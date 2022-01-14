Judge Garaufis Grants Nancy Salzman One Month Delay to Report to Prison – Now will Surrender Feb. 21, Unless Further Delay Is Granted

January 14, 2022
Nancy Salzman had a brilliant 20 year run -- then she had a little fall....
Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has granted Nancy Salzman a one month delay for surrendering to prison. It was at Salzman’s request.  He had previously granted her a one day delay so she could drive to Alderman’s Women’s Camp, by day and report the following day bright and early ono Jan. 19.

Reports of COVID infestation at the prison camp prompted Salzman, known to her followers as Prefect, to seek the delay.

She will now report on Feb. 21.

Here is her attorney’s letter to the judge, dared today and granted by the judge.

Dear Judge Garaufis, 

Together with David Stern, I represent Nancy Salzman in the above-captioned matter. I write to request a postponement of Ms. Salzman’s surrender date for one month because:

(i) due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Alderson FPC -~ the facility to which our client is scheduled to surrender on January 19 — the prison is not currently safe; and,

(ii) Ms. Salzman’s 94 year old mother’s condition is rapidly deteriorating, and the prognosis is dire and unlikely to change.

After communication with the government, by AUSA Tanya Hajjar, the government takes no position with respect to this application.

To be clear, until late into this week, Ms. Salzman had no intention of seeking a delay in surrender. She has put her affairs in order, made travel plans to drive to West Virginia with her daughter, applied for and been granted a bail modification to permit her to leave a day before her surrender so as to arrive early in the day rather than after a 10-11 hour drive, and placed her ailing elderly mother in an assisted living facility. Mostly, at this point, she simply wants to begin her incarceration to start counting the days off until it concludes.

MK10ART's painting of Nancy Salzman.

Now, however, she is very fearful of surrendering into a facility that is in the throes of a failed response to a COVID surge and is reportedly unsafe.

News reports, and other reliable information coming to her counsels the instant request to seek postponement. That information includes counsel ( including first person reports from inmates inside Alderson) received from Jennifer
Myers, founder of LA Myers Consulting, a female-focused “prison consulting business [which] supports people affected by the criminal justice system, and their families.”

(See, https://www.whitecollaradvice.com/jennifermyers-female-prison-consultant/).

Jen Myers wants to help women who have been convicted in the federal criminal justice system.

Ms. Myers, who maintains personal contact with her clients inside Alderson, strongly urges Ms. Salzman to seek delay in surrender for her personal safety until the surge at Alderson abates, even if her desire is to “get it [her sentence] begun to move toward its completion.”

MK10 Art's lovely painting of the two leaders, Raniere and Salzman. 

Work trucks surround the new domitory under construction at the Alderson Federal Prision Camp in Alderson, W.Va., Wednesday Oct. 6, 2004. Domestic Diva Martha Stewart is due to report to the prison by 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, to serve a five month sentence. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Local and national news reports corroborate her fears.

On January 5, 2022, one local news outlet reported as follows:

“Velma Bowers, a friend of some of the inmates and former inmate herself says through the limited contact the inmates are able to have with the outside, they report nearly 165 cases of COVID and conditions that are only getting worse.
‘They’re not following CDC guidelines there, the staff is not wearing masks. The inmates have to buy their own meds, and at one point, they have to cut commissary down to $25, which is not a lot to buy personal items plus your own
meds.’

(See, https://woay.com/loved-ones-protest-against-poor-inmate-treatment-at-a-local-prison-aftercovid-19-outbreak/).

Forbes Magazine reported on December 24, 2021:

In FPC Alderson, an all women’s minimum security prison camp in West Virginia, COVID cases are spiking. Of the 665 female inmates at the institution, 108 have active COVID cases (December 23, 2022) and 43 have recently recovered … over 20% are currently or recently infected. Paul Petrozzi, an attorney who represents women at the facility told me, ‘The conditions there are just abhorrent. Women are sick, there is no hot water in the quarantine unit and staff is short. I’ve
contacted the mayor (of Alderson, WV), the Bureau of Prisons and anyone who will look into this crisis.’

(See, https://www.forbes.com/sites/walterpavlo/2021/l2/24/the-womens-federalprison-camp-at-alderson-in-middle-of-covid-19-outbreak/)

 

MK!0Art's sketch of Nancy Salzman.

.As for the condition of Ms. Salzman’s mother, she has recently become a resident of a New Jersey assisted living facility, which is chronically under-staffed due to the COVID surge, and other structural staffing obstacles. Her mother is supposed to be awakened once every several hours to use the toilet, but on Tuesday of this week she got out of bed herself due to not being properly attended and fell forward on her face. A photograph is filed under seal as Exhibit A evidencing the effect of the fractured orbit she suffered, which injury is causing substantial hindrance to the functioning of her sinuses and ability to breathe.

An appointment at an off-site medical facility is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19 ( our client’s surrender date) for imaging and evaluation, and Ms. Salzman would very much like to attend. If she and her daughter leave for Alderson on January 18, no family member will be able to go with Nancy’s mother to the medical appointment, and Ms.

Today the BOP website reports 27 inmate positives at Alderson, but prisoners claim these figures are dramatically under-reported.
MK10ART: Nancy was planning to travel to West Virginia to surrender next week. Then she got word of the COVID conditions.

 

MK10ART's painting of mother Nancy Salzman with her daughter Lauren Salzman.
MK10ART . When plea deal time came down- Nancy and Laruen were the first to get on the plea deal bus.

Ms. Salzman does not trust staff at the facility, and knows the level of extreme distress her mother will experience if her daughter is not present to care for her, help her, and simply be present with her. For all of these substantial reasons, Nancy Salzman respectfully prays of this Honorable  Court for a one month postponement of the date of her surrender to federal custody, extending such date to and including Monday February 21, 2022. Thank you very much for your attention and should the Court have further questions about any of the issues raised in this letter, it is respectfully requested the parties be contacted.

Robe1t A. Soloway.

MK10 ART's painting of Nancy Salzman.

 

MK10ART's marvelous artwork. Nancy is the last of NXIVM defendants who will report to prison.

***

Judge Garaufis granted the order. What need is there to subject Nancy to a close quarters prison camp at the height of Omicron.

So she is spared a month and perhaps she will make a further request a month from now. What is the rush. Nancy has about 35 months to serve [with good behavior.].

There may be no rush to enforce the pound of flesh she must pay by being in a prison camp..

.Indeed, once Omicron subsides, and the prisoners are free to mingle, I would not be surprised if Nancy.u becomes the Prefect for a whole new breed of needy .devotees whose lips are parched and ready to imbibe from her fount of wisdom.

Viva Executive Success!!

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like "Captive" by Catherine Oxenberg; "Scarred" by Sarah Edmonson; "The Program" by Toni Natalie, and "NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México" by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO's docuseries "The Vow" and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery's "The Lost Women of NXIVM." He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

