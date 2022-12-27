Conflicting Reports Over Whether Kristin Snyder Broke Into a Shed to Steal Suicide Kayak

The “suicide note” seems to blame Nxivm for her suicide.

Heidi Clifford

The Lost Women of Nxivm,

The Millers are Interviewed

Mike and Sherry Miller at their Hungry Halibut eatery adjacent to Millers Landing.

My interview with the Millers took place 16.5 years after the disappearance.

But Mike and Sherry Miller seemed precise in their recall.

Mike Miller told me there was no shed when the kayak went missing. He ought to know. He built the shed.

He said the missing kayak was out in the yard.

Mike explained he noticed the kayak was missing because there was no snow cover where the kayak was laying.

He might not have noticed a missing kayak in February had snow not been broken by a patch of grass in the shape of a kayak.

How did the shed get into the police report?

Next, we come to conflicting reports of the kayak’s seaworthiness.

Mike Miller described the kayak in detail. He knew the woman who gave it to him and his wife as a gift.

Sherry Miller said she used the kayak often.

Far from not being seaworthy, or that it had been out of water for 15 years, Sherry used it the previous summer and for several summers.

She and Mike agreed, the kayak was seaworthy.

It did not have normal flotation. Mike said if it tipped, it would not sink.

“It would periscope,” he said.

The end would tip above water.

The kayak, like Snyder, was never found. Neither was the paddle, which floats.

Mike and Sherry Miller don’t think Snyder committed suicide.

There were dozens of searchers. A Coast Guard cutter. Helicopters. Civil Air Patrol; police and firemen and dozens of Kristin’s friends, all trained in search and rescue, as members of the Nordic Ski Patrol, all searching, combing every beach, every shed, every cabin, in the woods, flying and floating over the water.

The story goes that Esther Carlson ejected Kristin Snyder from a Nxivm intensive in Anchorage .

We don’t know who removed Kristin’s truck from the parking lot next to the hotel. Elaine Smiloff supposedly drove her hoime

Heidi Clifford says she did not take the pickup truck from the parking lot. She had to get a ride home, she said.

Police found Kristin’s pickup in Seward, Alaska, in front of Miller’s Landing, near the shores of Resurrection Bay .

A “suicide note” was in the truck, along with a separate note that contained the words “No need to search for my body.”

We do not know if Kristin wrote the notes.

Keith Raniere claimed six years later that he had people killed for his beliefs.

Is Kristin alive, was she murdered or is the official story true?

We know they searched for her body. We know she had survival skills.

Heidi Clifford announced Kristin’s memorial service on February 13, 2003. She wrote:

It is incredibly sad to announce that our friend Kris is presumed dead. Kris was reported missing the night of February 6, 2003…. “Over the previous week, Kris had a rapid decline into mental illness. In her delusions of guilt, she believed she was responsible for many of the world’s problems and that she needed to kill herself so that humanity could persist into the future. “She was an avid kayaker… she was working on the telemark turns in the mountains. Kris enjoyed her volunteer work with the Anchorage Nordic ski patrol, performing in learning search and rescue skills, avalanche skills and wilderness emergency care…

Kristin had the skills to take the kayak – which was seaworthy – and use it to cross the bay. From there, she could have gone anywhere. But did she ever go to Resurrection Bay? Or did only her pickup truck make it?

MK10ART’s chilling painting of Kristin Snyder on Resurrection Bay