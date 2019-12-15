Frank Report Obtains Signature That Is Positively Kristin Snyder’s – Compare With Suicide Note Signature

Frank Report has a handwritten note that has been confirmed to contain Kristin Snyder’s signature.

Here it is:

Here is Kristin’s purported suicide note:

Let’s look at the signatures.

Her suicide note is printed.

Below are two more signatures. It is presumed they are Kristin’s printed signature on sign in sheets for her first Nxivm intensive in Nov. 2002.

Who wrote the suicide note? We don’t know. But a reader made an interesting point.

It is well known that Pam Cafritz was an expert forger. She forged many of the signatures for Keith Raniere for various purposes.

As the reader pointed out — if Pam Cafritz forged Kristin Snyder’s suicide note – it would be deeply ironic – given that evidence is mounting that Keith had a large hand in her own demise.

