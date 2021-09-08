The Day of Reckoning Arrives: Prefect Going to Prison for 42 Months

September 8, 2021
mk10 portrait of Nancy Salzman
“Turn out the lights, the party’s over
They say that ‘All good things must end’
Let’s call it a night, the party’s over
And tomorrow starts the same old thing again”

Nancy Salzman is headed off to federal prison for 42 months. She’ll report to her assigned prison on January 19, 2022 after undergoing undisclosed medical procedures.

That was the sentence handed down today by U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis – the same judge who had previously handed out the following sentences to four of Nancy’s co-defendants:

  • Keith Raniere: 120 years plus 5 years of probation;
  • Clare Bronfman: 6.75 years plus 3 years of probation;
  • Allison Mack: 3 years plus 3 years of probation; and
  • Lauren Salzman: 5 years of probation.

Almost from the time she pled guilty to one count of Racketeering Conspiracy on April 13, 2019, Nancy had been telling people that she did not expect to serve any time in prison.

After she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, she became even more confident that Judge Garaufis would not incarcerate her in federal prison – which would pretty much ensure she would receive sub-par health care.

MK 10 Art’s painting of a portrait of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis 

And when her sentencing was postponed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she became so confident that she began providing counseling services again – and administering Explorations of Meaning (EMs) – to both former members of NXIVM and to new clients that other former members recruited for her.

Before long, she was pretty much back to the same lifestyle that she had enjoyed during the 20-years that she presided as The Prefect over her NXIVM/ESP domain.

The Prefect used to use charts to teach NXIVM/ESP students. Now, she’ll be learning how to survive in federal prison.

Lots of cash income, new designer outfits, fine wines – and, according to several sources, her first boyfriend/lover in quite some time.

The Prefect’s Parking Sign from NXIVM/ESP’s former headquarters in Albany, NY.

Just a few weeks ago, her confidence crescendoed when her daughter, Lauren, was sentenced to 5-years of probation and no prison time by the same judge who would be sentencing her.

After all, Lauren had pled guilty to two felonies (i.e., Racketeering and Racketeering Conspiracy) – and Lauren had also been heavily involved in  Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS), the secret master/slave sex cult.

Lauren Salzman

And here was Nancy – having only pled guilty to one felony (i.e., Racketeering Conspiracy) – and a 66-year-old cancer survivor who recently became a grandmother for the first time, and who had even more recently suffered the loss of her father.

As Nancy explained her situation to several people – many of whom were quick to share the information with others – Nancy was sure that she was going to just get “time served” as a sentence.

Never mind the fact that being on “home confinement” does not count as “time served”.

Nancy was – and, in her mind, always will be – The Prefect.

And The Prefect doesn’t have to abide by the rules of the common folks.

The Prefect is a special person and must always be treated as special. Even by U.S. District Court judges – who many people believe are the most powerful people in the entire U.S. government.

But apparently, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis is aware of all these things.

**********

Nancy Lied to Judge Garaufis Right From the Start

Nancy decided early on that she was going to lie about her role in the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise.

Per the transcript from  the hearing at which she had pled guilty back on March 13, 2019, Nancy told Judge Garaufis: “Between 2005 and 2018, I agreed to join an enterprise comprised of people close to Keith Raniere…”

WTF???

Here’s a corrected version of that statement: “In 1998, Keith Raniere and I co-founded NXIVM – and since then, I have served as the President and day-to-day leader of that enterprise…”

And as we saw from her Sentencing Memorandum – which finally became public (or at least partially public) yesterday – she has continued to lie to Judge Garaufis about the role she played in NXIVM/ESP.

**********

The Days Leading Up to Nancy’s Sentencing Were Tumultuous & Damaging

For the last 2½ years, Nancy has pretty much flown under the radar of most people who were part of – or who follow – the NXIVM/ESP saga.

Although she was featured in all the books, podcasts, and television docudramas that came out after Keith’s trial, her real role as the day-to-day leader of the cult was often muted.

MK10 ART’s painting of Nancy Salzman with the snake-like tongue

But over the course of the days leading up to today’s sentencing, Nancy’s public profile took a dramatic turn upward.

It began with the decision by Nancy and her attorneys to file their Sentencing Memorandum “under seal”.

