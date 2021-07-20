Who Got What – at Restitution Hearing of Keith Raniere — Cami Awarded $507,000

Our correspondent for Frank Report has provided the following list for restitution:
Every lower-ranking member of DOS was entitled to some money.
Camila [Child porn victim]: $507,000
Nicole [Sex trafficking victim]: $412,000
Daniela [Kept in a room for two years]: $249,000
Jessica Joan [Attempted sex trafficking]: $116,000
Lower ranking DOS slave [LRDS] Jane Doe 6/Audrey: $142,000
LRDS Sylvie [who testified at the trial]: $25,000
India Oxenberg: $298,000.
Sarah Edmondson [It was reported by our correspondent]: $127,000
Amanda [ A LRDS and also a lawyer]: $257,000.
LRDS Pam A. [not Cafrtiz]: $172,000
LRDS Souki: $244,000
LRDS Valerie: $241,000
LRDS Veronica: $53,000
LRDS Erika: $59,000
LRDS Allison W. [not Mack]: $52,000
LRDS Paloma: $71,000
LRDS Carly $127,000
Kristin T. [not Keeffe]: $94,000
LRDS Rachel: $49,000
James Loperfido [whose email account was hacked to spy on Joe O’Hara]: $5,000.
The Sutton family $250,000 [Down from the prosecution’s recommended $2.8 million]
***
The judge also ordered Raniere to return all the collateral. Raniere said he does not know where it is.
The judge also described how Camila bled when she had sex with Raniere when she was a virgin or words to that effect according to our correspondent.
The money – more than $3.5 million – will be paid to 21 victims – from a $6 million payment that Clare Bronfman made as part of her plea bargain.
It is not clear what will happen to the other nearly $3 million. We will try to find out.
The sum includes $2,500 for each branded woman. That’s the cost of surgically removing the brands.
According to a report in the Washington Post, “Raniere, appearing by video from an Arizona prison, told the judge he was baffled by the restitution order.
“’I have never handled collateral,’ he said. ‘I don’t know anything about it.’
“He added at another point: ‘I don’t know who the victims are.'”
14 Comments
Well the Bronfmans still own a notorious cult.
What’s that worth?
How is Keith defining “handling” collateral? When Allison texted him nude photos of her slaves and he responded with “all mine?”and a devil emoji, does he not consider that “handling”?
what did keith’s son get?
The boy did not get anything. Legally he cannot be considered a victim.
I think Keith’s unwillingness to help with the return of the collateral may well result in a new investigation by the FBI (It’s even worse than a bank robber mocking the sentencing judge by claiming he can’t remember where he buried the loot). Given that the prosecutors have to appear before Judge Garaufis on a regular basis in other cases – and given how much the judge obviously wants to see all the collateral returned or destroyed – I think the EDNY attorneys would be well-advised to request a follow-up investigation into what happened to the collateral.
Nice job, Keith. Even though you’re 2,400 miles away, you can still screw up some of your followers’ lives.
BTW, you can be sure that the BOP will know what happened today – and, although there will never be any verifiable dots to connect as to why it happens, don’t be surprised if Keith gets assigned to a new prison sometime in the next month or so. And if that happens, you can be assured that it won’t be a place that caters to sex perverts.
I agree. That missing collateral is thumbing his nose at the proceedings.
The entire basis of DOS was the lifetime collateralized vow.
Keith Raniere “the most ethical smartest man in the world” was the leader of DOS.
The dead-enders constantly defend the use of the collateral. And how safely it was kept.
And none of them know where it is now?! How terrifying for the DOS slaves. How unethical of all of the DOS leadership.
If I were dispensing justice, I would fine the front-line slaves and Raniere a million dollars a year until all of the collateral was returned and destroyed.
The ex-slaves could divide the money up yearly to pay for therapy and pain and suffering worrying from about their collateral being “lost”.
No wonder the judge is so disgusted by these lying, sadistic, cult freaks.
Return the collateral!
For the collateral to be returned NXIVM leaders would have to admit complicity in blackmail.
If Nicki Clyne gave the blackmail to attorney Sappone to keep, it is covered by attorney-client privilege and the government can not compel its production.
Think of the blackmail as a dead man’s switch to be released if the government goes after the cult too much.
Blackmail
The term “dead man’s switch” is sometimes used to describe a form of defensive blackmail or insurance file in which the release of damaging material is threatened if anything happens to a person.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_man%27s_switch#Blackmail
Wash Post : The unrepentant former leader of the cult-like NXIVM group was ordered on Tuesday to pay $3.5 million to 21 victims of a sex-trafficking scheme, a sum including the cost of surgically removing scars from branding rituals performed by a secret sorority.
The judge also described how Camila bled when she had sex with Raniere when she was a virgin …WOW
How in hell did India get more than Daniela
I have no idea what all the court knew to come to the conclusions they did with restitution but my understanding is that India was subjected to repeated sexual assault by Keith raniere under penalty of her collateral being released.
India also may have suffered really severe Health consequences from that starvation diet they had India on. She looked horrible her hair was falling out & she was in really bad shape physically. That kind of sustained malnutrition in your 20’s has a really lasting effect on your fertility and all kinds of stuff. Permanent damage. Lasting damage. Those are the kind of details that I’m not sure will be privy to know. About People’s Health STDs that they got from him who knows we don’t know everything but based on what we do know I agree that some of the restitution seems strange
—How in hell did India get more than Daniela
India, a DOS master, getting more than Daniela a women coerced into living in a room for two years is outrageous!
Hopefully Claviger will share his thoughts and insights!
India is a celebrity and in our warped justice system celebrities count for more than the common herd.