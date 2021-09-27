Guest View: Be Prepared for the Inevitable: Raniere Will Get a New Trial!

Frank Report likes to publish opposing views. Here is one decidedly opposed to what most readers think. It appeared originally as a comment, but it stands well as a post. Of course the question looms — if the FBI really did plant the photos, where did they get them from? Obviously, the writer of this comment has chosen anonymity for his or her own safety and privacy.

Guest View

I think there is no question Keith Raniere will eventually get a new trial. The photos were planted. That’s all there is to it.

The Government almost got away with this, but now they’re caught. This whole case is going to blow up and it’s going to be a shit show for years to come. Judge Nicholas Garaufis will deny all the motions but the Second Circuit will not. This will be a bigger story than Keith’s trial and DOS. God knows the can of worms this will open up for the EDNY.

For victims of NXIVM reading this, prepare for the worst. The government blew this. It was a stupid, stupid move but not hard to imagine their rationale. Reckless Cowboy Justice. Prior to the “discovery” of the Cami pictures in March 2019, the prosecution was facing five co-defendants along with Keith, each with 2-3 top level attorneys on their teams. All saying “not guilty”.

Imagine a trial without Lauren’s testimony?

Or worse, Lauren saying DOS was voluntary adult consensual relationships and Daniela’s confinement was voluntary and supervised by her parents?

A trial with no tapes produced by Allison and Allison also saying DOS was voluntary, personal growth?

Nancy saying she had no idea editing discovery in a civil case (Ross) was illegal?

Plus the Government facing five teams of attorneys backing Keith? Each with a chance to cross-examine each witness and each putting on a defense?

They all would have been acquitted.

All the evidence of Keith’s sexual relationship with Cami was Daniela saying “Keith told me he had sex with Cami when she was underage,” (total hearsay) and a text message from Keith to Cami saying, “we’ve been ‘married’ for 8.75 years” dating their relationship to fall 2005.

But explainable in terms of reasonable doubt.

I can think of a dozen stories Keith could have made up to explain away that text which without the pictures would have been hard to dispute. Cami having an abortion at 20 means nothing. Her telling a nurse she had “been with” her partner for five years is tenuous at best. None of this means Keith didn’t abuse Cami at 15.

THEY JUST COULDN’T PROVE IT.

That’s where the prosecution’s case was at in March 2019. Shockingly weak. Then the pictures of Cami were “found” and all the co-defendants plead guilty, one by one. Game over for Keith and the Government has an enormous victory broadcast internationally. One big illusion shattered then another. The illusion that NXIVM was about personal growth, to the illusion that the Department of Justice acts within the constraints of the law.

So be it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





