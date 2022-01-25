JOHN TIGHE: My Story: A Pause to Answer Some Questions

By: John Tighe

So far in this series, I have only written briefly about the many issues and problems I encountered during my blogging days and my time in prison. But since so many Frank Report readers have asked questions about those two topics, I think it makes sense to stop and answer some of those questions before I move on to finish this series.

*****

Accusations From NXIVM Members

The one from StevenJ:

“Among them police reports from lots of NXIVM people saying that John was [sort of] stalking them. According to the testimonies (might not be 100% true, considering who complained), he showed up at houses, rang Nancy’s doorbell for 10 minutes, took pictures of members when they were leaving buildings/restaurants, took pictures during Vanguard week, had his wife involved in this.”

I have never stalked anyone. Fred the Butcher – who was the store owner right next to the NXIVM-owned Apropos funhouse – hated them. Fred let me park in front of his store in plain sight – and under his security camera – to photograph people coming out of – and going into – Apropos.

I drive a convertible – and, unless it was freezing or raining, I would always put the top down whenever I was taking pictures of anyone. I also had my wife accompany me whenever I did this in order to protect me from unfounded accusations such as these.

I never hid in bushes or set foot on NXIVM property. Of course, the NXIVM lie machine would go into overdrive whenever I showed up near one of their events.

The usual routine was something like this:

Someone from NXIVM would see me in my open car near Apropos – or out in the open in a public place like the road in the Silver Bay resort.

They would call the local sheriff’s office or the NYS Police – and I would suddenly be surrounded by deputy sheriffs or NYSP troopers.

I would be asked to produce my ID and explain what I was doing – which I always did without any hesitance or objection.

The deputy sheriffs or troopers would shake their heads – and leave.

As for the various “crimes” you have asked about, here are my responses:

Ringing Nancy’s doorbell : Hard to do when I was under a timed surveillance system.

: Hard to do when I was under a timed surveillance system. Harassing NXIVM members : Also hard to do when I was sitting in my car on private land with the express permission of the owner – or when I was on public land such as the road at the Silver Bay resort.

: Also hard to do when I was sitting in my car on private land with the express permission of the owner – or when I was on public land such as the road at the Silver Bay resort. Stalking Kristen Keeffe and her child : Once again, very hard to do since I have never laid eyes on either of them.

On one occasion, I did have a crew from Nightline with me – along with Heidi Hutchinson [Gina’s sister] – when we drove by Keith Raniere and Mark Vicente as they were walking along one of the streets in Knox Woods ( You should have seen these two besties run from me like two scared jackrabbits ). I was really glad the Nightline crew was with me because Raniere and Vicente called the police and claimed that I had threatened them and tried to run them over. Of course, the Nightline crew confirmed that we never stopped, chased, or talked to either of them. Keith and Vicente are both lying POS.

At Vanguard Week, I stayed on a public road and waited for NXIVM members to come to me. Which they did. I had a camera in plain sight – which is always how I carried my camera. They threatened me, spit at me, and had 911 on speed dial. When a deputy sheriff arrived, they falsely claimed that I was planning to poison their drinking water and that I was there to kidnap their children. It’s funny how just a few years later, someone did poison the food at V-Week. Seems they were projecting on me a plan they were already developing.

*****

Necker Island Photos & Sex Questions

I don’t know the name of the person who gave me the photos and intel regarding the meeting of NXIVM elites on Necker Island. But it was a staff member who worked there – and who was sick and tired of being treated like shit and being forced to clean up their vomit, used condoms, and dirty underwear.

According to this person, they were like rabbits fucking on floors, behind the bar, and on the furniture. And yes, according to this same person, Sara Bronfman did fuck the married Richard Bronson at this little get-together.

Like most rich, white trash, they were lousy tippers. After the debauchery of the NXIVM meeting, the entire compound on Necker Island suffered extensive damage from a fire – and it was later destroyed by a hurricane. No worries, Epstein’s little private island was just a couple hundred sea miles away.

By the way, I have first-hand knowledge of Sara the slut trying to fuck a local business owner and philanthropist. He was a happily married man and was so disgusted by the little slut’s come-on to him that he became one of my biggest supporters.

I could write a whole chapter on NXIVM trying to infiltrate the local Waldorf School in Saratoga Springs. From false accusations of child abuse by staff to out-and-out blanket threats going as far as planting drugs in a car and trying to set up a man with a NXIVM prostitute. Fortunately, justice prevailed and they were all kicked out. Ed Mitzen, the primary victim of their hate campaign, is now a Saratoga Springs success story and its biggest philanthropist since Mary Lou Whitney.

According to Keith, this goes against his core beliefs and those of NXIVM about “the weak” – and how he despised the softer side of humanity, such as empathy, generosity, and familial bonds. Well, Keith, Ed is doing great. Rich, joyful and admired.

You see, Keith, real people create real companies, hire real people, and make people’s lives better. They understand that with success comes responsibility to the less fortunate. Your numerous attempts to destroy Ed only left him stronger and wiser. Funny how your “technology” destroyed the lives of so many of your believers – but, in this case, you and your evil, soul-sucking tech made one good man greater than he otherwise might have been.

Viva Executive Success!

