish.

The entire foundation of the DOS Master slave blackmail group was based on the premise that men should not rescue women as if they were princesses.

Keith Raniere’s idea is that all women are always looking for an excuse and a way out, and they need to stand on their own two feet and not expect men to come to their rescue or defense.

Keith Raniere taught that women are like fleas who jump from [male] host to [male] host, given a better opportunity. He wanted to empower women by making them his slaves, so they would not be fleas anymore.

Keith preached that women create a situation where they expect men to protect them and that it is unfair to men and women.

Keith Raniere practiced what he preached. When armed men came to his villa, he did not stand forward to defend Lauren Salzman. He hid in a spacious closet, permitting Lauren to face the men as the badass slave she was supposed to be. Sadly, she cowered at the sight of machine guns pointed at her head, acted as a flea. She gave up Keith. Then she hopped onto the host of the prosecution and went against the man who had tried to make her stop being an entitled princess, and a flea.

The concept that men should not come to a woman’s defense is one that Danielle has bought into completely. She was willing to lose her medical license over her beliefs.

She embraced and committed herself to the principle that women should not rely on men to come to their aid in any way

Danielle feels this concept was worth lying about and cauterizing her friends’ vaginal area with Keith’s initials.

It was Keith’s brilliant plan to have Danielle brand women with his initials. But so clever was he that he made sure the women did not know. They could not know, because they were not supposed to know that he was the secret head of the secret sorority.

It’s against Danielle’s wishes for someone like Kevin to appear and act like he is the dragon slayer that will protect Danielle.

She is not a helpless entitled princess.

Kevin does not respect or understand this woman’s wishes and boundaries.

The Dossier Project women criticize women who have a man come to their defense and act as their protector.

Danielle would not want to be a hypocrite and have Kevin ride in like Captain Save-A-Hoe in shining armor on a white steed to rescue Danielle like an infantilized princess.

Be cautious with men who act like your daddy and act as if they know better than any woman about what she wants and needs. Especially when the woman has made it clear in such a documented, thorough manner, as Danielle has, that they do not want or need the man’s assistance.

At best, these men cripple and control a woman’s agency. At worst, they are abusive and dangerous.

Kevin should not try to be chivalrous, because the DOS slaves have their own code of honor.