Worst Fathers Rewarded by Parental Alienation in CT Family Court

By Anna B. Mercury

Win, win.

Parental alienation is a money-making strategy that unites fathers with estranged children.

Clever fathers employ a guardian ad litem to inform the court that the mother alienated his children.

In the Ambrose case, the father, Chris Ambrose, a lawyer and writer of law-based TV shows, preplanned it.

Documents show he had this strategy before he filed for divorce. It is best to preplan parental alienation.

Karen Riordan was a stay at home mom, raising three children for 13 years. Ambrose (in his own handwriting) was planning his divorce in advance. His strategy… PARENTAL ALIENATION

Below:

Karen Riordan, a mother denied contact with the children she raised.

Ambrose hired parental alienation family law expert, attorney Nancy Aldrich [below].

The instruction was to find parental alienation. Always use an expert in parental alienation.

Stay-at-home mothers are easy targets, because fathers usually control finances.

CT Family Court parental alienation presumes stay-at-home mothers are lazy. They contribute “nothing” to the marriage, since the father made all the money.

The parental alienation plan is to get the judge to appoint a guardian ad litem – an attorney. She represents the children, but the parents pay her. Or if one parent has control of the money, he pays her.

Attorneys can be depended on to be loyal to the one who pays them.

Once appointed, the GAL recommends a custody evaluator, who, it is preplanned, will determine parental alienation.

z

By July 2018 – one year before he filed for divorce – Ambrose had plans in place. This screenshot of Ambrose’s computer shows he was spying on text messages between his wife and son, trying to find any evidence of alienation.

Ambrose came up empty.

Riordan discovered Ambrose had researched Dr. Caverly and had a sample of her “custody evaluation” on his computer (bottom right of screen) before he filed for divorce.

Ambrose [below] is a man of nice judgment and many resources. He set out to beat his wife, and he did.

After the custody evaluator determines parental alienation, the GAL petitions the court for an emergency court hearing.

Neither the mother nor the children will testify.

Dr. Jessica Biren Caverly is a CT favorite of GALs. Her weaponized ‘custody evaluation’ is based on parental alienation. It’s used to eliminate one parent from the lives of children who love them.

Only experts testify – the GAL and the custody evaluator.

They both testify that children are victims of parental alienation. The mother alienated the children from the father.

The court will not hear any expert opinion that parental alienation did not occur. This would contradict the court-appointed experts and create disorder in the court.

If an expert testified the father abused the children, the judge would be in a quandary. That is not what the judiciary is for.

That is why the judge appointed the GAL so he could depend on one expert.

The judge hears only the case for parental alienation, then removes the mother.

The GAL is not a child expert. She is an attorney in family law. But the court presumes she is unselfish and unbiased, like all attorneys. To support the GAL’s opinion, she finds a custody evaluator.

The parents, or the parent with control of the money, pay the custody evaluator. The custody evaluator is looking for parental alienation. She sets out to find it. She discounts allegations of abuse.

Parental alienation requires a finding that the children are lying. It requires a determination that the mother manipulates the children.

The presumption is that mothers do this.

The advocates for parental alienation also have a different standard for what constitutes abuse. Parental alienation is the worst abuse.

Pedophilia, while illegal, is not abuse by adherents of parental alienation.

At worst, it presumes that a child having sex with her father is not harmed as much as the child alienated from the father.

In other words, the mother who alienates the children from the father because she says it is wrong for him to have sex with the children is more abusive than the father.

Parental alienation promotes the bonds of family and gives license to the ancient practice of pedophilia.

Much of the following info comes from the well researched work of the Leadership Council.

Richard A. Gardner, M.D, is the creator of the creator and main proponent of Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS) theory.

He has made millions for family law attorneys and therapists for almost 40 years.

Prior to his suicide, Gardner was an unpaid part-time clinical professor of child psychiatry at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University.

PAS was developed by Dr. Gardner in 1985 based on his personal observations and work as an expert witness paid by fathers accused of molesting their children.

Gardner said PAS is common. He saw manifestations of this syndrome in over 90% of the custody conflicts he evaluated–even when abuse allegations are not raised.