*****

How did I feel when I heard that NXIVM had fallen apart?

One word: Joyful.

I received the Times Union throughout the time I was in prison – and I read every word of every edition.

When I read about the collapse of NXIVM, it gave me strength and deep satisfaction.

*****

Why was one doctor so much better than the other at FMC Devens?

Dr. Death was a drunken employee of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

His replacement, Dr. Yea, was a doctor from the US Public Health Services.

That made all the difference in the world.

*****

What was the funniest thing that happened in prison?

This is somewhat gross but, since you asked that question, I’ll answer it.

The food in prison is really, really bad. You line up outside – no matter what the weather is – to get in for a tray of shit. Then you find a seat and get ten minutes to eat it with another inmate lurking around waiting to take your seat.

One day an inmate snapped. He was a generally nondescript black man about 40-years-old. As he stood in line this day, he had a grin on his face. When he got up to the head of the chow line, he calmly pulled down his pants, squatted on the floor, and took a dump. Yes, you read that right.

I first heard groans – and then lots of yelling. Fights broke out – and CS gas was released from the ceiling.

At that point, it turned into a full riot.

I just started laughing and couldn’t stop.

Crawling around on all fours to get away from the chaos and the CS gas was just funny to me.

I made it back to my unit and wasn’t one of the hundreds of inmates who were picked up by the COs.

But as a collective punishment, we received nothing but cold food for a month.

*****

What was your worst moment in prison?

That’s easy…It was when an inmate was almost beaten to death by three COs.

All three of them were eventually indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Boston on multiple charges after they were turned in by staff at the hospital where the beaten prisoner was taken for treatment.

But watching it happen – and not being able to do anything about it – was both frustrating and chilling.

******

Is there a lot of sex in prison?

Yes, there is a lot of consensual gay sex.

Because FMC Devens is a medical facility, we had several transsexual inmates. Most were drug addicts and would trade sex for drugs.

******

Is there a lot of rape in prison?

I only know of one inmate who was raped. He owed the wrong people a lot of money.

*****

Is there a lot of contraband in prison?

You can buy just about anything you want in prison.

At FMC Devens, the Yard was the marketplace.

Used shoes and commissary clothes were always lined up on the bleachers by guys who needed money.

Porn and inmate artists would hand draw child porn to sell to Pedos.

There were all sorts of drugs available, but K-2 was the most common one. One inmate died of an overdose of K-2 while I was there.

Cigarettes were 5 bucks apiece.

Homemade hooch was of various qualities.

Cell phones could be rented by the minute, or you could buy one with various service plans.

One inmate was caught with a smartphone with photos of a naked nurse from the clinic on it. Yes, there was also sex between inmates and staff.

So, where does all this contraband come from?

Where do you think? Staff.

Before inmates can enter the Visiting Room, they are stripped-searched. The same is true after visits are over.

Our families are also searched – and have to go through metal detectors on the way in and on the way out.

SO, WHO ELSE DO YOU THINK COULD BRING IN SO MUCH CONTRABAND?

*****

Who was your most interesting cellmate?

Cannibal Dave….in a heartbeat.

When I came back to Devens after being burned, I needed an elevated bed. The only one they had was in Cannibal Dave’s cell. Everyone was busting my balls and telling me not to fall asleep because Dave was always hungry.

When I finally was taken to my new cell, I found out that Dave was an elderly, dying old man who had all his teeth pulled years ago.

He explained to me that thirty years ago – and while in a drug and alcohol-fueled rage – he killed his gay lover. After that, he hid the body in the trunk of his car – and drove away looking for a remote place ( Because he drove across state lines, it became a federal crime ). He then drove down a dirt road – and had a kind of cookout.

Thirty years later and facing death, he was glad just to have someone to talk to. I listened – and shared some of my commissary food and some Diet Cokes with him.

I explained things like cell phones and the internet to him. Shortly after I was moved out, Dave died.

When I spoke at his memorial service, I said: “Sometimes a person can do truly awful, terrible things. Sometimes, those things are too awful for them to ever be in free society again. But that person may still be a decent person. There are bad people who sometimes do good things. And there are decent people who, while whacked out of their minds on drugs and alcohol, can do horrible things. I know Dave will never be forgiven in this life but, hopefully, he can be in the next.”

Now, that I’m no longer in prison, I can add the part that I didn’t say at Dave’s service:

“Then there are people like Keith Raniere who have no remorse or regret – and who are a human cancer that eats the healthy souls and spirit of innocent people. For Keith – and others like him – there is no redemption or redeeming qualities. The cure for cancer is separation or destruction from healthy tissue. So, must it be with Keith. He is toxic and I won’t be speaking at his memorial.”

*****

Were there any murders or suicides when you were in prison?

I only know of one possible murder – an inmate who was found hanging in a shower. The prison staff said it was a suicide – but people who knew him said it was murder.

There were a couple of stabbings every year – but no one died from them.

As for suicides… A lot of attempts – and a few successes.

As for beat-downs…too many to remember. Gambling debts were the single biggest problem, then drugs. One way or another, all debts must be paid in prison.

*****

That’s it for this post

Next: Part 4.

Keep sending in your comments and questions!