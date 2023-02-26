Rock Criticizes Kevin’s Article on Ethan Klein Interview and Nxivm Scam

Kevin’s most recent article – on Ethan Klein Interview, Raniere’s Hasty Verdict, and Stop Shunning Dead-Enders – prompted a rather opposite reply by Rock Around the Block, whose virtual friends call him Rock.

By Rock Around the Block

Ethan Scored Big

Aristotle’s Sausage wrote about Ethan Klein’s interview of Marc Elliot, “All Ethan did was give Marc Elliot rope, and Marc hanged himself.”

100% – my exact thoughts as I watched

Aristotle wrote, “Marc Elliott has done more to discredit the Nxivm scam than anyone other than Raniere himself!”

Agreed, though Nicki Clyne comes a close second in her interview with Scott Adams. Of course, the gullible moronic Adams gave her a pretty easy time, but that just made them both look twisted. And we all now know what fascist Scott’s politics are all about. Birds of a feather and all that:

It sure is funny when Deadenders spew out about ‘hate’ when it is actually the people they consort with, and align themselves to who are its most avid promoters.

Thus Spake Kevin

Kevin wrote, “Marc Elliot and his friends don’t have high social clout, which is a bigger crime in the eyes of the public than the crimes his friend, Keith Raniere, is in prison for.”

Not sure what planet you’re on there, Kevin. Where I’m from, not having high social clout is to be commended.

Not sure Ethan threw Marc down the stairs. It was more a case of Marc leaping down them headfirst from a massive height. And Marc did claim that he had overcome “his disability”, that’s assuming he actually had one in the first place.

And I’m really sorry to disabuse you, Kev, but I’ve never met a single person in my life who would hate someone because of their disability. The total opposite – people like Ethan who bear their disability with resilience and fortitude are widely respected for their forbearance.

Ethan Klein told Marc Elliot he had Tourettes and expressed doubt Elliot ever had Tourettes.

And, Kevin, there’s a Grand Canyon of difference between ‘abandoning your friends or principles’ and honestly admitting when they’ve fucked up and maybe their principles sometimes led to people getting hurt. Unfortunately, remorse did not seem to feature in Marc’s lexicon, or perhaps even his brain. Do you sometimes feel it? I really think Marc made an example of himself, and Ethan just allowed him to.

Nicole was a Victim

BTW Nicole, [the forced labor and sex trafficking victim in the Raniere trial] just like many in DOS, was terrorized. She was also raped. Fifty articles [written by Keith Raniere] to review and write about? FFS[ for fuck’s sake], that’s more work than your average undergrad does in three years! Get real. And I’ve seen India interviewed many times – that girl’s straight up; you can always tell.

Rock says India Oxenberg, who starred and produced a docuseries called Seduced on STARZ, is truthful and sincere.

How can you possibly say Kristin Snyder and the 2 Ginas “do not matter”? Don’t you think that’s completely disrespectful to their families, friends and the people who knew them?

Kristin Snyder disappeared in 2003 after being thrown out of a NXIVM class in Anchorage, Alaska. Her body was never found. Frank Parlato produced a documentary The Lost Women of NXIVM for Investigation Discovery that explored hers and other women’s deaths or disappearance.

Kev, there were no patents ever granted to Raniere. Wanna know why? Cos the guy was a total fraud and a chancer whose only skill was to brainwash people and fuck them. He was about as real as Marc’s tourettes.

Link to Raniere’s patent application for Rational Inquiry, which the US Patent Office rejected.

NXIVM Means You Never Have to Say You’re Sorry

