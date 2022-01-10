NXIVM Tidbits: Allison Mack Pregnant? Prefect Is Perfect; Daniela Padilla Is No Dr. Roberts

We missed this one but Shadow State caught it for us: An interesting tidbit from Crazy Days and Nights:

It is dated in September. It is about Allison Mack who is currently serving a three year sentence in Dublin Correctional Institute in Dublin CA.

“It seems this actress was headed to prison and tried to get pregnant before heading to the Gray Bar Hotel. Now who could this actress be? Is that why this actress and her purported boyfriend looked so awkward in the photos taken of them on the street?”

We have neither the name or confirmation that the gent with Mack is her boyfriend and whether he got the lady pregnant. We do know that when they were seen together walking hand in hand in September, she was still a married woman. She is married still to Nicki Clyne but has filed for divorce That divorce has not yet gone through.

Nicki Clyne & Allison Mack

Prefect is Damn Near Perfect

Note that the Second Circuit referred to Nancy as “Perfect” rather than “Prefect” in its docket – which is why the government titled its Appellate Brief that way.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Appellee,

—against—

ALLISON MACK, KATHY RUSSELL, LAUREN SALZMAN,

NANCY SALZMAN, also known as PERFECT,

Defendants,

KEITH RANIERE, also known as VANGUARD, CLARE BRONFMAN,

Defendants-Appellants.

The government noted this error by the Second Circuit in its recent filing: “The caption on the Second Circuit docket erroneously lists Nancy Salzman’s alias as “PERFECT.” In fact, as noted on the first superseding indictment (DE50), her alias is “PREFECT.” The government respectfully requests that this Court’s docket be amended to correct this error.”

As one commenter noted, and perhaps this will assuage the court: “Don’t get cramped in terminology please. Prefect is perfect anyway so you should realize they’re interchangeable!!”

Indeed they are.

BTW Nancy, our perfect Prefect is due to report to prison in 10 days. We will attempt to find out if she did get assigned to Danbury, low security prison, the camp or the minimum security or somewhere else.

Daniella Padilla is Not Dr. Danielle Roberts

The government made a mistake of its own in its appeal response. They confused Daniella Padilla with Danielle Roberts.

The government accurately wrote that “Raniere’s direct slaves (the “First Line”) were Camila, Daniella Padilla, Nicki Clyne, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Allison Mack, and Lauren Salzman. Each of these “first-line slaves” recruited their own “slaves” by approaching other women and, at Raniere’s instruction, falsely describing DOS as a secret women’s empowerment group or sorority. Raniere instructed the First Line never to disclose

his participation in and leadership of DOS.”

Danielle Roberts was not a first line slave but a slave to one of the first line, i.e. Allison Mack.

The first line masters shown in a circle around their blessed master. The first line have also been referred to as the founding sisters of DOS.Danielle Padilla therefore had a much higher rank in DOS than Danielle Roberts.

The government also wrote accurately: “Raniere also instructed Daniella Padilla, Loreta Garza, Rosa Laura Junco and Camila to find a young virgin ‘successor’ for Raniere.”

It does not appear Dani or the others were successful in finding a virgin for their master. And today we know of no virgin successor for the Vanguard, which means he may die in vain, his greatest hopes for humanity left unfulfilled.

And even if they were to find one tomorrow it is altogether probable that he will not be able to do his divine will with that virgin since no conjugal visits are allowed in the monastic institution he presently has committed to residing in for life, the USP Tucson.

Where the government erred, and perhaps it was a simple typo or case of confused identity, is where they wrote:

“DOS members were required to participate in a ‘branding ceremony,’ during which the DOS victim being branded was held down by other DOS ‘slaves’ and was required to state, among other things, ‘Master, please brand me, it would be an honor.’

“Raniere added that DOS ‘slaves’ should ‘probably say that before they’re held down, so it doesn’t seem like they are being coerced.’ The branding itself was performed without anesthesia, using a cauterizing pen, which burned the skin and left a permanent mark. Most of the brandings were performed by Danielle Padilla, a DOS ‘slave’ who was also a licensed medical professional.”

Obviously the government meant to say Danielle Roberts who did do most of the branding and was a licensed medical professional. She lost her medical license because of the branding and is appealing that revocation.

One last word — the government points out that the branding [also known as scarification] was done without anesthesia. When I first reported the branding I also made a big deal of that. No anesthesia – my God how brutal.

But it is wrong to emphasize the point. In the USA no one is branded [or scarified] with anesthesia. In most states you do not need a license. Branding is not the practice of medicine. Anyone can buy a cauterizing pen and start charging for branding. Obviously people who are tattoo and scarification artists do not use anesthesia. It would be illegal to use anesthesia if they are not licensed physicians.

Roberts got caught in a catch 22. She was doctor so the medical board hammered her for not using anesthesia, but the practice of branding is never done with anesthesia. They probably would have charged her for using anesthesia if she had used it calling it non standard for branding.

They were out to take her license. And looked for any excuse.

To say that Dr. Roberts did not use anesthesia when she scarified the women of DOS, and to make it out as something intrinsically evil is either ignorance or lying by omission. No one is branded with anesthesia.

Where I disagree with the practices of DOS and agree with the government wholeheartedly is that the women were lied to about the meaning of the brand. It was Keith Raniere’s initials and they were told lies – that it was the symbol of the four elements. That kind of deception does not fit in with my sense of fair play and ethics.

In fact I would call it an ethical breach and I think Raniere should, like yet another Danielle, be kept in a room until he heals his ethical breach – which I estimate will take about 120 years, more or less.

***

One final word, I have learned that Daniela Padilla and Danielle Roberts may be offering an online class in NXIVM-related health benefits for the sum of $3,000. I will be reporting more on that in a subsequent post.

And no, branding is not required or included.

Viva Executive Success!