Rolling the dice that no one would notice or object – and/or that Judge Garaufis wouldn’t care – turned out to be a bad decision.

Instead of just enduring whatever criticism was going to get leveled at the content of that document, they decided to try and hide it from Nancy’s victims and the general public – which, in the end, only shone a bigger spotlight on it.

And since filing it “under seal” also violated the applicable rules for such filings in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY), it very likely also pissed off Judge Garaufis.

But the real highlight of the past few days was The New York Times story about the important role Nancy played in allowing the NXIVM/ESP criminal enterprise to develop and flourish – and her attempt to intimidate at least one witness into not talking about that fact.

Right behind the New York Times story came Ivy Nevares’ Victim Impact Statement – which spelled out in chilling detail just how evil and immoral Nancy Salzman really is.

Ivy Nevares

The three “key points” that were set forth in Ivy’s statement were as follows: One, that Salzman was not only instrumental but essential to the existence of NXIVM and the crimes she and others committed. Second, that she continues to demonstrate an utter disregard for the law even since her arrest, violating her bail conditions and, more gravely, attempting to intimidate me into not writing this statement. Finally, that the physical, psychological and emotional abuse she subjected me to as my coach speaks to her character and lack of empathy”

**********

Today’s Sentencing Was Appropriate and Just

While those who support her – the unnamed seven family members and the twenty-three former NXIVM members – were undoubtedly disappointed by the sentence handed down today by Judge Garaufis, I deem it to be appropriate and just (I would have said the same if he had sentenced her to 5 or 6 years in prison).

Just because Nancy has battled breast cancer – and just because she’s now 67 years old – are not reasons enough to allow her to avoid incarceration.

And other than those two factors, I can not think of any reasons why the judge should have been more lenient with her than he was (He could have sentenced her to 20-years in prison).

She has lied to his face since the first time she appeared before him,

She is not apologetic.

She is not contrite.

She is not remorseful.

She is not rehabilitating herself.

She is not any of those things – and she never will be.

For she is – and in her mind always will be – The Prefect.

 


  • At least Nancy has plenty of time to binge watch Orange is the New Black to pick up some pointers on how to be a model prisoner

    Hahaha

    Reply

  • I feel sorry for her fellow lags. No doubt she’ll interrogate, exploit, and humiliate their vulnerabilities every chance she gets. Also, Sara Bronfman keeping her in commissary and don’t-kill-me bribe money? What Nan has to really watch out for with this light and compassionate sentence—is that karma must be fully served, measure for measure. She can delay it with Bronfman cash and grifter’s chutzpah but, even with the good grace of a fair judge, it’s coming for her, with every sidestep and deflection, every attempt to lie or buy off or silence true witness it increases in force and magnitude. How tragic to be so pathetically alienated from the common good.

    Reply

    • If she is sent to Danbury, Nancy will likely have a rough time. Her “jacket’ will get circulated the first day she arrives there – and the other women inmates will not take kindly to someone who helped a pedophile abuse and exploit young women.

      Reply

    • That won’t happen.

      Clare is already safely ensconced in Philadelphia.

      Allison will most likely go to a women’s prison in California (BTW, she’s scheduled to report just 3 weeks from today!).

      And unless she gets sent to FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, TX because of her medical issues, Nancy will most likely end up at the federal women’s prison in Danbury, CT.

      Reply

  • KR Claviger – In Nancy’s Sentencing Memorandum, it was claimed that she had done some work for The New York State Department of Criminal Justice. Makes you wonder how many contacts and allies she made.

    Reply

  • U.S. Attorneys » Eastern District of New York » News
    SHARE
    Department of Justice
    U.S. Attorney’s Office
    Eastern District of New York
    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
    Wednesday, September 8, 2021
    NXIVM President Nancy Salzman Sentenced to 42 Months’ Imprisonment for Racketeering Conspiracy
    Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Nancy Salzman, also known as “Prefect,” the former president and co-founder of Nxivm, was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine by United States District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis for racketeering conspiracy, including predicate acts of conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Salzman agreed to forfeit several real properties, more than $500,000 in cash and a Steinway grand piano. Salzman pleaded guilty in March 2019.

    Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), Thomas Fattorusso, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, New York (IRS-CI), and Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent-in-Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York (HSI) announced the sentence.

    “In her misguided loyalty and blind allegiance to Keith Raniere, the defendant engaged in a racketeering conspiracy designed to intimidate Nxivm’s detractors and that inflicted harm on Nxivm’s members,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Kasulis. “Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for her crimes and we hope that it brings some measure of closure to the vulnerable women who were victimized and abused.” Ms. Kasulis also expressed her appreciation to the New York State Police and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York for their assistance during the investigation and prosecution.

    “Serving as Raniere’s right hand for more than a decade, Nancy Salzman’s conduct supported Nxivm’s objectives to recruit victims, stave off critics and alter evidence connected to a federal lawsuit. Today’s sentence does little to erase the suffering of Nxivm’s victims, but it serves as another reminder of the government’s commitment to seeing this case through to the end,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Driscoll.

    “Today, Nancy Salzman was held accountable for the role she played in this devious criminal enterprise,” stated IRS-CI Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Fattorusso. “As with many conspiracies, the financial aspects of this investigation required the expertise of IRS Criminal Investigation to unravel the layers of falsehood and deceit.”

    “Salzman was essential to the NXIVM criminal enterprise, not merely a peripheral co-defendant. As the co-founder with Keith Raniere, Salzman had immense influence on NXIVM, which included conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to alter records,” stated HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Fitzhugh. “HSI New York’s strong relationship with its federal partners allows for the seamless and effective investigations that lead to the arrest, prosecution, and sentencing of those involved.”

    For more than a decade and until her arrest in July 2018, Nancy Salzman was a high-ranking member of a criminal enterprise led by her co-defendant Keith Raniere. The primary purpose of the enterprise was to promote Raniere and recruit individuals into various purported self-help organizations that Raniere founded, including Nxivm and affiliated programs, and a secret society within Nxivm called “DOS.”

    Between August 2005 and November 2008, Nancy Salzman, along with Raniere, participated in the unlawful surveillance and investigation of perceived critics and enemies of Raniere and Nxivm. As part of the scheme, Nancy Salzman agreed to unlawfully surveil these perceived enemies in an attempt to gain advantage over them and stop them from criticizing the company. On March 27, 2018, a search warrant was executed on Salzman’s residence. Law enforcement agents recovered a box containing purported private banking information of many individuals perceived to be critics and enemies of Raniere, including journalists, judges and an expert on cults.

    The defendant also conspired to obstruct justice by altering videotapes that were to be produced in discovery in a federal lawsuit in New Jersey. In 2003, Nxivm and affiliated entities filed a copyright infringement suit against a former Nxivm student, her parents and a cult deprogrammer. In 2008, attorneys representing the former student filed counterclaims against Nxivm alleging that the defendant had misrepresented the nature and effectiveness of Nxivm’s programs. During the course of the pending litigation, the defendant and others agreed to alter the videotapes to remove segments that they believed would have supported the former student’s claims and to make it look as if the videos were unedited. These altered videotapes were then produced in discovery by Nxivm’s attorneys with the false claim that they were provided in “unedited fashion.”

    Raniere was convicted by a federal jury of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. On October 27, 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years’ imprisonment. On September 30, 2020, Nxivm executive board member Clare Bronfman was sentenced to 82 months’ imprisonment for identity theft and immigration offenses. On April 19, 2019, Kathy Russell, a bookkeeper for Nxivm, pleaded guilty to visa fraud and is awaiting sentencing.

    The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Organized Crime and Gangs Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Tanya Hajjar and Kevin Trowel are in charge of the prosecution. Assistant United States Attorney Tanisha Payne of the Criminal Division’s Asset Recovery Section is handling forfeiture matters.

    The Defendant:

    NANCY SALZMAN (also known as “Prefect”)
    Age: 67
    Clifton Park, New York

    Defendants Previously Sentenced:

    KEITH RANIERE (also known as “Vanguard” and “Grandmaster”)
    Age: 61
    Waterford, New York

    CLARE BRONFMAN
    Age: 42
    Clifton Park, New York

    ALLISON MACK
    Age: 39
    Brooklyn, New York

    LAUREN SALZMAN
    Age: 45
    Clifton Park, New York

    Defendant To Be Sentenced:

    KATHY RUSSELL
    Age: 63
    Clifton Park, New York

    E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 18-CR-204 (S-2) (NGG)

    Reply

  • I agree with your commentary in every regard.

