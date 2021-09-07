Nancy Salzman’s Sentencing Memorandum: “The Devil Made Me Do It”

At least now we know why Nancy Salzman and her attorneys wanted to keep her victims – and the general public – from reading her “Sentencing Memorandum”.
Talk about obscene…
Let’s start with this sentence: “How such a path could be taken by an intelligent, talented woman who, until meeting Raniere, had led a scrupulously law-abiding and productive life, is mystifying”.
And though Frank Report readers may find it hard to believe, that sentence was referring to Nancy Salzman AKA The Prefect.
Yeah, that same Nancy Salzman who lied about having earned a Bachelor’s Degree.
That same Nancy Salzman who lied about having a Master’s Degree.
That same Nancy Salzman who scammed the Medicaid program by billing for “psychological services” she was not qualified to provide (She submitted her billings through another person who was an eligible Medicaid provider – and kicked back a portion of her Medicaid payments to him).
That same Nancy Salzman who claimed at various times to be a “Psychiatric Nurse” and an “Oncologist Nurse” even though she lacked the requisite training for those positions.
The same Nancy Salzman who also claimed to be a “Licensed Psychologist” even though she never held any such license.
Yeah, that Nancy Salzman…a real paragon of virtue.
It’s All Keith’s Fault
The rest of Nancy’s12-page “Sentencing Memorandum” boils down to one phrase: “It’s all Keith’s fault”.
Flip Wilson must be rolling over in his grave.
Regardless of which of Nancy’s many dastardly deeds is being discussed, the explanation is always the same: “It’s all Keith’s fault”.
Here are a few examples of why Nancy is blameless – and should be given 2-years of home confinement instead of any prison time:
- Shortly after she was introduced to Keith, he “offered to help her find solutions to some of the complex problems which she had been hired to solve, including some questions that confronted her in her Con Edison project. Almost immediately they began an intimate physical relationship (initiated by him)”. Conclusion: Nancy wouldn’t have started screwing Keith if he hadn’t asked for it.
- “Thus began a twenty-year relationship characterized by intimidation and abuse”. Conclusion: Nancy would have left Keith long ago, but she was afraid of him.
- “With Nancy, correction also often took the form of gratuitous and public humiliation”. Conclusion: Keith was really, really mean to Nancy – and that’s the reason she was such a bitch to so many members of NXIVM/ESP.
- “In addition, although Nancy did exceptional work to ensure NXIVM’s teachings would be well-received and successful, she was never anything more than a tool for Raniere”. Conclusion: Nancy didn’t really believe that adults having sex with underaged minors was a good idea – but she did a great job of selling that notion throughout NXIVM/ESP and should have received more credit for that work.
- “Like many others, she was forced to diet to meet his ideal of a perfect woman, and no matter how thin she became, she was never thin enough”. Conclusion: If Nancy had been allowed to eat more, she would not have committed all the crimes she committed on behalf of NXIVM/ESP.
- After “…she was told without explanation that he would not continue a physical relationship with her…he did not want her to have intimate relationships with others…Nancy’s devotion to Raniere was such that she accepted his orders and has had no romantic relationship for the past twenty years”. Conclusion: If Nancy had been getting laid once in a while, she would have never stashed all that cash in her house – and been the ringleader in bringing in money from Mexico and Canada.
Even the Crimes Nancy Admitted She Personally Committed Were Keith’s Fault
After pointing out that the crimes Nancy admitted to committing “…occurred well over a decade ago”, her attorneys go on to explain that even way back then, “…she was deeply under Raniere’s influence, and wrongly believed that whatever she did on his behalf was for the greater good”.
They then go on to point out that she “lacked the technical ability” to hack into the computers of critics of NXIVM/ESP – which they apparently think should shield her from any punishment for her participation in the NXIVM/ESP racketeering conspiracy.
