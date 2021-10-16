Raniere Used Books Listed on Amazon, eBay for $145-$1,300

October 16, 2021
Keith Raniere wrote, with co-author Ivy Nevares, two books: Odin and the Sphinx, published on January 1, 2007, and The Sphinx and Thelxiepeia, which came out two years later, on January 1, 2009.

I don’t recall a price listed on the book covers, but I assume they sold from $20 to $30, when they did sell, which was not often. They were not best sellers.

A book by Keith Raniere

During a visit to NXIVM headquarters, at 455 New Karner Rd., in 2019. I observed boxes filled with the Sphinx books in a storage room.

Company Store: NXIVM headquarters at 455 New Karner Road

 

This photo, taken in 2019, in a storage room at 455 New Karner Rd, is that of a box filled with Odin and the Sphinx books. Since the book was published in 2007, it seems they may have been sitting there undesired, forlorn, unappreciated, and forgotten for 12 long years

Now there are indications that demand may be up for the books.

Both Sphinx books are out of print, but, on Amazon, owners of used editions are offering to part with theirs for far more than they sold for new.

 

The lowest price I found for either Spinx book is $144.99 and the highest $1,300, with prices in the middle between $275 and $650.

On eBay  the Sphinx books are being sold for $275-$350 with a special package deal for both at $599.

I can think of two reasons for the hike in price:  The wisdom contained in the books makes them a bargain, for it allows us to be introduced to the world’s smartest and most ethical man, whose teachings people used to pay $2,000 or more per course.

Either that or that sellers of these books think that collectors might want them in the same way they might want to collect Charles Manson, David Koresh or Jim Jones items.  These cult leaders are all dead. But not Raniere. He resides at USP Tucson with 99 years left to serve.

The author’s photo from one of the Sphinx books.

Both Sphinx books were published by Clare and Sara Bronfman as part of their series of “Ethical,” entities to promote the wonder that is Keith Raniere.

The Sphinx books were published by Ethical Publishing LLC. But the two enabling sisters also formed Ethical Value Exchange LLC, Ethical Principles LLC, Ethical Media LLC, Ethical Humanitarian LLC, Coalition of Ethicists LLC, and, of course, the Ethical Science Foundation (which got a little flack for their so-called ‘human fright’ experiments and an employee, Brandon Porter M.D., lost his medical license for his role in those experiments).

Clare and Sara Bronfman did much to promote Keith Raniere.

If I understand the forfeiture order in the Raniere case, the property at 455 New Karner Road is now either the property or soon will be the property of the American people. If the forfeited building also includes the contents, and if there are 1000 Sphinx books on the premises, and if they could sell for an average price of $200, the value of these prized books would be $200,000.

Ironically, the government cut a deal with Sara Bronfman, as part of the forfeiture agreement, that they would pay her up to $200,000 for her title and interest in New Karner.

I wonder if she would just take the books?

Sara Bronfman might have a chance at a good deal.

Stunning isn’t it.  That a genius from small-town Albany, New York, could rise so high in his own lifetime that even his used books are being offered for 20 times what they sold for new.

I know it’s been said before, but it certainly bears repeating: Viva Executive Success!

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Raniere in a setting where, rightly or wrongly, ethically or not, he may spend the rest of his life, or at least the next 99 years of it.

