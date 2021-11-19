My Two Cents: Danielle, Are You Sure Keith Was Leading You Down a Good Path When His History Is Fraught With Destruction?

Several comments appeared in response to Guest View: Dr. Roberts DID NOT Lose Her Medical License Because She Was in a Cult

One commenter said, “I am opposed to Danielle Roberts ever being allowed to practice medicine again. She has definitively disqualified herself from doing so. Pity, or the cost of her education, is not a criterion for me of reinstatement to the medical profession.”

Another commenter replied with the opposite view: “Let us hope that if you ever need forgiveness, have demonstrated genuine repentance, fulfilled your legal obligations, and thus earned another chance, that others will give it to you, and not withhold what they would naturally give to themselves without hesitation.”

One of our more luminous commenters, My Two Cents, had this to say in response to the latter comment:

By My 2 Cents

Although your comment implies you believe all humans are selfish, I do like the part about forgiveness and repentance. It’s truly a shame Danielle couldn’t have been a bit more thoughtful regarding why her license was even under consideration of being revoked.

The medical board’s determination is a very long report so I only made it to page 25 but this panel of decision makers were actually pretty kind to Daniele, acknowledging her professional success and tremendous potential.

On the flip, they also made it very clear that they were wholly unimpressed that she expressed no remorse, demonstrated no regret and was unwilling to hold herself accountable for her role and actions to the point of even blaming Sarah Edmondson for victimizing herself.

In short, it was Danielle’s pride and lousy attitude, (besides her poor decision making) that greatly influenced their judgement. ​

I’m not sure why these DOS women speak and act so arrogantly? I wonder, if like Keith’s other experiments, they were selected for this character trait. Nothing wrong with being proud of oneself but it should be tempered with some humility.

Because? You know what, Danielle? So what if you fucked up?

You didn’t think this would/could happen. You thought everything was cool and yet? Your medical community disagreed. Majority of the public disagree. And you basically failed. Nobody needs to be convinced to see things your way. This is about judging you and your actions, not the other way around.

You knew that tattoo artists need to be licensed and follow protocol and you chose to go along with branding instead so you could skirt the law. You chose to deceive people by lying about the origin of the design.

The consequence of skirting the law and lying to people? You are perceived as unable to make good decisions, especially regarding the care of others. Licensing board reserves the right to approve only those thoroughly educated to a high standard and fit to practice. I’m pretty sure that a surgeon who lost his arms would not be able to perform surgery. And Danielle? In the eyes of many, you lost your good judgment.

I really hope you can find a way to let down your pride and forgive yourself. I hope you can truly open yourself up to see that everyone makes mistakes. There’s no great conspiracy about being held accountable for bad decisions. It happens every day. It’s what’s happening here and you’ll get through it. I kind of hope you can get your license back, but I also hope it’s not before you’ve given a bit of thought as to how you ended up in this state.

Are you really sure this guy Keith was actually leading you all down a good path? His history is fraught with destruction and everyone knows you did not come up with this idea on your own.

Gender Bias?

You think I would be okay if I found out my brother or male friend had given property, nude photos and damaging confessions to a group that then ceremonially branded him with the initials of some gross female leader and was lied to about it – that I’d think nothing of that?

I would actually be calling the police immediately.