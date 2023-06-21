Kassenoff’s Family Court Lawyer Doesn’t Believe She’s Crazy, in Hiding or Faked Her Death

The opponents of Catherine have two theories.

She was crazy – so Allan Kassenoff was right and is vindicated. The proof of her mental illness is that she killed herself.

The second theory is that there is ongoing investigation into her whereabouts, suggesting she is in hiding. It was a hoax suicide, which was to destroy her husband more than to see her children.

One of our anonymous readers, a gent we shall call ‘Stan C. Tine,’ clearly believes Catherine Kassenoff is alive and faked her death.

Stan C. Tine, as imagined by the editors with help from Night Cafe AI image generator.

Stan wrote to Frank Report:

Frank, you call yourself an “investigative reporter”.

What investigations have you made? Or, do you merely republish defamatory, unverified, and unreliable misinformation?

For example, you did note that one of Catherine’s own Dropbox documents was a one page letter from Dr. Colin Brewer, who represented himself as a psychiatrist in London who interviewed Catherine on THREE occasions.

However, she only included the report dated April 9, 2023, although he said he wrote reports in September 2022 and January 2023….

Clearly, Catherine contemplated MAS [medically assisted suicide] as early as September 2022. Yet nobody was made aware of it, or of her allegedly terminal diagnosis.

Did you try to verify Catherine’s medical records to determine if there was such a diagnosis?

Did you try to contact her New York psychiatrist of the last two years, Stephanie Brandt, M.D. New York, New York?

Catherine published her contact information in her Dropbox documents.

Did you note that Dr. Brandt wrote to Judge Susan Capeci on May 9, 2023, a mere 18 days before Catherine’s alleged suicide? Did you not think it odd that a psychiatrist who said she had been treating Catherine for two years did not mention her patient had a terminal illness and contemplated suicide for at least eight months before the letter?

Did you contact her attorney, Evan Wiederkehr of White Plains, New York, whom Catherine praises in her suicide letter, and who wrote to Judge Capeci on May 9. He makes no mention of his client being terminally ill, and seeking MAS. Wouldn’t you think that an attorney seeking to persuade a judge to allow his client to spend time with her children, knowing that his client had a limited time to live, would have brought that to the court’s attention?

FR’s Response:

Following up on Stan’s valuable suggestion, Frank Report contacted Evan Wiederkehr, who was Catherine Kassenoff’s last attorney of record in her family court case.

FR asked the attorney if he knew if Catherine Kassenoff proceeded with her plan of assisted suicide in Switzerland.

Wedierkehr said he believed she did. He has not heard from her since the day she announced her intention to do so on May 27.

Catherine notified him and others by email of her plans.

Wedierkehr said, “I found out about her plans at the same time as about a dozen people found out.”

Before that, he said, she never mentioned assisted suicide to him.

He viewed the likely separation from her children “as her legitimate motivation” to end her life.

Officially, Catherine’s divorce and custody case is active with the court. Once the court is assured she ‘expired,’ the case will be “treated as if it never happened,” Wedierkehr said.

Wiederkehr said he believed Catherine’s final communication to him and others was “honest.”

“I believe she followed through,” he said. “I am letting this process play out and will do everything in my power to provide continued protection under the circumstances. It is obviously a unique and unfortunate set of facts.”

Asked if he ever knew Catherine to lie or be manipulative, he said he did not. “I find [lying and manipulation to be] inconsistent with what I knew her to be during our time working together. I never found her to be someone who would be dishonest. That was never my impression.”

Asked if he thought she was mentally unstable, he said “I did not find her to appear to have any symptoms of mental illness.”

Wedierkehr said he last saw Catherine in the “middle of May.”

She did not tell him that her cancer had come back. [She had cancer twice before – in 2008 and 2017].

Asked if she appeared physically sick when he saw her in May, Wiederkehr replied, “I was not left with that impression.”