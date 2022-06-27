DOS Slave Michele Hatchette Defends Allison Mack Part 1 – Masters Told Slaves About Collateral, Chains and Brand in Advance

Supporters are trying to free Keith Raniere. To that end, Michele Hatchette has made several sworn statements. The following is Hatchette’s defense of DOS, Raniere, and her DOS master, Allison Mack. Raniere is Hatchette’s grand master. Mack may not enjoy the support of many, but Hatchette believes she is tops. The now-incarcerated actress treated her well and delivered all she promised.

It did not go well for Mack. Currently, she resides at FCI Dublin as Federal Prisoner #90838-053. The Federal Bureau of Prisons will release her on December 15, 2023. That is one year and six months away. She will emerge with freedom just shy of her 41st birthday.

The Bureau of Prisons has set its TimeDate clock for June 27, 2121. On that auspicious date, they will unlock the gates in Tucson and set Grandmaster Raniere free. He will be 161.

Hatchette and other supporters would prefer to see Raniere out sooner and on this side of a centenarian. The following is part of that effort. In her statement, she refers to Nicole, a slave of Mack’s. Nicole testified, and the jury found her a victim of sex trafficking and forced labor. Now I know a small percentage of readers will probably think that the idea of a lifelong vow of slavery, getting branded with a man’s initials on your groin, and having to give collateral might not be the right fit for their lifestyle, I accept that. I expect that. A few people might think that making a lifelong vow to be someone’s slave – and let them decide what is best for you for the rest of your life- while they hold damning material – might be a little excessive. Say, if you got married, you could get a divorce. Can you divorce a master?

But somewhere, somehow, the world’s smartest man thought this all out, so we do not have to. So just shut up and join and send your collateral. This will work. And we are indeed fortunate to hear from someone who thinks it did work. I think it is fair to offer her perspective. This is part 1 and we will have part 2 as soon as you get your belly chain and set up an appointment to be branded by Dr. Roberts.

But all kidding aside, Michele Hatchette has a voice. She thought DOS was good. She did not find DOS deceptive. She claims she got full disclosure from Allison Mack. I find DOS to be fundamentally and hopelessly flawed. Even if it is not deceptive, the idea is lunacy, in my opinion. But if there is full disclosure, then every slave to their own.

The brand was described as a symbol of the four elements. However, when turned 90 degrees counterclockwise – eureka –one could faintly discern those most excellent initials – the grandmaster’s — K.R.

But let us give her an audience and listen as she tries to explain the alternate view.

By Michele Hatchette

I experienced DOS as an organization for women who wanted to overcome their greatest fears to accomplish their goals. For me, it was a profound experience.

I believe my experiences in DOS with Allison Mack’s mentorship would have offered an essential perspective on the jury’s understanding of the group. My proximity and communication with Nicole throughout the nine months we were in DOS together made me aware of what Nicole experienced.

I witnessed how Nicole reacted and interacted with others in the group, which was different from her testimony.

The prosecutor asked Nicole that if she had known certain things before joining, would it have affected her decision to join DOS.

Nicole replied,

Yeah, I guess the first one would be that apparently I was giving up my free will and that I couldn’t make my own decisions. But that eventually, there would have to be more collateral added on, and that I would have no say in whether or not I gave it, like it would be demanded. I mean, there were so many things that were added on later, once you were, like, sealed into this situation.

Nicole’s testimony supports the government’s theory that DOS women gave up their free will.

I would have testified that my experience was that DOS allowed me to build the character and discipline I needed to achieve my goals.

Before DOS, I struggled to follow through on commitments both professionally and in personal relationships.

Nicole testified that submitting collateral was problematic. I would have testified that submitting collateral was not problematic.

Collateral was a way to demonstrate my commitment to the group’s confidentiality, while affirming my voluntary membership.

I joined DOS because I trusted Ms. Mack would do her best to guide and mentor me in achieving my goals for life.

Ms. Mack followed through on her promise and commitment. I benefited greatly from her care and leadership during my time in DOS.

Before I joined, I can confidently say that Ms. Mack provided me with all the necessary information to make an informed choice and commitment. When Ms. Mack invited me to join DOS, she told me that, if I accepted her invitation, I would agree to have her as my master and me as her slave.

Ms. Mack said she would commit her life to help me achieve my goals, and someday I would mentor other women. I felt comfortable enough to move forward with all the information I was given.

At Mr. Raniere’s trial, the prosecutor asked Nicole to explain her understanding of DOS before joining.

She replied:

A woman’s mentorship where Allison would mentor me in life, and that would like push me into my fears.

She added:

So, then I was told that, like, the way the mentorship was communicated, it was a master-slave relationship.

Nicole testified she was told about the master/slave relationship only after joining DOS.

I believe that is false.

I enrolled in DOS before Nicole. Before I joined, Ms. Mack informed me that the relationship would have a “master/slave” dynamic. Ms. Mack explained this to Nicole and two other women she invited into DOS.

In several group conversations, we discussed the process of inviting other women into the group.

Ms. Mack said all women must be told they will enter a master/slave relationship.

There will be a brand, and they must wear some jewelry to symbolize their commitment to their growth. In addition, it would be a lifetime vow sealed with collateral.

My testimony about Ms. Mack’s leadership would have shown the likelihood that Ms. Mack did not withhold the master/slave dynamic from Nicole.

My testimony regarding the enrollment process would have stood in stark contrast to the government’s theory, supported by Nicole, that women were deceived into joining the group. I was presented with all the necessary information to evaluate whether I wanted to join DOS.

I communicated these critical points to women I later invited into the group, so they too had this information.

I desired to share this testimony because it would correct the inaccurate theory presented by the government that women were deceived and forced into joining DOS. My testimony regarding the enrollment process would have stood in stark contrast to the government’s theory, supported by Nicole, that women were deceived into joining the group.

Lauren Salzman’s testimony when she explained the enrollment protocol.

Ms. Salzman testified

They were given basically the pitch, you know, come to learn about lifetime vow of obedience master/slave concepts, the collar and the brand. Then they agreed to join after learning those things and then they were fully collateralized. So they were not considered completely enrolled until they were fully collateralized.

It is relevant that many women invited to DOS chose not to join.

I would have testified that there were women who delined my invitation to learn about DOS because they did not want to provide collateral.

Not everyone I invited to learn about DOS wanted to because they didn’t want to provide collateral. That proves that they had the option and no one was coerced of deceived.

