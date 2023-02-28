Rock’s Hard Line Responses to Kevin’s Forgiving Views on Forced Labor in Raniere’s Case

Rock Around the Block does not agree with Kevin on much. And here is a little back and forth with the emphasis on Rock’s responses to Kevin’s views.

A woman [victim], Kristin Snyder, who decades earlier, drowned herself, does not matter [to the media or prosecution of Raniere].

The two Ginas, Hutchinson and Melita, do not matter. The other girls who allege they were molested in the 80s/early 90s do not matter.

How can you possibly say Kristin Snyder and the two Ginas “do not matter”? Don’t you think that’s completely disrespectful to their families, friends, and the people who knew them?

Kevin wrote:

What I was trying to get across was that the press and authorities treated the two Ginas and Krystin Snyder as if they didn’t matter, by not pursuing the circumstances behind their mistreatment, or in Snyder’s case, her death.

Rock

Unfortunate choice of words then? Communications – grade c: could do much better. Agreed, they [media and prosecution] should have done better. Likewise, the police in Albany should have been onto Raniere from the outset. My suspicion is that the Bronfmans had some of the more senior people on the payroll.

Kevin said

“But that those same authorities and members of the press jumped to the rescue when the alleged victims were more Hollywood friendly.”

Rock said

You gotta admit it was a big scoop for the NYT – the story and the branding pics. That’s what people like to read about – titillated exclamations round the breakfast table and lively discussions in the workplace alleviating the banality of life. Stories shock and papers sell. You ain’t ever gonna change that in a free world.

Kevin said

“Transcribing a video and rating articles is not forced labor. If it is, why weren’t other people who did the same things, either within ESP or in other situations, also compensated and protected?”

Rock said

I’ve done transcription work myself. It takes about 4 times longer than the actual audio to transcribe properly, and it’s tedious in the extreme – that’s 20 hours of tediousness. Life’s too short for that shit unless you’re getting really well paid for it. And rating articles by Raniere of all people – that sounds even worse; it’s not as if you’re appraising Shakespeare. Personally I’d rather have taken 30 swats from Padilla. At least in ESP you could up sticks and head for the hills without worrying your collateral might be released!

Keith Raniere and Dani Padilla

Dani Padilla was one of Keith Raniere’s first line masters.

I imagine Cami wasn’t given much choice either.

From Keith’s perspective, all women are naturally lesbians, so where’s the harm? Only they’re not, so no surprise Cami’s on Team Sarah, maybe a bit more money in it too. As you know, I’m a big fan of wealth redistribution.

Nicole was laid on this table, nude and blindfolded. Camila entered and performed oral sex on her. Raniere spoke to her and watched. He got 40 years for that sex trafficking incident.

Of course, disabled people are discriminated against. That’s why there needs to be better laws to try to prevent that. Some progress has been made, but it’s up to society to pressure politicians to do more locally and nationally.

Thankfully, I’ve never seen a disabled person mistreated, but it would make me pretty upset if I did.

India Oxenberg

India comes across as a truly beautiful ul person, and I’m not just talking about looks. There’s a dignity and depth to her that’s hard to put into words. She’s modest and measured in her responses in a sincere way, and genuinely reflective and forgiving.

I can tell it’s not fake – as my moniker suggests, I’ve been around the block a few times!

India’s the kind of girl who would have no problem rolling up her sleeves and mixing it with anyone. Dyslexic people can often be the smartest, and educators/companies are beginning to value their unique perspectives when problem solving.

Believe me, Kevin, I’m all too aware of poorer kids who don’t have the same opportunities, and that’s why education should be properly funded for all, right up to and including third level. Getting people to take out a virtual mortgage for a college education is completely unacceptable. A better educated workforce generates wealth for society, so society should invest in it to a greater degree (no pun intended).

You reap what you sow.

I read Nicole’s testimony, and what she said sounded highly credible. She came across as highly pressured, having to hold down a night job at the same time, and agreed to do the work because she just wanted to diffuse the pressure she was feeling from DOS.

She clearly felt coerced into taking it on. Do you think without the collateral and threat of penances, she would have agreed to it?

Do you think she would have agreed to be tied down and blindfolded, not even knowing who or what was giving her head, and with Raniere reading some shit to her the whole time, and no doubt getting some kind of perverse sexual gratification from the whole spectacle?

Those are the kind of life skills no right-minded person would ever want to develop.