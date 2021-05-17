Ex-DOS Member, Jessica Joan to Write Book on Her Trauma, Is Relieved to Come Out Publicly, and Is Looking for Closure With the Sentencing of Allision Mack

Jessica Joan, AKA Jaye, AKA Jane Doe #2, testified at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere in June 2019. She was the last of the women who were personally impacted by Raniere to testify. She was preceded by Sylvie, Lauren Salzman, Daniela, and Nicole. Like Nicole, Jessica was in the DOS master-slave downline with Allison Mack. DOS was a multilevel marketing sorority with masters and slaves committed for life and with a secret leader, unusual for a sorority, who is a man. His name is Keith Raniere and DOS is the probable reason for his present incarceration.

The Jessica Joan downline worked like this:

Keith Raniere: Great Grandmaster of Jessica, Grandmaster of India and Master of Allison.

Jessica JoanJessica Joan: Great Grand Slave of Raniere, Grandslave of Allison, Slave of India. In fairness to Jessica, when she joined DOS, she did not know Raniere was the ultimate leader of DOS. She thought and was told that DOS was comprised of only women.

Jessica got out of DOS when she was commanded by India to do what DOS masters called “a seduction assignment.” Her assignment was to “seduce” Raniere. This assignment did not necessarily entail her having intercourse with Raniere. Apparently it required at the minimum for success that she be photographed nude by him.

One might say that Jessica was assigned to seduce Raniere into getting her naked and then photographing her in a most explicit way.

Jessica decided not to comply with the assignment and managed to more or less sneak out of DOS. None of her collateral was released. On the way out, Jessica cleverly got some of the other slaves collateral to hold, in a sense, as collateral so that her own collateral would not be released.

This collateral was leaked to me and I forwarded it to law enforcement.

Back in December Jessica decided to go public and tell the world her name when she announced she was doing a podcast, “The Untouchable Jessica Joan.”

She described her coming out as “a release.”

“It was like as if you’re a big balloon and you’re about to pop and I just needed to get a little pin and get some air out,” she is quoted in an interview with Fox News. “I really needed that for myself and my own healing, to just let it out.”

[While everyone must judge their own life and plans, I cannot help but think that coming out might also help some of the other women in getting control of their lives. The fear of being outed, the idea that they should be ashamed might be worse than telling their story and being able to say, they suffered but they fought back. Daniela, Camila, Nicole, Sylvie and others all made some effort to recover their independence.]

Prior to that, the public knew her only as Jaye.

A lot has happened since Jessica left DOS and subsequently testified. Raniere was convicted and sentenced to 120 years. Mack took a plea deal on racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. India got out of DOS at the nick of time, and cooperated with the prosecution.

Now Mack is awaiting sentencing.

Jessica told Melissa Roberto of Fox News that she believes Mack was a victim of Raniere “to a certain degree [as] everyone has been.”

However, she believes Mack “needs to be held accountable, and she was also a victimizer.”

Her comments to Roberto are of interest to those studying NXIVM and DOS. Mack was arrested three years ago. And took a plea deal more than two years ago.

When asked by Fox News how she feels about the long wait for Mack’s sentencing, Joan said, “You know, it feels like being in limbo. I don’t know one person that thinks being in limbo is fun. That’s the best way to describe it. I’m definitely looking forward to that day happening and having another door of this closing and really being able to put it behind me.

“I think until that’s done, it’s still in the air. I’m very much looking forward to everything coming to a close.”

Of the seduction assignment that she managed to avoid, Joan told Fox News.

“Oh, it was basically my worst nightmare come to life,” Joan said. “It was horrifying in that moment. It was a very serious level of betrayal because I trusted Allison. We built a friendship. The assignment was to help remove any of my issues that had to do with being sexually abused in the past. She was going to put me in a situation to then create harm on harm that I already had at the time,” Joan said. Joan gave credit to Judge Nicholas Garaufis. “He’s been really incredible. I have faith in the judge and those involved. I believe justice will prevail.” As Roberto reported for Fox News, “April 20, 2021, was three years to the day that Mack was placed in handcuffs. While the day is one Joan says is ‘definitely not a holiday or something that’s in my calendar,’ she’s often reminded by reports.” “My process is just every day setting the intentions of being the best version of myself, being gentle with myself, practicing self-love and sometimes that might look like crying, sometimes that might be journaling, sometimes that might be spending time in nature. I’m patient with myself and just focused on being kind,” she said. She joined NXIVM in 2016. “I had a really traumatic childhood,” she shared with Fox News. “I’ve always been a seeker in wanting to do my own personal development and healing to sort those things out. That was definitely the appeal, especially because it was based under the guise of a humanitarian personal development program.” Joan added, “One of the things about NXIVM and this whole experience is that they were really great at attracting really amazing people. I think that’s one of the most sinister and unfortunate parts of this whole thing. They really preyed on good, kindhearted people that wanted to help others. There’s definitely friends that I made in this that will be friends for life,” she said. According to Fox News Joan is working on a book she plans to self-publish this August. “It’s going to be about the traumas, how I’ve overcome them and also different tools that I’ll be sharing with other people that helped me in hopes that it will help them,” she said of her book. Joan said she has undergone EMDR therapy [Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing] as opposed to cult deprogramming therapy at the advice of therapists.

“One of the things I’m really grateful for is because I had such a traumatic and chaotic childhood, having that street-smart and that wherewithal is what allowed me to overcome and persevere this NXIVM experience. So thankfully, even though this was a tragic situation, I don’t feel I’m in a tragic space at all,” Joan said.

