Guest View: More Achievements of Founder Raniere

More achievements of founder Raniere

Vanguard’s ability to control the weather!

Keith’s sperm could make women see a blue light (not sure how that really benefited the women?)

Ability to put hot sauce on pizza while oinking at starving, emaciated women.

Keith Raniere was able to evade paying child support for many years, a skill that other deadbeat dads would love to learn.

Keith was the best at spreading the HPV virus.

Keith could see a female in her underwear and immediately decide how underweight she would need to be to give him a half chub.

Keith knew precisely how hard to kick Dani Padilla when she was “defiant” and already down on the ground.

Keith knew just the right length for any female’s pubic hair.

Ditto head hair. Just ask Ivy Nevares.

Keith could go about his daily life while knowing that nearby a young girl was being kept in a bare room and slowly losing her mind for almost two years!

Keith made lots of child pornography.

And curated a large photo binder of vulvae.

Keith taught Mexicans how to be Mexican!

Keith was somehow able to lose lots and lots of Bronfman money in the Los Angeles real estate market. (A truly remarkable feat. People, do you truly understand how hard that is to do?!)

Ditto stock market. Barbara’s money too.

These are just some of the things that I was told while one of Keith’s girlfriends tried to locate me for Keith. On tinder.

You know, a totally normal place to look for a virgin successor.

That’s how I KNEW the search was in earnest. Because who WOULDN’T have one of his MANY harem members look for a virgin successor on a hook-up app?!

Someday I shall fulfill my destiny…

Which, again, was…what?

Please. Someone tell me.

