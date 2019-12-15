Frank Report Obtains Signature That Is Positively Kristin Snyder’s – Compare With Suicide Note Signature

December 15, 2019

Frank Report has a handwritten note that has been confirmed to contain Kristin Snyder’s signature.

Here it is:

 

Here is Kristin’s purported suicide note:

Let’s look at the signatures.

Confirmed handwritten note
Purported suicide note.
Here is Kristin’s first name only signature on a Valentine 2002 card. [She disappeared before the next Valentine Day.
Again, here is her confirmed signature.

Her suicide note is printed.

On the purported suicide note, the signature of Kristin Snyder is printed, She seems to have misspelled her first name – seemingly forgetting the “i”, but it may share some of the same upright line as the ‘n’.

Below are two more signatures. It is presumed they are Kristin’s printed signature on sign in sheets for her first Nxivm intensive in Nov. 2002.

 

Who wrote the suicide note? We don’t know. But a reader made an interesting point.

It is well known that Pam Cafritz was an expert forger. She forged many of the signatures for Keith Raniere for various purposes.

Keith Raniere and Pam Cafritz.

As the reader pointed out — if Pam Cafritz forged Kristin Snyder’s suicide note – it would be deeply ironic – given that evidence is mounting that Keith had a large hand in her own demise.

 

 

Frank Parlato

Frank Report's founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet's most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

