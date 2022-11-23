Abusive Branding Audio Has Nugget of Raniere Gaslighting Allison Mack

Allison Mack provided an audio to the EDNY prosecutors of Keith Raniere and herself.

She did this as part of her efforts to cooperate with the feds and spare herself some prison time. In their sentencing memorandum, the DOJ mentioned Mack’s provision of the audio.

They said it was helpful and asked the judge to show Mack leniency.

The less than seven-minute audio is of the two of them on a walk, discussing branding future DOS slaves.

A male “branding artist” had branded Allison and six front-line slaves.

The artist branded the first line women clothed.

Keith had procured the services of Dr. Danielle Roberts to do the future branding. Since Danielle was a woman, Keith wanted the future slaves branded nude.

He wanted them to repeat formulaic statements with each of the painful strokes. He speaks of how pain is the only way humans can love.

The audio of Raniere’s branding ritual shocked people.

He wanted women held down nude, but they should first ask their master to brand them. They must say, “Master, please brand me. It would be an honor,” so, as he says, it would not look like their master forced the branding on the slave.

He wanted the naked women filmed from different angles during the branding session. He said the film should capture them nude in vulnerable positions. It creates more (blackmail-worthy) collateral, he said.

The branding audio was important to the prosecution, for Raniere had denied he had anything to do with DOS. He said the DOS women came up with the sorority on their own. They put his initials on the brand as a tribute to him. They came up with the branding idea. The collateral, everything.

The audio proved Vanguard was a liar. This lying is not something his remaining followers care about. They say they want the truth to come out, but are not concerned about their master’s veracity.

One of our commenters, Suzanne, heard something more in the audio that others missed. She points out something beyond the grotesque Raniere devising his diabolical branding formula. She raises an interesting point about Raniere’s treatment of Mack.

Here is the audio, followed by Suzanne’s comments.

By Suzanne

The little nugget of gaslighting often gets overlooked in the audio between Allison and Keith discussing branding.

Allison recorded the audio during a walk with Keith.

Their discussion is about finalizing Keith’s demands on what the slaves will say while being branded.

He asks Allison a question.

When Allison answers – Keith immediately berates her.

Keith says he wasn’t talking about Allison specifically.

Even though Keith asked Allison in a way that anyone would interpret as asking her own opinion.

Allison gets sheepish and clarifies that she understands she’s not the only person involved.

Here is the exchange:

Keith: What would have been most meaningful, deep, surrendering, focusing for you [while you were being branded]?

Allison: I think it, probably having it [what she is supposed to repeat as part of the branding ceremony] whispered in my ear and then me repeating it out loud…”

Keith: Well, ask the others. It is not all you.

Allison: Uh huh. I thought you —

Keith: –I’m teasing.

Allison: —were asking me….

Keith: No, I said all of you guys [the first-line women] who have gone through [the branding].

Allison: [laughing but with hurt feelings] I understand that it is not just me.

Keith: hehehe.

Allison: I’m sweating now.

Keith: Do you really understand that? How deeply? See. There you go. So, it wasn’t, ‘I’m sorry or oh no. [mimicking Allison] ‘It’s not.’ [laughs] ‘I thought you were asking me.’ That would be a great narcissist poster. ‘I thought you were asking me.’ Or ‘I thought you were talking about me.’ [laughs] so…

Allison [humbly]: Is that all?

Keith: I don’t know. Is that quite enough?

Later, he says.

Keith: You’ve done it [branding] so you can go there easier. And all of you [the first line] have done it. Not just you. So I’m not just speaking to you. Though I am speaking to you, I am also speaking to the others through you. OK?

As most anyone listening would agree, why wouldn’t Allison think Keith is asking for her opinion — she’s the only one there? And it’s phrased in a question. Right?

Allison’s apologetic and submissive response is not enough for Keith. He keeps berating and mocking Allison. And ultimately calls her a narcissist.

What gets lost in the horror of what the branding tape is actually discussing just how awful Keith is to these women.

There’s another audio played in “Seduced” where the tone is similar. Keith tells the first-line slaves, “This is not a democracy.”

Then he tells one of them to run, run, get him something to write with. It was at one of those slave meetings where the women were naked, sitting at Keith’s disgusting feet.

Unlike most humans, Keith Raniere's feet are not longer than wide, but almost perfectly square.