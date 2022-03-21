Guest View: More Achievements of Founder Raniere

March 21, 2022
Artist Marie White has had an interpretive view of Keith Raniere that seems to catch his inner glow and sublime beauty
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

This is a guest view by someone using the moniker, ‘Virgin Successor.’ It too bad this kid didn’t make it. She would have been great in the role.

MK10ART

By Virgin Successor

More achievements of founder Raniere

Vanguard’s ability to control the weather!

The rain fell on the woman as she walked with Keith during a downpour, and not a drop did not fall on him.

Keith’s sperm could make women see a blue light (not sure how that really benefited the women?)

Ability to put hot sauce on pizza while oinking at starving, emaciated women.

Pizza was Keith Raniere’s favorite food as he oinked at skinny women when they drifted to the refrigerator.
The ideal weight for Keith Raniere?

Keith Raniere was able to evade paying child support for many years, a skill that other deadbeat dads would love to learn.

MK10ART portrait of Kristin Keeffe. Keith and Kristin told the followers that their baby was an orphan. She ran away from the Vanguard when the boy was 7.
MK 10’s portrait of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. The judge pointed out that Keith Raniere spent millions on commodities but could not find it in his heart to give any money to his son for his support.  

Keith was the best at spreading the HPV virus.

 

Human alphaherpesvirus 1, Human alphaherpesvirus 2, are bad enough, but a new strain, Herpesranierevirus 3, was recently discovered and is the worst of them all.

Keith could see a female in her underwear and immediately decide how underweight she would need to be to give him a half chub.

After seeing fat Lauren Salzman in her underwear, he realized she needed to lose 25 pounds and that he could almost get an erection.

Keith knew precisely how hard to kick Dani Padilla when she was “defiant” and already down on the ground.

He also knew just how hard to paddle her.

Keith knew just the right length for any female’s pubic hair.

Ditto head hair. Just ask Ivy Nevares.

 

Keith could go about his daily life while knowing that nearby a young girl was being kept in a bare room and slowly losing her mind for almost two years!

MK10 ART

Keith made lots of child pornography.

Marie White’s painting of Keith Raniere photographing a 15-year-old child.

And curated a large photo binder of vulvae.

Keith taught Mexicans how to be Mexican!

Keith was somehow able to lose lots and lots of Bronfman money in the Los Angeles real estate market. (A truly remarkable feat. People, do you truly understand how hard that is to do?!)

MK10Art – Raniere with his golden gooses, Clare and Sara Bronfman

Ditto stock market. Barbara’s money too.

These are just some of the things that I was told while one of Keith’s girlfriends tried to locate me for Keith. On tinder.

You know, a totally normal place to look for a virgin successor.

That’s how I KNEW the search was in earnest. Because who WOULDN’T have one of his MANY harem members look for a virgin successor on a hook-up app?!

Someday I shall fulfill my destiny…

Which, again, was…what?

Please. Someone tell me.

***

Blast From the Past

Here are three cartoons from the past on Frank Report published before Keith Raniere was arrested.

0

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives