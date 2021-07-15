Bangkok and Scientology Going After Frank – If They Dare

By Bangkok
I like that the blog is taking new directions cuz, let’s face it, NXIVM is virtually over and talking about Allison, Nicki & Lauren has gotten a bit old.
I think the blog should take a new direction with different topics. This is an interesting topic, for sure.
But I think that Frank is letting people like Alanzo goad him into a position where, if he truly makes Alanzo’s fight a serious focus of Frank Report, Frank will become fair game material, unlike anything he’s ever imagined.
I know that Frank has withstood a lot of dirty tricks from Keith and NXIVM, but being fair gamed will be 1,000 times worse. This organization brought the IRS to its knees back in the early ’90s. I just hope Frank realizes that he’s tickling the tail of a tiger with razor-sharp claws.
I don’t think you’re on their radar yet, Frank, but your blog’s search rankings are pretty good —– so if you continue on this topic, you will undoubtedly be viewed as more than just a low-level nuisance, at some point. I just hope you’ve thought about that.
Just look at Robert Minton. Very sad. He came onto the scene bursting with confidence and but was quickly neutered.
Parlato Reply
By Frank Parlato
Bangkok – thanks for your fair warning, but I think I can withstand a little fighting if need be. I am not attacking Scientology. I am merely permitting the exchange of opinions.
As for anyone attacking me, I think those persons or institutions should know that my position is to never surrender. Always respond and give 10 blows for one. I do not know if Scientology is corrupt or coercive or whether they have legitimate goals and, for the most part, satisfied, happy followers.
Are they worse than the pedophile priests of Catholicism and the cover-ups? Or the fire and brimstone of Evangelicals who hypnotize their followers into the thralldom of believing in me or go to hell, or the Muslims who think the non-believers must be destroyed or the believers of all the other fairy tales masquerading as religion?
I do not know.
Is Scientology worse than our own IRS or FBI or the Orwellian named Department of Justice?
I think before we condemn Scientology as the worst of the worst,t we had better look at everyone – with a jaundiced eye.
That said, I know I am not going to join and hang on to an e -meter and tell some doofus my life story while they take notes or record me secretly. But that’s just me.
Yes, I am bursting with confidence and toughness, the confidence that comes with being willing to publish the truth. And the toughness to know I can mix it up with any gaggle of Scientologists who want my head. I don’t tremble at little noises.
If truth be told, I rather like L. Ron Hubbard. I don’t know if he cared one whit about his followers, but maybe he did. Maybe he saw something and sought to help humankind evolve out of their stupidity and mindlessness.
On the other hand, it is hard to believe some of the nonsense, of Thetans and Xenu but is it any more bizarre than Joseph Smith’s cock and bull stories of Jesus in America and vast fights of colliding civilizations of which there is not an archeological trace.
Why one might as well believe in Ramtha.
But Hubbard was smart and he lived his life on his terms and left behind something – a force for good or evil or just plain idiocy. I do not know that anyone has done anything better.
Yes, Scientology needs to be investigated. So do a lot of things. If it happens to come my way, I’ll take it on – but I will do it fairly, coming from the place that it may be no better or worse than other religions or cults. It may be bad or it may be good or more likely, like most things, it is somewhere in the middle – a refuge for needy souls – who want someone else to do their thinking for them – like many other religions and cults and political parties and marriages and jobs and all sorts of things.
I don’t know if Scientology is better or worse than psychiatry but I do know it is better than the Chinese Communist Party that enslaves more than a billion people and would like to enslave you and me.
Scientology is not high on my list, but if the stories come my way then I will dig into them. Meantime, let them come at me – and fair game me – for then I will fair game them and once I do that, they will never withstand it – for one fair game deserves another – and I think 14 moves ahead and play my chess game all in my head. I do not need a chessboard or the chess pieces.
Is that confident and tough enough for you, Bangkok?
If not, here’s one more: Let them come after me if they dare. The mere fact of their doing that – instead of offering their truth – will speak volumes. On the other hand, I may give David Miscavige a call and try to get his side of it. He may have a side no one has considered.
In this whole Scientology debate, I have not yet seen someone unbiased try to look at both sides carefully. I may do that and let the truth fall where it may.
