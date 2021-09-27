Guest View: Be Prepared for the Inevitable: Raniere Will Get a New Trial!

Frank Report likes to publish opposing views. Here is one decidedly opposed to what most readers think. It appeared originally as a comment, but it stands well as a post. Of course the question looms — if the FBI really did plant the photos, where did they get them from? Obviously, the writer of this comment has chosen anonymity for his or her own safety and privacy.
I think there is no question Keith Raniere will eventually get a new trial. The photos were planted. That’s all there is to it.
The Government almost got away with this, but now they’re caught. This whole case is going to blow up and it’s going to be a shit show for years to come. Judge Nicholas Garaufis will deny all the motions but the Second Circuit will not. This will be a bigger story than Keith’s trial and DOS. God knows the can of worms this will open up for the EDNY.
For victims of NXIVM reading this, prepare for the worst. The government blew this. It was a stupid, stupid move but not hard to imagine their rationale. Reckless Cowboy Justice. Prior to the “discovery” of the Cami pictures in March 2019, the prosecution was facing five co-defendants along with Keith, each with 2-3 top level attorneys on their teams. All saying “not guilty”.
Imagine a trial without Lauren’s testimony?
Or worse, Lauren saying DOS was voluntary adult consensual relationships and Daniela’s confinement was voluntary and supervised by her parents?
A trial with no tapes produced by Allison and Allison also saying DOS was voluntary, personal growth?
Nancy saying she had no idea editing discovery in a civil case (Ross) was illegal?
Plus the Government facing five teams of attorneys backing Keith? Each with a chance to cross-examine each witness and each putting on a defense?
They all would have been acquitted.
All the evidence of Keith’s sexual relationship with Cami was Daniela saying “Keith told me he had sex with Cami when she was underage,” (total hearsay) and a text message from Keith to Cami saying, “we’ve been ‘married’ for 8.75 years” dating their relationship to fall 2005.
But explainable in terms of reasonable doubt.
I can think of a dozen stories Keith could have made up to explain away that text which without the pictures would have been hard to dispute. Cami having an abortion at 20 means nothing. Her telling a nurse she had “been with” her partner for five years is tenuous at best. None of this means Keith didn’t abuse Cami at 15.
THEY JUST COULDN’T PROVE IT.
That’s where the prosecution’s case was at in March 2019. Shockingly weak. Then the pictures of Cami were “found” and all the co-defendants plead guilty, one by one. Game over for Keith and the Government has an enormous victory broadcast internationally. One big illusion shattered then another. The illusion that NXIVM was about personal growth, to the illusion that the Department of Justice acts within the constraints of the law.
So be it.
KR is the not the first convicted felon to request a new trial on the grounds that he was framed, and claiming that he could prove it. It is certainly possible that he can prove his accusations, but I would not bet on it.
I think this is a valid, well reasoned and legally sound argument. And I think that it will definitely come to pass just after OJ finds the real killer.
If those motherf*ckers blew this case because they planted evidence instead of doing their f*cking jobs correctly, I’m going to be mad as hell.
Sigh. Wonder which DOSer this silliness came from.
Still, their confidence does concern me some what because they are not remotely worried about the one thing they should be – Camilla testifying. Do they know something we don’t that they think will either prevent her from testifying or cause her to testify on Keith’s behalf?
It wasn’t written by someone in DOS unless they have changed their entrance requirements to allow Alanzo to join.
But Raniere isn’t into fat-asses, so no DOS membership for Alanzo, even if Alanzo doesn’t have a gag reflex.
He’s never getting a new trial over this nonsense so don’t hold your breath
Where the hell are Natashka and Shivani?
R Kelly was falsely found guilty also by the same group of clowns
What idiot wrote this article
IF Keith gets a new trial he will get to see Cami on the witness stand. Testifying under oath every filthy detail of what Keith did to her as a child. How she was given an abortion. Keith having sex with her sisters and impregnating them too. Every tiny sordid detail of Cami’s prolonged rape, abuse and torture as a child for years at Keith’s hands..
How is that a win for Vanguard again?
There was never a delusion that was so fantastical a cult dead-ender couldn’t believe.
Have Alazno or Raniere ever met a baby they didn’t want to rape as some kind of sick and twisted exercise in supposed “spiritual growth”?
I don’t think so.
The bitter-ender writer of this post will be happy to hold anyone or anything down while Alanzo & Keith do their business.
Such a bunch of sick and twisted culties.
Marty-
“Have Alazno or Raniere ever met a baby they didn’t want to rape..”
Alanzo is to infatuated with Suneel. Suneel hasn’t posted a comment that Alanzo hasn’t fawned and lavished praise over. Alanzo sounds like a dude sweating a woman or in this case a wo-man.
Perhaps Alanzo, should take a “amazing” car ride with Eduardo, Emiliano, or Betancourt. Can you say rub-a-dub-dub?
“Sometimes a car ride is more than a car ride, it’s a journey of the heart.”-Eduardo
Not to belabor the R. Kelly verdict but he was convicted of racketeering. This was a Federal case brought in the EDNY for all you conspiracy theorists out there. 🙂
Off topic but perhaps relevant, R. Kelly has been found guilty for a scheme amazingly similar to Raniere.
It is quite alarming.
I completely agree with this. The government really screwed this up. And all of Keith enemies must be shaking right now. This story is about to be turned 180. Can’t wait to see what the outcome of all this.
Anthony is back!!!!! A dead-ender crawls out of the woodwork.
Have you asked the two lawyers in your office about the case lately?
Were the “2 lawyers” supposed to be Suneel and Linda Chung??? Please say yes!!! Lmao
Keith has victims.
“Enemies” is way, way too grandiose.
Keith Raniere is just a nasty garden variety pedophile, rapist and child pornographer.
A misogynist clown and a tubby joke.
More than one victim statement mentioned how he would eventually just be forgotten.
And that is the truth.
No one risked their career to frame Albany’s biggest dum dum pervert.
Hilarious!