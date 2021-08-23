Michelle Salzman Myers Offers Coaching for $250 Per Hour; Advertising Without Mentioning NXIVM

Michelle Salzman Myers is utilizing the tools she learned in NXIVM and from her mother, Nancy Salzman. She is working a life coach for the Sculpted Vegan, a NXIVM member from Ireland, Kim Constable.

Michelle offers her services on the Sculpted Vegan’s website for the sum of $250 per hour.

Constable sells body building courses and is a model, with the twist of being a vegan.

It may surprise no one that the one Salzman of NXIVM who was not charged with crimes is not advertising her longtime association with the group. Nowhere on the Sculpted Vegan profile of Michelle is there any mention of the now notorious group with whom she spent some 17 years of her life, mostly as a coach and with their administration department.

One other thing Michelle fails to mention is that she was once a DOS slave, who gave collateral and joined the now defunct group. She was not branded.

Her mother Nancy was the president of NXIVM and her sister Lauren, who was recently sentenced to probation, was the director of education.

Here is how Michelle is described on the Sculpted Vegan [and by the way, you may book a on-o- one life coaching session with Michelle if you are so inclined. The website will guide you]:

BOOK 1:1 COACHING SESSION

AREAS OF EXPERTISE:

Motivation and mindset strengthening

Emotional support

Psychological tactics for personality development

Cognitive development BIO: For the last 20 years, Michelle has been working in the field of personal development and mindset coaching. Her extensive experience in the field of psychology allows her to identify emotional limitations that may be stopping her clients from achieving their goals, and helping them strengthen their emotional and cognitive skills. Michelle has worked with top athletes all over the world, and today coaches Kim Constable, helping her achieve her highest level of potential. She tends to have a softer, gentler approach in the way she communicates, but recognizes when a stronger, more straightforward avenue is needed, or even a more humorous route. She is absolutely hilarious when you least expect it, and everyone loves this about her. She has a strong passion and love for visual art and loves to create beautiful art in her spare time. She also loves hiking and reading. “Live the full life of the mind, exhilarated by new ideas, intoxicated by the romance of the unusual.” -Ernest Hemingway She holds a Bachelor’s degree and resides in delightful Upstate New York with her husband and growing family. *** It is perhaps a bit of an omission that Michelle leaves out from her bio that her 20 years of experience comes from her training in and work for NXIVM and that the curriculum was created by Keith Raniere, now in federal prison – serving a 120 year sentence – and to a lesser extent by her mother who faces sentencing on September 8 and is likely headed to prison. There is always a delicate balance between revealing all things that might be pertinent to prospective clients and also trying not to scare them away — in order to gain an opportunity to do some business. If Michelle disclosed her deep NXIVM connection or even her Salzman name she might get very little business. On the other hand, if a someone uses another man’s techniques and teachings, she should acknowledge that and not try to pretend it is her own. Michelle Salzman Myers should acknowledge that she learned what she knows – and for which she offers to charge the public $250 per hour – from Keith Raniere. Using her husband’s name makes her a little more obscure so she can pitch a few individuals who might pay her $250 per hour, especially since she is Kim Constable’s coach and Constable seems to have a good following of people dazzled by her sculpted vegan body. Exactly what a life coach such as Michelle does and what knowledge or wisdom she possesses that qualifies her to know for instance, “psychological tactics for personality development,” is unclear. One would have to contact her to find out.

Constable is sold, since Michelle is Kim’s “personal mindset coach.”

And whatever it is, she got it from Raniere and so I say she should acknowledge her mentor– admit it. Proclaim it.

I can respect someone who denounces Raniere and stands by what they mean. I can even respect someone who stands with him and proclaims it without cowardice, but I can’t easily respect someone who wants to continue to profit off of him and his teachings yet won’t own it.

That may be my misperception but I would like to see Michelle add to her bio that her experience came from NXIVM, from Keith Raniere and the mindset and psychological teachings she says she has to offer are his and his alone.

I will also admit that had I not been reporting on Keith Raniere that Michelle might readily admit her association and appreciation of Raniere’s teachings. I exposed what I believe is true about him and it created a rather strong avalanche of reporting that made many people shy away from owning what they truly believe – that they gained from NXIVM.

I probably would not have written this story had Michelle Myers simply said, I was a coach for NXIVM for most of those 20 years. Since she didn’t it is only fair to tell it so prospective clients can decide for themselves.