And they explain Nancy’s pleading to altering the videotapes in the Rick Ross case by pointing out that “Mark Vicente has never faced prosecution for his leadership and the employment of his technical expertise in the commission of this offense” – which is apparently meant to convince the judge that Nancy should not be held accountable for her part in that crime (Note to Nancy’s attorneys: If Nancy wanted an immunity deal like Mark Vicente apparently got, she should have stepped forward once Keith was on the run in Mexico – and gone to the Feds to tell them what was going on behind the scenes in NXIVM/ESP).
Former NXIVM/ESP Students Still Support Nancy
In one of the funnier juxtapositions in this filing, Nancy’s attorneys proudly point out that they have included letters-of-support from 23 “members of the Nxivm community who have encountered Nancy in her role as a teacher and counselor…[and who] sing Nancy’s praises as a communicator, a facilitator of positive change in troubled lives, and an extraordinarily compassionate and effective life coach”.
Referencing those 23 letters – and then mentioning that “approximately 17,000 people have received classes of some sort at Nxivm – may have been the worst strategy I’ve ever seen in a “Sentencing Memorandum”.
How long do you think it will take Judge Garaufis to do the math on this?
Let’s see 23 ÷ 17,000 = .14% or about 1/7 of 1%.
Somehow, that just doesn’t sound like a very impressive “Success Rate” in terms of drumming up letters of support for The Prefect.
What’s Missing May Be More Important Than What’s in the Document
The “Sentencing Memorandum” itself runs just a couple of lines over 11- pages – which is considerably shorter than similar documents that were filed by her co-defendants.
And unlike the “Sentencing Memorandums” submitted by her daughter, Lauren, and by Allison Mack, Nancy’s “Sentencing Memorandum” lacks any real indication of remorse – and is totally bereft in terms of extolling what Nancy has done to rehabilitate herself in the 3+ years since she was arrested.
My sense is that Nancy’s only real remorse is that she got caught – and that she lost her fancy title, her fancy house, her fancy car, and her $40,000/year clothing allowance (She may also feel a little bad that she didn’t have time to clear out the last $520,000 in cash that she had stashed at her house – but at least she got most of it out before the FBI showed up with search warrants).
And my sense is that she couldn’t talk much about her “rehabilitation” because she is, in fact, doing exactly the same thing that she did when she was heading up NXIVM/ESP.
As will likely be detailed as more people come forward, Nancy is still providing therapy services and EMs – and many of her current clients are coming through her prior NXIVM/ESP connections.
And if Judge Garaufis mistakenly doesn’t send her away for several years, I have no doubt that she’ll have NXIVM/ESP fully reconstituted by the end of next year.
Klav
You’ve done your part highlighting the abuses of ESP/Nxivm ringleader, Nancy Salzman. It is time for the Judge Garaufis to do his. I don’t think a sentence should be vindictive but I do believe it should be appropriate to the crimes committed. I think the Judge should consider going above the guidelines suggested by the prosecution.
I think Nancy should get at least 5 years – and, hopefully, closer to 10. I also think the final outcome may depend on who shows up tomorrow to speak – and what they have to say.
One big question is “Will any of Nancy’s 23 NXIVM/ESP letter-writers show up in person to show their support for their Prefect?”. Another is “Who is the 7th ‘family member’ who wrote a letter on her behalf?”
— 23 “members of the Nxivm community who sing Nancy’s praises —
Is one of the letters of praise in the form of the play that Kristin Kook performed (and wrote?) in tribute to Nancy at a birthday party? Some ex-NXers have mentioned the play on the FR and now would be a good time for them to add details…the audience awaits.
https://www.artvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/mk10art-salzman-kreuk.png
Take extra care if you’re at the court house tomorrow.
Nancy is arriving on her broom.
This lady is as big a narcissist and liar as her wonderful partner, Keith. I’m sure the judge will see right through this. Absolutely no remorse or rehabilitation to be seen. He will rule harshly against her because of this.
