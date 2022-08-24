75% of CW Network Sold for Debt Owed- Station Will Transition; Investors Wanted

Nexstar intends to transition from teen are like Smallville to more adult-oriented programming.

Nexstar obtains 75 percent interest in The CW network in return for writing off debt that CW, Paramount, and Warner Brothers owe Nexstar.

Some might characterize the purchase of the teen-oriented CW network as a fire sale.

Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group, top network affiliates, and 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets, reaching 212 million people. Nexstar already owned 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates.

CBS (Paramount) and Warner Brothers co-owned CW Network and will retain 12.5 percent interest each.

The TV show Smallville, well known to readers because of the starring roles of Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk, was broadcast on the CW network from 2006-2011. The series averaged about 4.34 million viewers per episode.

Mark Pedowitz will continue to serve as The CW’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with responsibility for day-to-day operations. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

Our acquisition of The CW is strategically and operationally compelling, as it will enable us to leverage our operational experience to improve the Network’s performance through our management of this powerful national platform. We plan to apply the same strict financial standards to operating The CW as we apply to our other businesses.

George Cheeks, President & Chief Executive Officer of CBS.

The CW has delivered signature programming to its broadcast and digital audiences for 16 years,” said, “Together, with our partners at Warner Bros. and The CW, we have created a welcome home for content that has resonated with viewers on the network and on platforms around the world. This new ownership structure enables us to partner with Nexstar and Warner Bros. Discovery on the next chapter of The CW while redeploying capital to other content platforms at Paramount.

Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group, commented:

For 16 seasons, The CW has been home to some of the most groundbreaking and generation-defining programming in television, from the iconic DC Super Heroes of Greg Berlanti’s Arrowverse series to The Vampire Diaries, and everything in between, including the All American franchise, the original Gossip Girl, Kung Fu, Nikita, Riverdale, Smallville, and many many more. The network was also the home of Supernatural, the longest-running live-action fantasy series in U.S. TV history, for 14 of its 15 seasons. We’re excited that the Supernatural story will continue with The Winchesters premiering this fall. We look forward to continuing to collaborate on our shared series and future projects to come under Nexstar’s leadership. We are forever grateful to our partners at The CW, especially Mark Pedowitz, who has been a great friend to the studio for so many years, and to me personally. We know that the network will continue to thrive under his leadership.