Gardner claimed PAS is “a disorder of children, arising almost exclusively in child-custody disputes, in which one parent (usually the mother) programs the child to hate the other parent (usually the father).”

Gardner’s theory of PAS has had a profound effect on how the court systems in our country handle allegations of child sexual abuse, especially during divorce.

Gardner authored more than 250 books and articles with advice directed towards mental health professionals, the legal community, divorcing adults and their children.

Gardner’s publishing company, Creative Therapeutics, published his books, cassettes, and videotapes.

Gardner’s work serves as a basis for decisions affecting the welfare of children in CT and in courtrooms across the nation.

He is considered the “guru” of child custody evaluations. He is a beloved figure in CT Family Court.

Now let us take a moment to hear from the man the courts in CT depend on when deciding custody of children of affluent fathers.

Gardner said:

“The vast majority (“probably over 95%”) of all sex abuse allegations are valid.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics (pp. 7, 140).

“There is a bit of pedophilia in every one of us.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 118)

“Pedophilia has been considered the norm by the vast majority of individuals in the history of the world.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 592-3)

“Intrafamilial pedophilia (incest) is widespread and… is probably an ancient tradition”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 119)

“It is because our society overreacts to it [pedophilia] that children suffer.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 594-5)

“Pedophilia may enhance the survival of the human species by serving “procreative purposes.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 24-5)

Pedophilia “is a widespread and accepted practice among literally billions of people.”

Gardner, R.A. (1986). Child Custody Litigation: A Guide for Parents and Mental Health Professionals. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics, (p. 93)

Gardner proposes that pedophilia, sexual sadism, necrophilia (sex with corpses), zoophilia (sex with animals), coprophilia (sex involving defecation), can be seen as having species survival value, and thus do “not warrant being excluded from the list of the `so-called natural forms of human sexual behavior”.

See Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 18-32)

Gardner on the sexual aggressiveness of children

Gardner suggests children want to have sex with adults and may seduce them.

Some children experience “high sexual urges in early infancy.” “There is good reason to believe that most, if not all, children have the capacity to reach orgasm at the time they are born.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 15)

Children are naturally sexual and may initiate sexual encounters by “seducing” the adult.

Gardner, R.A. (1986). Child Custody Litigation: A Guide for Parents and Mental Health Professionals. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics (p. 93).

If the sexual relationship is discovered, “the child is likely to fabricate so that the adult will be blamed for the initiation.”

Gardner, R.A. (1986). Child Custody Litigation: A Guide for Parents and Mental Health Professionals. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics (p. 93).

“The normal child exhibits a wide variety of sexual fantasies and behaviors, many of which would be labeled as ‘sick’ or ‘perverted’ if exhibited by adults.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 12)

Sex abuse is not necessarily traumatic. The social attitude toward these encounters determines whether sexual molestation will be traumatic to the child.

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 670-71)

Gardner on therapy with underage children who are sexually intimate with their father

“Keep the child connected to the father”

Gardner believed that care should be taken not to alienate the child from the parent who has sex with them. The removal of a pedophilic parent from the home “should only be seriously considered after all attempts at treatment of the pedophilia and rapprochement with the family have proven futile.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 537)

The child should be told no parent is perfect. “The sexual exploitation has to be put on the negative list, but positives as well must be appreciated.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 572)

Tell the child that sexual relationship with a parent can be normal

Older children may be helped to appreciate that sexual encounters between an adult and a child are not universally considered to be reprehensible acts.

“The child might be told about other societies in which such behavior was and is considered normal. The child might be helped to appreciate the wisdom of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, who said, “Nothing’s either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 549)

“In such discussions, the child has to be helped to appreciate that we have in our society an exaggeratedly punitive and moralistic attitude about adult-child sexual encounters.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 572).

Gardner on mothers who discover their husband had sex with their child:

Gardner said the father’s sex with his children is often the mother’s fault. She did not satisfy her husband sexually. Dr. Gardner suggested that therapists should help mothers of children who had sex with their father achieve their own sexual gratification.

Discourage litigation.

