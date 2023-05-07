Allison Mack to Be Home By 4th of July

The US Bureau of Prisons revised the release date for former Smallville actress Allison Mack – moving her up to July 3 – less than two months from now.

Mack is serving a federal sentence for her role in the NXIVM case.

The BOP’s new release date for Mack was moved up by almost a month, from August 2 to July 3, 2023.

Mack is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

The new release date means Mack will be home in time for Independence Day.

Attorney Sean Buckley represented Allison Mack.

On June 30, 2021, US District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis sentenced Mack to three years in custody, 1000 hours of community service, a $20,000 fine, and three years of probation. The terms of her probation forbid her to associate with any NXIVM members.

Judge Garaufis ordered that while on probation, Mack “shall not attempt to contact in person, or communicate with by letter, telephone, electronic means, or through a third party, any individual with an affiliation to Executive Success Programs, Nxivm, DOS or any other Nxivm-affiliated organizations, unless granted permission in advance by the Probation Office or by this court.”

Mack qualified for and participated in prison programs permitting her early release. At the time of her initial incarceration, Mack’s release date was March 29, 2024.

The FBI arrested her on April 20, 2018.

A year later, she cut a plea deal with the US DOJ, admitting two felony counts, racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, and cooperated with the prosecution.

Before her sentencing, Mack had been on home confinement at her parents’ house in Orange County, California from April 2018 to June 2021 – more than three years.

Mack’s three-year sentence was about 20 percent of her sentencing guidelines of 14.5-17 years.

Mack paid the $20k fine

Mack checked into FCI Dublin on September 13, 2021.

Mack with a friend in September 2021, just days before she reported to FCI Dublin.

If the BOP releases Mack on July 3, 2023, she will have served one year and ten months.

Upline

In 1998, Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman founded Executive Success Programs, which later operated as NXIVM.

In 1999, Salzman recruited Barbara Bouchey. Bouchey recruited Mark Vicente in 2004. He recruited Sarah Edmondson in 2005. Edmondson recruited Kristin Kreuk in 2006. Kreuk recruited Mack in 2006.

Of Mack’s upline, Bouchey, Vicente, Edmondson and Kreuk wisely got out. Mack did not until after her arrest.

Like Raniere and Salzman, she went to prison.

Salzman is due for release on August 31, 2024. Raniere’s release date is June 27, 2120 – 97 years from now.

And the last of the incarcerated Nxians, Clare Bronfman, is due to be released on June 29, 2025.

What Mack will choose after she returns to freedom is unknown.

Whatever time Mack spent with federal restrictions — which began on April 20, 2018, with her arrest – and three years and five months of house arrest, plus what will be one year and ten months in prison, plus three years of probation — eight years – is better than what would have happened to her had she continued as Raniere’s slave.

It started with the Frank Report, with the help of Catherine Oxenberg, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, and Sarah Edmondson, exposing DOS and stopping the branding in June 2017, followed by the New York Times story in October: Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded, which led to the EDNY beginning an investigation and prosecution of Raniere, Mack, and others, that in effect Mack got her life sentence commuted.

I refer to the life sentence she faced as a slave of Raniere, where the punishment would have been far more extreme.

Mack began as his slave in 2015, and led her down a dark path. She will be essentially free on July 4. Someday she will recall her terrible experience and how it ended and be glad for the intervention that began on June 5, 2017, with the publication in Frank Report of the shocking Branded Slaves and Master Raniere; Sources: Human branding part of Raniere-inspired women’s group – where she was named. The story caused the immediate suspension of DOS branding and recruiting. Many slaves escaped.

Allison was not one of them.

Salute the flag sister on the 4th of July, and be glad Raniere sits in his foul cell alone where he cannot harm you anymore.