So the lesson she learned from those that were sentenced before her ..was to blame Keith and nothing else!? Her big brain at work once again. Wow, what a moron.
The judge’s requirements, proved beyond doubt by her daughter, were pretty straightforward to get a lesser sentence:
1) Recognize your mistakes and illegal and/or immoral behavior (aka confess).
2) Show remorse for your mistakes and illegal and/or immoral behavior (aka apologize).
3) Condemn Keith Raniere and NXIVM.
4) Show how you have used the time since you were arrested to create a new life separate and unrelated to NXIVM and Keith (aka rehabilitation).
5) Hope victims don’t speak against you via letter or in person.
This is, especially for an upper-class white woman, pretty easy stuff to do. Step 1 and 2 are pretty straightforward stuff. Kids learn to do this. The hard part is doing it in detail in a way that doesn’t simultaneously anger the judge by reminding him of all the crap you did. Its detail without the excruciating details. Step 3 is also simple to do in a written statement. Step 4 should have been too but I guess she thinks being ill would do most of the heavy lifting for her here but I doubt it. At the very least, she could have made a pass at charity work to show she did something new and non-NXIVM like. Step 5 is out of her control but effective execution of steps 1 through 4 would at least mitigate it and maybe get a few to change their mind about showing up or submitting a written statement.
Between her bad memorandum, that her victims plan on submitting statements and likely a few will show up to speak against her, I don’t see how she doesn’t avoid spending at least half her 70s in jail. Mack’s write-up for leniency at least hit all the above and she still got some years. Her daughter avoided it for hitting all the above AND not have victims really make a meaningful effort to speak against her. At least now we know why this was attempted to be hidden – her lawyers were embarrassed to have to submit this. They know what it should have been and their client refused to allow them to do it properly.
Not saying you should 100% trust your lawyer (because you shouldn’t, they will take shortcuts and screw you if you let them), but for the obvious stuff, you are paying them for their expertise and should listen to it. Seems Nancy’s ego wouldn’t let her.
Law and Crime on Nancy’s sentencing memorandum.
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/nxivm-co-founder-asks-federal-judge-to-give-her-no-prison-time-says-she-was-fooled-by-a-sex-fiend-for-two-decades/
“It’s all Keith’s fault.” Wasn’t it???
Was she not supposed to state the obvious?
Can’t “it’s all Keith’s fault” be pretty much accurate, AND Nancy do bad shit? She’s already pled guilty – not like she’s saying “I didn’t do it.”
Clav’s “conclusions” are funny and all, but the statements he’s making light of all seem accurate and fit Keith’s pattern of behavior towards his females.
Usually, the answer is somewhere in the middle. Pardon me for not going all-in on one side or the other. I’ll leave that up to everyone else. I’ll say this – those who think Nancy is anywhere near being on par with Keith are wrong.
On Twitter, Susan Dones mentions that all of Nancy’s letters of support are redacted.
So Clavinger,
When are you going to cover obtaining the court videos like we talked about awhile back?…….. I’m still waiting!
Sorry…Just been busy of late – but I do have a sticky-note on my computer screen to remind me to get to this topic when I have some time.
I’m actually very curious about the security footage issue that you have asked about in courtrooms. And were it up to me, all courtroom proceedings would be broadcast or at least posted on YouTube or some other social media platform.
It may be Keith’s fault, and hey maybe the Devil did make her do it. Even with genuine repentance, she is still accountable for her actions under the eyes of the law.
She is trying to portray herself as a victim, but this appears that they only thing she is sorry about is being caught. Certainly not genuine repentance. This just might backfire, in that it may annoy the judge.
Nailed it.
Waiting for tomorrow when we will have our answer on just how many years she gets.
Funny she didn’t do anything to reform herself but she lies about helping her daughter, Lauren, come to terms with turning herself in and helping her with turning states evidence. Ya right, we believe that Nancy Salzman