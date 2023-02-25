Ethan Klein’s Interview of Marc Elliot Was ‘a Master Class in Exposing a Fraud’

February 25, 2023
Aristotle’s Sausage watched the much talked about interview of Marc Elliot by YouTune sensation, Ethan Klien, and of course Aristotle had some poetic observations.

Frank Report wrote a story about Elliot’s perhaps ill-advised appearance on HP3, with Klein who seemed at first sympathetic to Elliot’s points of view.

YouTube Host Ethan Klein Accuses Guest Marc Elliot of Faking Tourette’s, 750,000 Views in Two Days.

The Youtbe interview has 861,000 views after five days since its premiere.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

Ethan Klein was great! This was a master class in exposing a fraud.

The YouTube video has to be seen to be believed! All Ethan did was give Marc Elliot rope. And Marc hanged himself. Let him make one absurd statement after another, then dropped the axe.

A mere transcript doesn’t do it justice. It has to be seen. Marc’s frozen shit-eating smile as he realizes he’s been caught in his own web of lies. The con man got conned. It’s beautiful!

And it goes on. And on. Caught, Marc tries to bullshit his way out of the trap he walked into. It doesn’t work. Insisting on these absurdities only highlights how absurd his claims are.

He doesn’t know when to quit. Of course not: that’s the essence of a dead-ender.

It has to be seen to appreciate the beauty, the poetry of the Nxivm lies exposed. It’s almost savage in its beauty. Inadvertently, Marc Elliott has done more to discredit the Nxivm scam than anyone other than Raniere himself!

To Marc’s foolish claim that Raniere never branded anyone, Ethan merely points out that, well, that’s the essence of racketeering, isn’t it? The mob boss doesn’t dirty his hands with the hit, he orders it done. Bingo.

Thing is, Ethan isn’t aggressive. He’s not shouty and argumentative. He’s laid back and lets Marc do the talking. Marc lays the land mines, then steps on them one after another.

And Ethan came prepared. After letting Marc go on and on about the “planted” child porn pictures and the seven experts and “scientific certainty” blah blah, Ethan shows the pictures of the KR branding on women’s pelvises. One picture after another flashes onscreen. What about those? What kind of person does that? Didn’t that have something to do with Raniere getting convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering?

Elliott is gobsmacked. He doesn’t know what to say. He gapes like a fish on a hook. Then he furiously backpedals.

Yeah, what ABOUT the branding? What excuse do the dead-enders have for that? They’d rather talk about “random backups” and the camera card and photo metadata. They’d rather change the subject, in other words.

But Ethan doesn’t want the subject changed. He has let Marc go on and on at length about seven experts, and metadata and scientific certainty blah. Marc is just repeating himself, so enough of that, let’s move on. Ethan reads off the seven felonies Raniere was actually convicted of. It’s not just those pesky pictures, allegedly planted. What about all those other crimes, Marc?

Marc, of course, got nothin’.

Ethan, in his casual, laid-back but oddly unsettling manner, points out the simple fact that Raniere was convicted by unanimous verdict by a jury. That he subsequently lost on appeal. Awkward facts that the dead-enders don’t like to talk about. They only want to talk about their imaginary scenario, where there’s no justice in America, and “the government” convicted Raniere. And the media. And “hate”.

But Marc wanted to be on this podcast. He emailed them and asked to be interviewed. The host asked him a question. What’s he gonna say?

He hangs himself with his own rope. He steps on his own landmines. It’s a beautiful thing to see.

Klein played some of a two minute video of the Raniere forensic and legal team discussing alleged FBI tampering of evidence, as he and Elliot watch.

Now THAT’S how you roast a fool!

Nothing’s funnier than a fanatic when you give him enough rope to hang himself.

And there’s no better counter argument than mockery to stupid evidence-free assertions.

Unserious claims should never be taken seriously. Mockery, derision and satire are appropriate responses to damn foolishness.

  • Sausage
    Well said. All valid points.
    Question: Do you think Raniere got a fair trial? Was justice served with a 120 year sentence?

    Reply

  • Has Marc Elliot ever testified under oath to having Tourette’s?

    If not, I’m afraid that I can only afford Marc Elliot the same grace that Marc is affording Camila.

    We only have Marc Elliott’s victim impact statement (of sorts) about having Tourette’s. He never took the stand. We cannot believe him then.

    If Marc Elliott does not take the witness stand we cannot believe him. He must be cross-examined. Under oath.

    Right, Marc Elliott? That’s how it works, correct?

    If someone makes a true, heartfelt statement like Camilla did in court,
    unless they’re under oath. we just call them liars right?

    As you wish, Marc Elliott.

    Liar.
    You are a liar.
    Pants. On. Fire.
    Liar

    Reply