    As Raniere’s original co-conspirator and co-creator of both the NXIVM criminal enterprise and the *Vanguard Mythos*, she is the second most culpable after Raniere.

    If it wasn’t for Nancy, Raniere would never have been able to do all the damage he did. He would probably just have continued his career as a fraudster and less prolific sex offender, but without the power and reach that Nancy bestowed upon him via the perpetration of the *Vanguard fraud and mythos.*

    To use a not legally or medically accepted term, she was Raniere’s *Brainwasher-In-Chief.*

    A sentence at least as long as Bronfman’s would have been just, but no doubt the judge exercised some compassion due to her medical situation, as is his right.

    I see no scope for the rehabilitation of this career criminal.

    Reply

      • It won’t help her but she hasn’t done anything to help herself since her arrest either.

        She has not sought out therapy for herself for her being “a victim of Keith Raniere” as she’s trying to frame it.

        She has yet to recognize her role in helping Raniere get away with his evil deeds for two decades either.

        Salzman didn’t reach out to any of her victims. She must have been too busy making money doing her EM practice “helping others with their issues” to take a look at her own.

        So what can she do in prison? Get some help for herself for God’s sake. Take a look at how she damaged others.

        Reply

  • tvazteca.com

    Condenan a 3 años de prisión a Salzman, cofundadora de NXIVM

    [ … ]

    Suman 5 sentencias a implicados en la secta
    El juez Nicholas G. Garaufis tomó como principal agravante el papel de Salzman en la tutela de la joven mexicana Camila, la mujer por la que Keith Raniere fue condenado, por presuntamente abusar de ella cuando la joven tenía 15 años de edad. En la audiencia de lectura de sentencia de este miércoles, el juez leyó la presunta explotación que Nancy ejerció sobre la niña Camila entre los años 2003 y 2005.

    [ … ]

    https://www.tvazteca.com/aztecanoticias/condenan-a-3-anos-de-prision-a-salzman-cofundadora-de-secta-nxivm-scol

    translation:

    Salzman, co-founder of NXIVM, sentenced to 3 years in prison

    [ … ]

    5 convictions for those involved in the cult
    Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis took as the main aggravating factor Salzman’s role in the guardianship of the young Mexican girl Camila, the woman Keith Raniere was convicted for allegedly abusing her when she was 15 years old. In Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the judge read the alleged exploitation that Nancy exercised over the girl Camila between 2003 and 2005.

    [ … ]

    Reply

  • The Daily Beast

    ‘Horrified and Ashamed’: NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Gets 3.5 Years in Prison

    SECOND-IN-COMMAND

    Prosecutors said Salzman was instrumental in pushing Keith Raniere’s manipulative teachings, which were designed to “maintain power and control over NXIVM members.”

    Pilar Melendez
    National Reporter
    Updated Sep. 08, 2021 1:56PM ET / Published Sep. 08, 2021 1:34PM ET

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/nxivm-co-founder-nancy-salzman-gets-35-years-in-prison

    Reply

  • Daily News

    Nancy Salzman, president of NXIVM, sentenced to 42 months in prison

    By NOAH GOLDBERG

    NEW YORK DAILY NEWS |SEP 08, 2021 AT 1:26 PM

    [ … ]

    Salzman apologized Wednesday during a tearful speech in Brooklyn Federal Court, saying she too was victimized by the creepy cult leader.

    “I am horrified and ashamed that I promoted… him,” she said about her 20-year working relationship with Raniere, calling him a “narcissistic sociopath” who she mistook for decades as an “oddly quirky, socially awkward, gifted genius.”

    [ … ]

    Judge Nicholas Garaufis didn’t entirely buy Salzman’s claims she was a victim of Raniere.

    “You never rejected him. The door was always open but you never left,” Garaufis said. “You left trauma and destruction in your wake.”

    [ … ]

    https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-nancy-salzman-nxivm-sentencing-keith-raniere-20210908-cgjp7df2bjdevmm2xvff2wbpvq-story.html

    Reply

