Tabby Is Great; But Don’t Forgive Worst Freak Allison Mack

Tabby Chapman is a fine, admirable, forgiving person. She has endured a lot and triumphed.

I think I may remember her from the Smallville online fandom days. She was an Allison Mack super fan, and unfortunately, Mack took advantage of that. I find this despicable on Mack’s part.

And while I understand Tabby’s generous best wishes and forgiveness toward Mack, I disagree with it.

Turning the other cheek is for people who want to get slapped again.

I don’t believe Mack has changed or will change for a minute. She has a mean streak a mile wide, and neither her association with Raniere nor her stint in prison is likely to have improved her innate viciousness.

Sorry, but I judge people by their actions. Mack took advantage of Tabby before Nxivm. Taking advantage of and manipulating people is Mack’s character, as is her selfishness and lack of ethics.

No wonder she was so smitten by Raniere. They have so much in common.

MK10ARTs painting of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack

Jessica Joan Spoke Loud

As Jessica Joan stated in her victim impact statement at Mack’s sentencing, Mack and Raniere are cut from the same cloth.

Here are some more of Jessica’s observations:

“Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being, a danger to society with no care, remorse or empathy for her victims.”

“Allison Mack and Keith Raniere are the most evil monsters I’ve ever met.”

“…she would tell me how she’d always be there to look after and protect me. Allison knew all the right things to say in order to lure me in.”

“…from the very beginning she was probing into my psyche learning what made me tick, what drove me and also my deepest vulnerabilities.”

“Allison is very clear and calculated in the moves she makes… the whole time she had been playing me and, worst of all, grooming me into becoming a sex slave for her beloved Keith Raniere.”

“Allison maliciously gave me, a survivor of rape and sexual assault, a special assignment, an honor and privilege to seduce Keith and have him take a naked picture of me to prove I did it. And when I pushed back confused, I asked if Keith knew about the Vow. She blatantly lied and said that doing this assignment would get rid of all my issues around being sexually abused.

“This demon of a woman literally tried to use my pain, suffering and traumas against me to be abused by another monster.”

“She plays the victim so well. She can blame Keith all she wants but she is a monster cut from the same cloth.”

“The fact of the matter is she gained much pleasure out of other people’s pain, myself included. I saw the evil glimmer in her eyes and the sick sadistic smile on her face whenever she would punish us.”

“Allison Mack is an evil sociopath, a menace to society and a danger to innocent beings. She may put on a good show but don’t let her fool you. “

Two monsters, cut from the same cloth. Both happily engaged in a blackmail, slavery, and branding scheme. Branding women on their nethers with their initials together KR / AM. Together.

Mack is no more deserving of forgiveness and best wishes than her partner Raniere.