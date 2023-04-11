Comments on Dossier Project Video Tend Towards Deprogramming the Six Remaining ‘Slaves’

The comments ran 25-1 toward leaving Keith Raniere.

The last of the original 105 DOS slaves, first eight, now only six in number, banded together, calling themselves the DOSsier Project.

On their first video on their new YouTube channel, launched after their most prominent member, Nicki Clyne, left, they talk about Clyne’s departure and how the DOSsier Project will live on.

The six remaining DOS ‘slaves’ are Michele Hatchette, Sahajo Haertel, Linda Chung, Danielle Roberts, Angeline Hinojos, and Leah Motishaw.

Originally, the DOS structure was that 105 women were subordinate to one man – Raniere – the master of them all – though many did not know Raniere was their secret leader or that his initials were secretly the true meaning of the brand they got on their groins – until Frank Report broke the news in June 2017.

On this video, there are 79 comments, most of which were not in support of the continuation of the DOSsier Project, but rather encouraging the women to follow Clyne and free themselves of association with Raniere.

Implicit in the continuation of the DOSsier Project is the continuing support of DOS and their leader Keith Raniere. Though the DOSsier women acknowledge Clyne’s list of 30 controversies in her recent statement can give one pause, the women do what so many of Raniere’s followers have done in the past — defer a serious investigation of the allegations of Raniere’s bad intent.

One commenter raises the issue.

