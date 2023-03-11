Kristin Keeffe Cancer Returns; Releases Shocking Details About the ‘Monster’ Keith, Frank and Her

Note by Frank Parlato:

Kristin Keeffe has asked me to inform readers that she has not been posting on her Nxivm Eyewitness on Reddit and on her Kristin Keeffe Substack. Her cancer has returned.

It remains unclear if she will return to her postings. Please be patient, and more information will be provided.

Earlier this year, Kristin wrote several stories for Frank Report regarding the work we did together. She wanted to record certain information, intended to help me, and today she said this is the appropriate time to do so.

Though this story refers to my role in her life, I think thoughtful readers can discern the underlying story is about her and the degree of suffering, the pain, stress, torment and fear she lived with, constantly, while under the control of the brutal leader, Keith Raniere, the father of her child.

She had a small child – secretly, to his NXIVM community, his child – and no one to confide in – with the fear of going against the unlimited funding of Clare Bronfman and the unlimited cruelty of Keith Raniere, knowing all the time that if Keith took her son and blocked her from him (with millions to throw at family court), what would happen to her son in the hands of the megalomaniacal psychopath.

So she kept hidden from everyone on every side: She could not risk telling anyone in the outside world; she could not confide in any of NXIVM people, for they might and probably would inform the monsters. She might lose the only thing more important to her than her own life, her son’s life. She has proved that amply in her life.

By Kristin Keeffe

I met Frank Parlato in the fall of 2007, when he was hired as a consultant to NXIVM to help improve their public image in support of various litigation matters. At the time, I was the in-house

paralegal for NXIVM, Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, and Clare and Sara Bronfman.

My title was “Legal Liaison.” I had little independent decision-making authority, but I was the primary go between for the NXIVM/Bronfman parties and all the attorneys and consultants on

their payrolls – including Frank.

Frank and I worked closely together. I was his main point of contact for his work with the group or the NXIVM community.

A few months into his employment, Frank and I ran into Nancy, and she asked him if he could help facilitate a $5 million bank loan for a Los Angeles real estate project she was a partner in. The company was called “Precision Development” (Precision) and was funded entirely by Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Up until then, I knew little about Precision or the Bronfman’s investment, as it was one of the few NXIVM/Bronfman outside projects entirely and solely overseen by Keith.

Frank told Nancy, “Sure, I can help” and thereafter I provided him with all the information from Nancy.

While doing the due diligence necessary for assessing financing options, Frank immediately uncovered evidence the managing partners had embezzled potentially millions of

dollars of Clare and Sara’s investment.

It was shocking, as the partners Yuri and Natasha Plyam had been close friends with Keith for many years. Yuri was often described as Keith’s “best friend.”

Frank and I raised the alarm to Keith and Nancy, the Bronfman’s, and the Bronfman’s asset manager Barbara Bouchey simultaneously.

Through me, the Bronfman’s asked Frank to represent their interests and further investigate.

Frank flew out to Los Angeles. In short order, he proved he was correct about the fraud, and even worse, the Bronfman’s had invested $26 million solely on Keith’s word alone and didn’t have a shred of documentation or any actual ownership of the

company/assets.

Their interest was all in Nancy’s name.

What Frank did next was nothing short of stunning. He deftly put together a team and within a matter of weeks took over the company for the Bronfman’s, got Nancy off the contracts, the

Plyams barred, and all the assets secured in the Bronfman’s names.

This saved the Bronfman’s investment and the company whose value was $82 million. It was a huge effort, and Frank

worked tirelessly around the clock, 24/7.

Later, it was determined the Plyams embezzled $10

million.

By that point in my career at NXIVM, with the Bronfman’s unlimited financing, I had worked with the managing partners of some of the biggest and most prestigious law firms in the country, as well as their support personnel. Yet, I had never worked with someone so competent and diligent as Frank. We had become fast friends too.

Despite Frank’s success, Clare and Sara ended their business relationship with him acrimoniously shortly thereafter.

Much to my dismay. Looking back, it’s obvious now that Keith was very disturbed over his lack of control over Frank and Frank’s outing of Keith’s “best friend” as a fraudster. He wanted Frank out of the picture and fast.

I remember thinking at the time, “How is it possible Keith didn’t know about this (the Plyams fraud)?”

Then put the thought out of my head, which was something I did back then as a survival strategy. Extreme cognitive dissonance.

What Frank didn’t know, and I wish I had told him, was what was going on with me behind the scenes with Keith and Nancy (and later Clare).

These were very evil people employing him. I was being coerced to continue in my position as their paralegal. I had had a baby with Keith, whom Keith refused to acknowledge, let alone financially support.

I was then barely a year out from a grueling battle with cancer, and had less than 50/50 odds for survival long term. I had undergone radiation, chemotherapy, and excruciatingly painful surgeries, during which time Keith and Nancy forced me to work.

On two occasions, I was minutes from death and needed

massive emergency blood transfusions, while still being required to participate in conference calls with the NXIVM attorneys and consultants.

My son was born 12 weeks prematurely and spent three months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. I didn’t know if he would have long-term developmental disabilities.

I lived paycheck to paycheck with barely an extra penny to my name. I had no one friend or contact outside of Keith and Nancy’s complete control.

Kristin Keeffe was featured on the Lost Women of NXIVM.

Yet I was determined to put my head down and survive for the sake of my son no matter what. As I’ve learned in the ensuing years, it is typical for someone like me to hide all this from the outside world and rationalize it – as a coping mechanism. Which is what I did.

However, while Frank and I were working together, he must have sensed something was off. One day out of the blue, he said to me, “You know, if you ever want to leave these people, I usually keep a second home in Florida. You could go there, and I can help you start over.”

I said, “Thanks” and we never spoke of it again.

Six years later, I would remember this, and Frank would save us.

But he put his whole life in extreme jeopardy as a result….

Editor’s Note

To the extent Kristin wishes to share information, FR will keep readers informed. This much I am authorized to say. Depending on certain factors, a GoFundMe crowd funding effort is contemplated. Susan Dones, myself and others plan to help. We will keep those who are interested informed.

It only remains to be said that the EDNY relied extensively on Kristin Keeffe to put their case together. Through countless hours, and many long meetings and calls with ASUAs Moira Penza, Tanya Hajjar, and Mark Lesko, and FBI special agents Michael Weniger and Micheal Levy, Kristin became a virtual interpreter, guide and exposer of what Raniere was all about. Perhaps none knew him as well as she. The prosecutors relied on her and built their growing confidence in the case with her help. We will have more to say in the coming days.