Encourage her to stay with her husband

Place the appropriate blame on her and the daughter

“It may be that one of the reasons the daughter turned toward the father is the impairment of the child’s relationship with the mother” (pp. 579-80)

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 585)

Help the mother get over her anger at her husband.

“If the mother has reacted to the abuse in a hysterical fashion, or used it as an excuse for a campaign of denigration of the father, then the therapist does well to try and ‘sober her up’…. Her hysterics… will contribute to the child’s feeling that a heinous crime has been committed, and will thereby lessen the likelihood of any kind of rapprochement with the father. One has to do everything possible to help her put the ‘crime’ in proper perspective. She has to be helped to appreciate that in most societies in the history of the world, such behavior was ubiquitous and this is still the case.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 576-7)

“Perhaps she can be helped to appreciate that in the history of the world his behavior has probably been more common than the restrained behavior of those who do not sexually abuse their children.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse . Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 585)

Encourage her to become more sexually responsive to her husband.

“Her increased sexuality may lessen the need for her husband to return to their daughter for sexual gratification.”

“Verbal statements about the pleasures of orgastic response are not likely to prove very useful. One has to encourage experiences, under proper situations of relaxation, which will enable her to achieve the goal of orgastic response.”

“One must try to overcome any inhibition she may have with regard to [the use of vibrators].”

“Her own diminished guilt over masturbation will make it easier for her to encourage the practice in her daughter, if this is warranted. And her increased sexuality may lessen the need for her husband to return to their daughter for sexual gratification.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse . Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 585)

Gardner on fathers who have sex with their children

Tell dad what he did is normal

“He has to be helped to appreciate that, even today, it [pedophilia] is a widespread and accepted practice among literally billions of people. He has to appreciate that in our Western society especially, we take a very punitive and moralistic attitude toward such inclinations. He has had a certain amount of bad luck with regard to the place and time he was born with regard to social attitudes toward pedophilia.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 593)

However, these are not reasons to condemn himself.

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited . Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 119)

Keep him in the home

The removal of a pedophilic parent from the home “should only be seriously considered after all attempts at treatment of the pedophilia and rapprochement with the family have proven futile.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 119)

Help him protect himself

“He must learn to control himself if he is to protect himself from the draconian punishments meted out to those in our society who act out their pedophilic impulses.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 585-592)

Help him forget about it

Therapy with the father should not focus on sexual abuse with his children. Instead, therapy should be spent “talking about other things”, as the goal of therapy is “to help people forget about their problems”.

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse . Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (pp. 585-592)

Take a sympathetic view of pedophilia

“One of the steps that society must take to deal with the present hysteria is to ‘come off it’ and take a more realistic attitude toward pedophilic behavior.” (p. 120)

“The Draconian punishments meted out to pedophiles go far beyond what I consider to be the gravity of the crime.” (p. 118)

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited. Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics.

Abolish mandated reporting of child sexual abuse. Do away with immunity for reporters of child abuse. Create federally-funded programs to assist those who claim to have been falsely accused of child sexual abuse.

Gardner, R.A. (1995). Written testimony on HR3588 – Proposed revision of the child abuse prevention and treatment act (CAPTA) (Public Law 93-247).

Keep pedophiles in the home

The removal of a pedophilic parent from the home “should only be seriously considered after all attempts at treatment of the pedophilia and rapprochement with the family have proven futile.”

Pedophiles who have sex with children outside the home should first be given the opportunity for community treatment. “If that fails, then and only then should some kind of forced incarceration be considered.”

Gardner, R.A. (1991). Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited . Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. 119)

Child abuse hysteria

Child abuse allegations are the “third-greatest wave of hysteria” the nation has seen, following the Salem witch trials and the McCarthyite persecution of leftists.

Gardner, R.A. (1993, February 22). Modern witch hunt–child abuse charges. The Wall Street Journal, p. A10.

“We are currently living in dangerous times, similar to Nazi Germany. Sexual abuse hysteria is omnipresent.”

Gardner, R.A. (1992). True and False Accusations of Child Sex Abuse . Cresskill, NJ: Creative Therapeutics. (p. xxv)

I am sure you found that inspiring.

