Raniere From SHU: ‘I am Actually Innocent;’ Junco Is Out to Kill Me & 19 Streaks Were Real!

In another important missive from the SHU in USP Tucson, Keith Alan Raniere called out to the public and the authorities to prevent his death and dispute the lies he says the warden told about Raniere’s placement in a cage with 19 handmade streaks of feces on the wall and two piles on the floor.

But before we get to Raniere, let us quote from the emails of Raniere’s attorney, Stacy Scheff and the BOP attorney, Denise Faulk disputing the 19 streaks.

Dear Denise, Mr. Raniere reports that he is still in the SHU, and has been housed with an intersex prisoner with mental illness. He says that he was put in a room covered with feces for four hours. Stacy Scheff

The BOP attorney responded. The Bureau is not aware of a situation in which Raniere was in a room covered in feces for four hours. The Bureau adheres to strict policies regarding health and sanitation of inmate quarters, both in general population and SHU. Additionally, there are no security concerns regarding Raniere’s current housing. Denise Ann Faulk

On top of the fight over the truth behind the 19 streaks, which we now learn were hand drawn streaks, of feces, Raniere claims Alejandro Junco de la Vega (born August 28, 1948), a wealthy Mexican newspaper publisher, was out to imprison and kill him.

Junco is known for developing one of the largest and most powerful newspaper consortia in Latin America. His daughter, Rosa Laura Junco, was one of Keith Raniere’s first line slaves.

Now let us hear directly from Raniere.

By Keith Raniere

I believe it is necessary to make this statement due to new information relating to my potential transfer (which I believe is retaliatory and improper) from USP Tucson.

I was told today, by my unit team, I am recommended for transfer.

I am innocent of these charges: I believe the legal term is “actually innocent.” Please see this link to a press conference by Alan Dershowitz and other bipartisan credible sources:

As noted in the press conference, these charges were brought against me using an unprecedented, historical, level of government malfeasance and outright crime.

A billionaire media mogul from Mexico, who is well-known to me [Junco] (whose daughter was a leader in my organization), vowed to spend and do whatever was necessary to put me in prison for the rest of my life – and likely have me killed.

Here I am.

As an innocent person, I am particularly aware of the improper, and dishonest, things done to me as a prisoner. Although I am a peace activist, and led a peace movement in Mexico, I never imagined the inhumane and abusive conditions, and culture, in our American prisons.

I am concerned that as a prisoner, my words may not be considered reliable. Please consider what I say. I will try to provide ways of obtaining corroboration.

I have heard the B.O.P. has denied that my cell-mate and myself were held in a room with pungent, human feces smeared on the walls (19 hand strokes) and on the floor, for 4 hours, and forced therein to eat our lunch. The Warden, SIA, and others specifically executed this.

This denial [by the warden through their attorney] is a verifiable lie. It is not only retaliatory, it is malicious and deplorable. If we are allowed to depose Drs. Hermasillo and Poleski [prison psychologists], I believe they will not lie.

Also there are video cameras that recorded the period of time during which this happened. There are also numerous officers who passed by the holding cell. What does it mean that the B.O.P. would lie about such a thing?

Unfortunately, because of his outright lies and deceit, from above the Warden, nationally and downward, I write this knowing there is an active effort to cover-up, and to lessen accountability by deceiving and also shipping me out.

With a little effort and precision – even with just the above incident and it’s denial – the court will see the direct, bad-faith, dishonest of some high-level people within the B.O.P.

Shipping me from USP Tucson, away from my attorneys, in a physically painful, potentially torturous process, into another potentially more dangerous environment foreign to me, is what is traditionally done by B.O.P. to silence and/or punish inmates. Please do not let me be silenced or shipped.

Keeping me in the S.H.U., or placing me in a different unit is another form of retaliation and silencing.

Please have the B.O.P. return me to my normal unit, C-1, as soon as possible. When one is held in the S.H.U., as I am now, it is supposed to be substantially similar to being in general population (GP).

Certainly, this would mean my attorney visits, and even personal visitation, would be virtually identical to being in GP. This is absolutely not the case. Simple questioning of B.O.P. officials, and my attorneys, along with B.O.P. video footage, will establish what I say.

My concern is they will ship me before any of this can happen. Please do not allow this.

Toni Fly

As one demonstration of how the B.O.P. creates and sets up retaliatory, punitive, and/or dangerous situations, examine my current cell-mate placement: Toni Fly is a known hermaphrodite. She has filed 75 PREA complaints on other inmates and also many on staff. B.O.P. claims she is very violent and mentally unstable.

B.O.P. records will show she has threatened to kill any sex-offender cell-mate with whom she is celled. I am convicted as a sex-offender. I am also said to be a sex cult leader and a threat to women. Immediately before we became cell-mates, she was raped, brought to the hospital, then put on suicide watch. She came directly from suicide watch to my cell. Why would USP Tucson house a violent, 75+ PREA, vulnerable to rape, vowed to kill sex-offenders, with me, an alleged sex-offender, cult leader, abuser of vulnerable women? Why was Whitey Bulger sent to an active yard? The sad answer is: planned harm.

Another point of note: my cell-mate is the only known USP Tucson inmate with female genitalia (as reported by both B.O.P. reports and imates) Imagine having that in an institution with many, many male rapists and sex offenders. Yet the B.O.P. refuses to transfer her to a female facility, or to house her single-celled as multiple B.O.P. doctors having directly recommended.

There are many other verifiable maladies: Medical, S.H.U., restraint chair, theft, rape and death that can be shown. All of them highlight a defective, broken, dishonest system that needs to be addressed.

My unit team informed me my transfer is because of too much legal activities: calls and visits. I average less than 1 visit (2-3 hours) and 1 call (1 to 2 hours) per week.

Months ago, I was cleared by S.I.S., D.H.O, and S.H.U. to go back to G.P. but mysteriously, my case was “rerouted.’ After almost 4 months in the S.H.U. I am being shipped. As wrongful and inappropriate as this transfer is, it is also illustrative: the B.O.P. will do almost anything to protect itself, cover-up it’s misdeeds and abuses, and do so with impunity. Let’s start to stop this now.

Please have them return me to my old unit in G.P., not ship me. Also be sure they provide a safe environment for I have witnessed, even in my own case, inmates who, working with certain officers cause problems and serious injuries to those the B.O.P. (or officers) would silence.

Don’t let me be silenced. Please have the B.O.P. keep me here, in GP, in my old unit, safely, so I can earn my freedom and demonstrate my actual innocence in the larger context.

I am innocent, please let me not be silenced.