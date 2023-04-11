Comments on Dossier Project Video Tend Towards Deprogramming the Six Remaining ‘Slaves’

April 11, 2023
The comments ran 25-1 toward leaving Keith Raniere.

The last of the original 105 DOS slaves, first eight, now only six in number, banded together, calling themselves the DOSsier Project.

On their first video on their new YouTube channel, launched after their most prominent member, Nicki Clyne, left, they talk about  Clyne’s departure and how the DOSsier Project will live on.

The six remaining DOS ‘slaves’ are Michele Hatchette, Sahajo Haertel, Linda Chung, Danielle Roberts, Angeline Hinojos, and Leah Motishaw.

Originally, the DOS structure was that 105 women were subordinate to one man – Raniere – the master of them all – though many did not know Raniere was their secret leader or that his initials were secretly the true meaning of the brand they got on their groins – until Frank Report broke the news in June 2017.

On this video, there are 79 comments, most of which were not in support of the continuation of the DOSsier Project, but rather encouraging the women to follow Clyne and free themselves of association with Raniere.

Implicit in the continuation of the DOSsier Project is the continuing support of DOS and their leader Keith Raniere. Though the DOSsier women acknowledge Clyne’s list of 30 controversies in her recent statement can give one pause, the women do what so many of Raniere’s followers have done in the past — defer a serious investigation of the allegations of Raniere’s bad intent.

One commenter raises the issue.

AlBeezyBob

The DOSsier Project responds

The Dossier Project
 @The Dossier Project  Thank you for your response, and I think it’s great you are taking the time to pause and consider Nicki’s statement carefully and also to still support her despite whatever differences you may have. Down the line after you get some time to process Nicki leaving and her statement, I’m sure that those who follow you would love to know your perspectives on her statement. Thank you!
[But are the DOSsier Project women seriously evaluating Clyne’s statement?]    

Susan Dones:

One of the more compassionate comments was from Susan Dones, a former NXIVM center owner who left in 2009 and who is well known to FR readers.

Susan Dones

Oh, this is too funny. You guys should submit this to SNL for a skit. It’s better than anything I saw at Festival of Flowers follies. Too, too funny

A DOSsier member, Sahajo Haertel  replied.
… Sad to see you’ve become so mean and hateful 💔 Schadenfreude is a terrible human trait. You’re better than this. I’m sorry you seem to still feel so hurt and angry.
[Some other comments:]

Peter Liddell

The manifesto sounds as though you are trying to retroactively legitimize/deconstruct your experiences with Keith and Nxivm. Nicki hit the nail on the head when she said it is implausible that all the victims are lying.

AA

The fact that Nikki saw the light and you guys haven’t is so sad

Paige K

Paige K
Jackie
How can you not “fully understand Nicki’s reasons”? I thought she was quite clear in her public statement. I wish you all the best in your endeavors and for you to know that there is support for you should you also decide to rethink your positions. As Paige says, it is a difficult and confusing time.

Diana Hernandez

Janessa Rick

Lasha Rojenko

raydog1111

Louise Coulombe

Louise Coulombe

Ems

middlemarie

Please please.

katiecoolady

katiecoolady

Whimsy Galore

Emily MusolinoEmily Musolino

Lasha Rojenko

Lasha Rojenko
So. Nikki was trying to save the rest of you.
Nicky says Reniere forced her into sex. Danielle branded women with Keith’s initials so she is invested in Keith to some extent. Will you speak to this
Drained and moribund. Anything but empowered. Self-deluded zombies. A sad spectacle.
Ha! As if you all did not look incredibly sad and desperate before. You had zero credibility previously. You all are into deep negatives now. What happened to the DEEP sisterhood?!?!
So sorry to read This! I Hope you regain access to your old Channel😢😢
Rick Fisk
I hope you all remain friends.
WAKE UP!
Also I’m curious, have you read her statement? And what are your thoughts on her statement? Thanks!

Archives