Dr. Garnder speaks of a culture we may not understand or approve of, but it exists and is cherished in CT, like it has in many cultures of the past and present.

Followers of Dr. Gardner in CT

This is the cornerstone of parental alienation. This is why Dr. Richard Gardner created parental alienation. To protect affluent fathers.

While parental alienation advocates cannot say this openly, they understand. They have read the works of Dr. Gardner.

Lawyers use parental alienation to make money from pedophile fathers. It is a service that supports affluent fathers and their lawyers.

Should an expert want to testify, such as in the Ambrose case, that the father is abusive, the court will not hear it.

Parental alienation requires the children to move from the mother’s house. The court orders the children to have no contact with the mother for a certain period.

The GAL advises the court when and if the children have a good relationship with the father. If they do not want to see the father, it is because the mother alienated them.

Then the mother may see the children supervised by a paid supervisor. The GAL will recommend the supervisor.

Connecticut has a reputation for being active in this money-making practice. But it’s happening in family courts throughout the country.

Wherever parental alienation can profit attorneys and help fathers who have money, it is the method of choice.

The Ambrose case was a textbook example of parental alienation.

Frank Report exposed this to a broad audience. It was looking like the mother might have a chance of being with her children.

Then CT caught a lucky break.

A Family Court judge disbarred the mother’s attorney Nickola Cunha. The court suspended the Ambrose-Riordan custody and divorce trial for six weeks.

Judge Thomas Moukawsher disbarred Cunha after Ambrose rested his case. Cunha’s disbarment led to the mother not putting on her case.

The mother had no money to retain another attorney, because Ambrose had the money.

After 35 days of the Ambrose trial, when it was the mother’s turn to call expert witnesses and take the stand, Cunha was disbarred.

In the nick of time.

Judge Moukhowsher never mentioned the three children in his decision to disbar Cunha. This is noteworthy. It shows he knows the father knows what’s best for his children.

His rights come first.

Yes, Cunha helped out.

She tied the conspiring players in the parental alienation to her claim they were all Jewish. It was a foolish thing to say. Parental alienation has nothing to do with Judaism. It has to do with profits.

Lawyers of all religions love money and parental alienation.

But mentioning Jews was all Moukawsher needed to disbar her.

Too Smart, Not Needed

Please do not think you must be as cagey as Ambrose to win.

In another case, a man of modest intelligence, but strong pedophile tendencies prevailed. He got his twin seven-year-old girls away from their mother.

What was the proof of her parental alienation?

The mother brought evidence of sexual abuse to the court. She wanted a protective order against the father.

The court ignored the evidence because parental alienation means she concocted it.

The evidence of sex abuse showed the GAL and the custody evaluator all they needed. The father had money. This is parental alienation.

CT Court Judge Anna Ficeto removed the children from the mother and placed the twins with the father.

The Department of Children and Families never investigated. It was good for the father that they did not, because CT sometimes has to enforce pedophile laws.

Instead of having a happy father with two twin girls, he would be in prison. Parental alienation saved this gent from what Dr. Gardner called “draconian” pedophile laws.

Why? Because the GAL determined the children were lying. The GAL and the custody evaluator were the experts needed.

The court does not permit other expert testimony – even forensic testing.

As in all parental alienation cases, if it is done correctly, the mother’s half of the couple’s marital assets will pay for the lawyers and the GAL.

Sometimes this requires paying the lawyers who represent the mother. Rich Callahan and Edward Nusbaum are two expert lawyers famous for this. They know how to help promote parental alienation, which will lead to the mother losing contact with her children, without even knowing what hit her.

Nusbaum and Callahan work with the father’s attorney to ensure parental alienation. This is only fair and proper, since in one case an attorney might represent the father, and in another he might represent the mother.

It is not fair that an attorney like Nusbaum should not be paid after he exhausts the mother’s money. Without someone like him, the mother might win the case.

Fathers who want to win are well advised to try to get your wife to retain men like Rich Callahan or Ed Nausbuam.

It is true that Callahan comes cheap, and Nusbaum is about three times as much, but Callahan is competent to get naive mothers to sign off on GALs that will result in them losing their children.

