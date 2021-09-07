Nancy Salzman’s Sentencing Memorandum: “The Devil Made Me Do It”

At least now we know why Nancy Salzman and her attorneys wanted to keep her victims – and the general public – from reading her “Sentencing Memorandum”.

Talk about obscene…

Let’s start with this sentence: “How such a path could be taken by an intelligent, talented woman who, until meeting Raniere, had led a scrupulously law-abiding and productive life, is mystifying”.

And though Frank Report readers may find it hard to believe, that sentence was referring to Nancy Salzman AKA The Prefect.

Yeah, that same Nancy Salzman who lied about having earned a Bachelor’s Degree.

That same Nancy Salzman who lied about having a Master’s Degree.

That same Nancy Salzman who scammed the Medicaid program by billing for “psychological services” she was not qualified to provide (She submitted her billings through another person who was an eligible Medicaid provider – and kicked back a portion of her Medicaid payments to him).

That same Nancy Salzman who claimed at various times to be a “Psychiatric Nurse” and an “Oncologist Nurse” even though she lacked the requisite training for those positions.

The same Nancy Salzman who also claimed to be a “Licensed Psychologist” even though she never held any such license.

Yeah, that Nancy Salzman…a real paragon of virtue.

**********

It’s All Keith’s Fault

The rest of Nancy’s12-page “Sentencing Memorandum” boils down to one phrase: “It’s all Keith’s fault”.

Flip Wilson must be rolling over in his grave.

Regardless of which of Nancy’s many dastardly deeds is being discussed, the explanation is always the same: “It’s all Keith’s fault”.

Here are a few examples of why Nancy is blameless – and should be given 2-years of home confinement instead of any prison time:

Shortly after she was introduced to Keith, he “offered to help her find solutions to some of the complex problems which she had been hired to solve, including some questions that confronted her in her Con Edison project. Almost immediately they began an intimate physical relationship (initiated by him)”. Conclusion: Nancy wouldn’t have started screwing Keith if he hadn’t asked for it .

“Thus began a twenty-year relationship characterized by intimidation and abuse”. Conclusion: Nancy would have left Keith long ago, but she was afraid of him.

“With Nancy, correction also often took the form of gratuitous and public humiliation”. Conclusion: Keith was really, really mean to Nancy – and that’s the reason she was such a bitch to so many members of NXIVM/ESP.

“In addition, although Nancy did exceptional work to ensure NXIVM’s teachings would be well-received and successful, she was never anything more than a tool for Raniere”. Conclusion: Nancy didn’t really believe that adults having sex with underaged minors was a good idea – but she did a great job of selling that notion throughout NXIVM/ESP and should have received more credit for that work.

“Like many others, she was forced to diet to meet his ideal of a perfect woman, and no matter how thin she became, she was never thin enough”. Conclusion: If Nancy had been allowed to eat more, she would not have committed all the crimes she committed on behalf of NXIVM/ESP .

After “…she was told without explanation that he would not continue a physical relationship with her…he did not want her to have intimate relationships with others…Nancy’s devotion to Raniere was such that she accepted his orders and has had no romantic relationship for the past twenty years”. Conclusion: If Nancy had been getting laid once in a while, she would have never stashed all that cash in her house – and been the ringleader in bringing in money from Mexico and Canada .

**********

Even the Crimes Nancy Admitted She Personally Committed Were Keith’s Fault

After pointing out that the crimes Nancy admitted to committing “…occurred well over a decade ago”, her attorneys go on to explain that even way back then, “…she was deeply under Raniere’s influence, and wrongly believed that whatever she did on his behalf was for the greater good”.

They then go on to point out that she “lacked the technical ability” to hack into the computers of critics of NXIVM/ESP – which they apparently think should shield her from any punishment for her participation in the NXIVM/ESP racketeering conspiracy.

And they explain Nancy’s pleading to altering the videotapes in the Rick Ross case by pointing out that “Mark Vicente has never faced prosecution for his leadership and the employment of his technical expertise in the commission of this offense” – which is apparently meant to convince the judge that Nancy should not be held accountable for her part in that crime (Note to Nancy’s attorneys: If Nancy wanted an immunity deal like Mark Vicente apparently got, she should have stepped forward once Keith was on the run in Mexico – and gone to the Feds to tell them what was going on behind the scenes in NXIVM/ESP).

**********

Former NXIVM/ESP Students Still Support Nancy

In one of the funnier juxtapositions in this filing, Nancy’s attorneys proudly point out that they have included letters-of-support from 23 “members of the Nxivm community who have encountered Nancy in her role as a teacher and counselor…[and who] sing Nancy’s praises as a communicator, a facilitator of positive change in troubled lives, and an extraordinarily compassionate and effective life coach”.

Referencing those 23 letters – and then mentioning that “approximately 17,000 people have received classes of some sort at Nxivm – may have been the worst strategy I’ve ever seen in a “Sentencing Memorandum”.

How long do you think it will take Judge Garaufis to do the math on this?

Let’s see 23 ÷ 17,000 = .14% or about 1/7 of 1%.

Somehow, that just doesn’t sound like a very impressive “Success Rate” in terms of drumming up letters of support for The Prefect.

**********

What’s Missing May Be More Important Than What’s in the Document

The “Sentencing Memorandum” itself runs just a couple of lines over 11- pages – which is considerably shorter than similar documents that were filed by her co-defendants.

And unlike the “Sentencing Memorandums” submitted by her daughter, Lauren, and by Allison Mack, Nancy’s “Sentencing Memorandum” lacks any real indication of remorse – and is totally bereft in terms of extolling what Nancy has done to rehabilitate herself in the 3+ years since she was arrested.

My sense is that Nancy’s only real remorse is that she got caught – and that she lost her fancy title, her fancy house, her fancy car, and her $40,000/year clothing allowance (She may also feel a little bad that she didn’t have time to clear out the last $520,000 in cash that she had stashed at her house – but at least she got most of it out before the FBI showed up with search warrants).

And my sense is that she couldn’t talk much about her “rehabilitation” because she is, in fact, doing exactly the same thing that she did when she was heading up NXIVM/ESP.

As will likely be detailed as more people come forward, Nancy is still providing therapy services and EMs – and many of her current clients are coming through her prior NXIVM/ESP connections.

And if Judge Garaufis mistakenly doesn’t send her away for several years, I have no doubt that she’ll have NXIVM/ESP fully reconstituted by the end of next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





