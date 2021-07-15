Bangkok and Scientology Going After Frank – If They Dare

By Bangkok

I like that the blog is taking new directions cuz, let’s face it, NXIVM is virtually over and talking about Allison, Nicki & Lauren has gotten a bit old.

I think the blog should take a new direction with different topics. This is an interesting topic, for sure.

But I think that Frank is letting people like Alanzo goad him into a position where, if he truly makes Alanzo’s fight a serious focus of Frank Report, Frank will become fair game material, unlike anything he’s ever imagined.

I know that Frank has withstood a lot of dirty tricks from Keith and NXIVM, but being fair gamed will be 1,000 times worse. This organization brought the IRS to its knees back in the early ’90s. I just hope Frank realizes that he’s tickling the tail of a tiger with razor-sharp claws.

I don’t think you’re on their radar yet, Frank, but your blog’s search rankings are pretty good —– so if you continue on this topic, you will undoubtedly be viewed as more than just a low-level nuisance, at some point. I just hope you’ve thought about that.

Just look at Robert Minton. Very sad. He came onto the scene bursting with confidence and but was quickly neutered.

Parlato Reply

By Frank Parlato

Bangkok – thanks for your fair warning, but I think I can withstand a little fighting if need be. I am not attacking Scientology. I am merely permitting the exchange of opinions.

As for anyone attacking me, I think those persons or institutions should know that my position is to never surrender. Always respond and give 10 blows for one. I do not know if Scientology is corrupt or coercive or whether they have legitimate goals and, for the most part, satisfied, happy followers.

Are they worse than the pedophile priests of Catholicism and the cover-ups? Or the fire and brimstone of Evangelicals who hypnotize their followers into the thralldom of believing in me or go to hell, or the Muslims who think the non-believers must be destroyed or the believers of all the other fairy tales masquerading as religion?

I do not know.

Is Scientology worse than our own IRS or FBI or the Orwellian named Department of Justice?

I think before we condemn Scientology as the worst of the worst,t we had better look at everyone – with a jaundiced eye.

That said, I know I am not going to join and hang on to an e -meter and tell some doofus my life story while they take notes or record me secretly. But that’s just me.

Yes, I am bursting with confidence and toughness, the confidence that comes with being willing to publish the truth. And the toughness to know I can mix it up with any gaggle of Scientologists who want my head. I don’t tremble at little noises.

If truth be told, I rather like L. Ron Hubbard. I don’t know if he cared one whit about his followers, but maybe he did. Maybe he saw something and sought to help humankind evolve out of their stupidity and mindlessness.

On the other hand, it is hard to believe some of the nonsense, of Thetans and Xenu but is it any more bizarre than Joseph Smith’s cock and bull stories of Jesus in America and vast fights of colliding civilizations of which there is not an archeological trace.

Why one might as well believe in Ramtha.

But Hubbard was smart and he lived his life on his terms and left behind something – a force for good or evil or just plain idiocy. I do not know that anyone has done anything better.

Yes, Scientology needs to be investigated. So do a lot of things. If it happens to come my way, I’ll take it on – but I will do it fairly, coming from the place that it may be no better or worse than other religions or cults. It may be bad or it may be good or more likely, like most things, it is somewhere in the middle – a refuge for needy souls – who want someone else to do their thinking for them – like many other religions and cults and political parties and marriages and jobs and all sorts of things.

I don’t know if Scientology is better or worse than psychiatry but I do know it is better than the Chinese Communist Party that enslaves more than a billion people and would like to enslave you and me.

Scientology is not high on my list, but if the stories come my way then I will dig into them. Meantime, let them come at me – and fair game me – for then I will fair game them and once I do that, they will never withstand it – for one fair game deserves another – and I think 14 moves ahead and play my chess game all in my head. I do not need a chessboard or the chess pieces.

Is that confident and tough enough for you, Bangkok?

If not, here’s one more: Let them come after me if they dare. The mere fact of their doing that – instead of offering their truth – will speak volumes. On the other hand, I may give David Miscavige a call and try to get his side of it. He may have a side no one has considered.

In this whole Scientology debate, I have not yet seen someone unbiased try to look at both sides carefully. I may do that and let the truth fall where it may.