11 Comments
The effects of sleep deprivation. For DOS slaves including Nicki.
https://mol.im/a/9791087
BTW, Frank obviously has balls the size of Spacehoppers.
I take it everyone here but me knows about Bangkok? Guest writer? Friend of Frank’s? It’s weird. I mean, how am I supposed to care what yet another anonymous poster says?
Nobody, including Frank, knows who Bangcock is. This is what we know about him (her?):
– Bangcock has no first-hand knowledge about NXIVM and tries to pretend like he does.
– He picks topics that he thinks will get a reaction out of people when they read his outlandish takes. (He’s a wannabe ESPN morning hot take dude)
– He won’t respond to direct questions.
– He harasses Heidi, and has an IP address from CA.
– He promises to leave FR on a regular basis, and then breaks his promise by reemerging – not unlike your roommate’s syphilis.
– Niceguy loves him because Bangcock gives Niceguy attention.
– Frank loves him because he gives Frank content.
– Everyone else hates him (except for the few who also enjoy watching Springer), and wishes he’d go away.
To answer your question about how are you supposed to care? Don’t care and don’t give him attention. It only perpetuates the FR/Bangcock issue.
You summed it up best. It’s weird.
Frank, you should look into doing research on people like Dan Schneider. I feel like doing Scientology articles is beating a dead horse at this point.
They are not going to do nothing to you, Frank. I really hope you are armed and, if not, I suggest getting a weapon.
Danger notwithstanding, would much rather see a focus on something else. Scientology is very well-covered on the blog front as well as by “professional” media, including the many, many high profile defectors with intimate knowledge of its operations. I’m already checking the Ortega and Rinder blogs regularly and there are plenty others out there if I felt like a third source was needed.
This blog is/was fascinating because it covered a new topic in much more depth and detail than anywhere else. Would like to see that continue. Focus on Scientology would not be very interesting to me as a reader.
Frank,
Your greatest strength is your tenaciousness, you don’t give up.
Also, people tend to underestimate you which gives you an advantage.
That said, what skills do you see yourself as weak in, that are necessary to take on the big boys like Scientology?
Are you looking for a sore spot or vulnerability that you might want to try to exploit in the future? Opponents and enemies are always interested in how they can take down their opponents.
The Nazis ( not the Catholics, Muslims, Evangelicals, FBI or IRS ) were the worst, so let’s not be too critical of Scientology Jesus wept Frank, what kind of bullshit is this?
Best I can tell, Frank seems content to just Alanzo post his random noises of whatever he is trying to do (bit vague on that) and not go after Scientology specifically. I suspect until someone comes to him with a smoking gun of new information, that isn’t going to change. Right now it seems at most he could do is retread ground that other websites have already been over. Scientology has done a very effective job locking down leaks so doubt that will happen anytime soon.
As for “Is Scientology worse than our own IRS or FBI or the Orwellian named Department of Justice?”, weirdly yeah they can be worse. At least when IRS, FBI, and DOJ come at you, you have plenty of options on how to fight back, especially if can get the support/money of others to help. With Scientology, it’s a daily, unrelenting campaign that seeks to destroy you at a personal level by crook or hook, where they walk right up to the legal line but don’t cross it so your options to fight back are very limited while also tying you up financially with legal garbage where the goal is to make you broke with a legal victory just being an unexpected cherry on top. So, yeah, the legal warfare of the alphabets vs the legal, financial, and psychological warfare of Scientology’s Fair Game doctrine makes me think the latter can be worse.
All theory as currently FR is not on their radar and, let’s be honest, neither is Alanzo. Scientology will act when someone becomes a real threat and I suspect Frank knows where that line will likely be if the time comes. Right now, neither fall into that category.
The SCI v. FBI point is an interesting one. Even the most high profile targets of Fair Game walk around free, and can call the cops if things go too far. The opposite is sure not true. The most extreme example – whatever you might think of the former President, he was totally powerless to stop the FBI and other agencies from harassing everyone he worked with and jailing them. Hell, he couldn’t stop the FBI from prosecuting him, and he’s their boss. So I’d question whether the average person has “plenty of options” to prevent harassment by law enforcement.