Who Got What – at Restitution Hearing of Keith Raniere — Cami Awarded $507,000

Our correspondent for Frank Report has provided the following list for restitution:

Every lower-ranking member of DOS was entitled to some money.

Camila [Child porn victim]: $507,000

Nicole [Sex trafficking victim]: $412,000

Daniela [Kept in a room for two years]: $249,000

Jessica Joan [Attempted sex trafficking]: $116,000

Lower ranking DOS slave [LRDS] Jane Doe 6/Audrey: $142,000

LRDS Sylvie [who testified at the trial]: $25,000

India Oxenberg: $298,000.

Sarah Edmondson [It was reported by our correspondent]: $127,000

Amanda [ A LRDS and also a lawyer]: $257,000.

LRDS Pam A. [not Cafrtiz]: $172,000

LRDS Souki: $244,000

LRDS Valerie: $241,000

LRDS Veronica: $53,000

LRDS Erika: $59,000

LRDS Allison W. [not Mack]: $52,000

LRDS Paloma: $71,000

LRDS Carly $127,000

Kristin T. [not Keeffe]: $94,000

LRDS Rachel: $49,000

James Loperfido [whose email account was hacked to spy on Joe O’Hara]: $5,000.

The Sutton family $250,000 [Down from the prosecution’s recommended $2.8 million]

The judge also ordered Raniere to return all the collateral. Raniere said he does not know where it is.

The judge also described how Camila bled when she had sex with Raniere when she was a virgin or words to that effect according to our correspondent.

The money – more than $3.5 million – will be paid to 21 victims – from a $6 million payment that Clare Bronfman made as part of her plea bargain.

It is not clear what will happen to the other nearly $3 million. We will try to find out.

The sum includes $2,500 for each branded woman. That’s the cost of surgically removing the brands.





According to a report in the Washington Post, “Raniere, appearing by video from an Arizona prison, told the judge he was baffled by the restitution order.

“’I have never handled collateral,’ he said. ‘I don’t know anything about it.’

“He added at another point: ‘I don’t know who the victims are.'”