Slyest Fox, Ed Nusbaum is excellent at impoverishing the mother, making her unable to contest parental alienation. He can run through $100,000 in a matter of weeks on emails and phone calls alone – without even appearing in court – except to arrange the sale of assets to pay his fees. An excellent choice for mothers who have some money.

Similar CT cases are Cobie Jane, Kelly Grohs, Joriz Tiberi, Margaret Sullivan, Marlena Anderson Harris, Paige Styvan, Angela Hickman, and Robin Herzog.

GAL Hurwitz [above] is the best GAL to ensure parental alienation.

Hurwitz gained fame in certain circles for how she eliminated Sandra McVicar.

Hurwitz reportedly buried evidence of abuse and devoured McVicar – the mother in court

Hurwitz delivered two daughters to their father to enjoy.

This case has a nice twist. The court ordered no contact with the mother. The father kept them until they reached an age where he no longer wanted to enjoy them.

Then he handed the children back to the mother.

But since the case was over, he did not have to pay alimony or child support.

Admirers of Hurwitz’s work on that case called it stupendous.

Keith Harmon Snow’s book In the Worst Interest of the Child showed how Hurwitz operated and accomplished her goal.

Father should use it as a model for all their parental alienation needs.

Some skeptics might say there is no evidence that the mother ever abused her children. What do we do then?

It does not matter.

The judge removes the children at an ex-parte hearing.

The mother is not heard. The children are not heard.

Consider the case of Chris Ambrose.

Ambrose has a history of lying. He lost his job because of plagiarism. It did not matter. The GAL and the custody evaluator testified.

The mother and children were not heard.

The Herzog case is a near duplicate of the Ambrose case.

The affluent father allegedly abused his three children.

The court had evidence that he poses as an underage girl online looking for adult sex.

The court separated three children from the stay-at-home mom. The court isolated the children.

She even had to pay child support and alimony to the father.

These children, like the Ambrose kids, were old enough to speak, but the court does not have to listen.

Ambrose trolls the internet, posing as a barber looking for young men to give forced haircuts.

Herzog trolls as a teen girl sex toy of an adult.

The kids in both families exhibit signs of sexual and psychological abuse.

But for parental alienation, these men might be in prison.

The children are cutting, taking drugs, and doing whatever to cope with trauma and abuse.

But the GAL knows that this fits with what Dr. Garnder said.

Society is the abuser. Father-child sex can be suitable for children.

Society’s making it immoral traumatizes the children.

Of course, the courts cannot do it all.

Ambrose’s children resent him. Instead of enjoying his exclusive attention, they miss their mother and her family.

The GAL and his attorney had to work overtime to get the judge to quash a DCF investigation.

That cost him money – and more therapists. It is not a bed of roses in today’s hostile anti-pedophile environment.

They had to put the children on more drugs.

We have a report of another parental alienation case where the court removed a mother. One daughter attempted to overdose.

None of the children engaged in self-harm before the court ordered their removal.

And it costs money too.

Talent is never cheap.

In the Ambrose case, GAL Hurwitz got paid over $200,000.

Approximately $100,000 was needed for Hurwitz to sit through the trial, at $3200 per day – paid from the marital assets.

In contrast, the court allowed the mother only $3100 per month for support from the marital assets.

So it is a win some, lose some.

But Ambrose never paid his wife’s $3,100 monthly support.

He used his wife’s share to pay Hurwitz the $100,000.

So control of assets is vital to winning through parental alienation.

Why should the father access money accumulated throughout the marriage? Why should the wife have to submit even an electric bill, so the husband can release the exact amount?

Why has Ambrose, for instance, not had to file a financial affidavit for over two years in family court?

Why was the mother locked out of all bank accounts and mutual funds? Why has Ambrose been able to liquidate hundreds of thousands to do as he pleases, with nothing going to the wife?

Why can Ambrose use joint marital funds to pay his attorney while Riordan can’t?

The answer to the above questions is parental alienation.

Once a mother does that, she is blameworthy.

The win, win deal is that the GAL and attorneys get paid for

their work out of the mother’s share of the marital assets.

This way, the father wins, and the lawyers win.

Win, win.