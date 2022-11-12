Does Spencer in Boston Know About Swami’s 50 Years of Fraud?

This post contains some vile and salacious allegations and mocks and debunks serious religious ideas of the brainwashed masses. Please do not read if you are easily offended, for I intend to insult and offend you if you are a gullible fool.

By Anna B. Mercury

Dan Spencer operates Boston Meditation Center, the eastern front of the J. Michael Shoemaker enterprise. One can contact Dan for information at Drteelee@aol.com.

Dan is a believer in Shakipat. Shaktipat, he believes, is the transmission of spiritual power from teacher to student. The guru transmits Shaktipat with a word, a look, a thought, or a touch.

Dan describes his journey into Shoemaker’s world below. Rudi was Shoemaker’s guru. He was also a businessman named Albert Rudolph. He made a lot of money using free labor from his Shaktipad-receiving followers.

Rudi used touch to transmit Shaktipat. He used his penis to touch his male disciple’s anuses.

His disciple, Shoemaker, AKA Chetanananda, also loved to transmit Shaktipat with a touch.

Shoemaker uses his penis and touches a woman’s mouth or vagina. Sometimes to assist in counteracting his flaccid energetic transmission, he transmits Shaktipad with his hands on a woman’s throat. He sometimes uses a dildo and transmits Shaktipad up her anus high up into her colon.

This is high-up teachings, and Dan does not expect the average reader, with their puritan morality and lack of cosmic understanding, to understand the sublimity of Shaktipat.

The disciplic succession. Nityanananda, Rudi and Shoemaker.

Visiting Rudi

by Dan Spencer

I first met Rudi when I was 23 and had just gotten out of the Army. I had served in Vietnam and Germany. I was going to go to school in Bloomington, Indiana, mainly because my sister was there.

I first met Michael Shoemaker (now Swami Chetanananda) in 1971. He had just returned from a visit with Rudi in New York City and was giving a talk on September 10 in a little church in Bloomington. I went to that talk, and I was so impressed that I just kept coming to programs. At that point, I couldn’t move into the house on 14th Street—my sister had gotten the last space.

But I got a cabin about 10 miles outside of Bloomington, and came to class and dinner every evening.

Rudi came to Bloomington in December 1971. I remember the fireworks well. Then he sent Buford Pippin to the ashram to do tantric class, and I felt a real connection to that. I knew this was the work I wanted to.

In the summer of 1972, I visited the ashram in Big Indian for a week, and then went to Rudi’s in New York City.

Rudi would teach eyes-open class in the evening, and then those of us staying at his house would go upstairs with him. He would continue to work with us, and I think I bounced off every wall in his apartment.

So there I was, blissed out. After a week, Rudi told me that spending more time with him would burn me out, and that I should return to Indiana and work to expand my chakras.

I returned to New York several times after that. There were a few students who lived in the house with Rudi, and those of us who were from out of town slept on the floor in the meditation hall.

Rudi’s mother was often there in the evenings after meditation. I was a little afraid of her. She would sit there with her dark glasses just looking at us, and rarely said anything.

On one visit, Rudi gave Michael sets of tantric implements—a bell, a dorje, a phurba, tingshas, bone mala, and a skullcup—for those of us who were with him. During the trip home in a small plane, we had to decide which ones belonged to each of us. We put the plane on auto-pilot while we passed the implements around the cabin. By the time we had decided which ones belonged to each of us, the autopilot had become totally scrambled and we were headed to Canada. The energy was that strong.

Oxford Ashram in 1972: From left: Doug, Bill Lennertz, Patricia Yinger, Larry Yinger, Dan Spencer, Al Dewitt, Laura Long, James Robinson, Bill

Another time, Rudi took a group of students to an art show in Connecticut that featured work by one of his students.

Rudi was dazzling—working with us the whole time and giving us shaktipat, while everyone else was looking at the art.

I worked hard when I was in New York with him. I painted houses, sanded floors, put up drywall, and did other kinds of construction.

Rudi said it was important to work physically to process the energy he was transmitting through shaktipat. So all the students from Bloomington worked very hard. That was one of the reasons Rudi had a special affection for us.

Eventually I lived at the ashram in Oxford, Ohio, and Rudi started calling me “the Cincinnati Kid.”

My sister Patricia, her husband Larry, and I were the teachers in Oxford. Rudi visited Bloomington and Oxford several times before he died.

I went to Rudi’s birthday party in New York in January 1973. The last time I saw Rudi was on February 3, 1973, during a trip he made to the Midwest. During those last months, he told me to make sure I had a connection with Michael.

Rudi was enormously loving and, simultaneously, he could be like a tiger. Being with Rudi always changed me. Each time I visited him, I came back a different person. I felt new, completely different.

This concludes Dan’s article. Now I will put in bold Dan’s fine words, and then explain as I understand it.

“Rudi came to Bloomington in December 1971. I remember the fireworks well. Then he sent Buford Pippin to the ashram to do tantric class, and I felt a real connection to that.

Rudi was reputed to have sex with male devotees and called it tantric.

Rudi would teach eyes-open class in the evening, and then those of us staying at his house would go upstairs with him. He would continue to work with us, and I think I bounced off every wall in his apartment.

Dan bounced off the walls getting Shaktipad from Rudi.

After a week, Rudi told me that spending more time with him would burn me out, and that I should return to Indiana and work to expand my chakras.

It seems Rudi had enough of expanding Dan’s orifices and sent him back to Shoemaker to work for free on his chakras by doing free labor.

Rudi gave Michael sets of tantric implements—a bell, a dorje, a phurba, tingshas, bone mala, and a skullcup—for those of us who were with him. During the trip home in a small plane, we had to decide which ones belonged to each of us. We put the plane on auto-pilot while we passed the implements around the cabin. By the time we had decided which ones belonged to each of us, the autopilot had become totally scrambled and we were headed to Canada. The energy was that strong.

This is a classic example of how cult followers attribute normal occurrences to the supernatural. The autopilot malfunctioned or was left unattended too long, and when it went off course, they attributed this to Rudi’s power.

I worked hard when I was in New York with him. I painted houses, sanded floors, put up drywall, and did other kinds of construction.

Dan did free labor. That’s how these gurus get rich.

Rudi said it was important to work physically to process the energy he was transmitting through shaktipat. So all the students from Bloomington worked very hard. That was one of the reasons Rudi had a special affection for us.

Yeah, he loved you dude, and you were lucky to do free labor for him.

Dan remains a “loved one” of Shoemaker and traveler to Portland to perform “seva” and contribute to the financial well-being of his “guru.”

Dan is married to Terri Spencer. She is a doctor and got lots of love from the “loved ones” on her Facebook page:

Linda Pope, Benda Siraguse, Margie Pos, Patricia Yinger, Karen Kruger, Patty Slote, Joann Neel. Vanessa van Nieuwenhuysen, Saroj Bardewa, Karen Sutherland, Faith Sheppard, Drew Carlson, Claudia Henry, Monica O'Neal Aiden Seraphim.

Someone who reads Frank Report should let Dan and Terri know that some “older sweet ones” who closed their eyes, ears and mouths to 50 years of abuse left.

Faith has left. Karen no longer follows Shoemaker.

Or, maybe Aiden Seraphim, a former attendee of the Boston Meditation Center can tell them.

Was he there when Lillianna, Jesse and Megan left?

Adian could answer questions for Dan and Terri and for us.