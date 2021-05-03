Lauren Salzman, a sketch by MK10ART

Bangkok: Lauren Salzman Is the Hero of the Fall of Keith Raniere

May 3, 2021
The following was written by an individual who calls himself Friend of Bangkok but lamentably writes in a manner suspiciously similar to Bangkok, who, according to his “Friend” has been stricken with COVID 19 and, at death’s door, repents of the mean and unkind things he said to everyone.

An anonymous reader submitted this photo of what is purportedly Bangkok with his friend.

By Friend of Bangkok

Frank just can’t stop pitching leniency for Allison Mack.

Allison Mack faces up to 40 years in prison.

He’s got a soft spot for her — ever since he spoke to her on the phone.

Claviger’s been talking shit lately. But when Allison is sentenced to 7 years soon (as I predicted) — Claviger will be bending over and kissing my ass.

…And when Keith wins either his 1st or 2nd appeal, Claviger won’t be able to hide the EGG on his face for being so terribly wrong, especially when I was right.

Keith Raniere – will the halting of Lauren Salzman’s testimony be the issue that reverses his conviction on appeal?

I will own his fucken ass and turn him into my own personal bitch.

Lauren is the ONLY one who will get leniency from this judge.

She will get 12 months (18 max) and maybe some house arrest or probation. Guaranteed.

Gorgeous Lauren Salzman, Bangkok’s unrequited love.

Lauren was the star witness. The judge rescued her. Allison’s just a distant TWAT in the judge’s mind.

I’ve noticed that over the last couple years, Empress Heidi likes to talk shit about Lauren. But I sure as f#@k didn’t see Empress Heidi get on the witness stand and tear apart Vanguard’s whole existence. I didn’t see Allison do that either.

Lauren did far more than Empress Heidi to bring down Keith Raniere —– so I don’t wanna see the Empress talking shit about Lauren unless she can back it up.

Lauren took ACTION to bring down Keith. What has the Empress done?

 

Heidi Hutchinson: Whatever else she may have done or not done, she was the one that contacted James Odato and revealed that sex with underage females had long been part of Keith Raniere’s Vanguardian proclivities. Her efforts resulted in the Times Union story In Raniere’s Shadows.

Nancy will get five years (even though she deserves 20 years) so that baby bear [Lauren] doesn’t have to be without mama bear for too many years. The judge is fond of baby bear.

A baby bear is one of the cutest animals in the zoological garden. But normally you should not try to cuddle with it if the mother bear is nearby. However, there is an instance where a certain leader of a community cuddled a lot with a baby bear, right under mama bear’s nose.

 

Keith Raniere gives his trademark on the lips kiss to Lauren Salzman.

 

Keith Raniere and Lauren Salzman. Her mother Nancy [l] smiles for her daughter’s good luck in winning the attention of their Vanguard.
MK10ART’s depiction of Lauren [l] standing aside her regal and enthroned Master, her Vanguard, Lord Raniere. 
Lauren is the true hero of this trial. She deserves the reward money that India will be receiving.

But all Frank can think about is how much leniency Allison deserves.

Have a good day.

Allison Mack has readers split– some calling for leniency and others demanding punishment. Sketch by MK10ART.  

 

MK10ART’s painting of Lauren Salzman sans motherhood. Keith Raniere used to call her “Forlorn” or “Lorn” for he said she often looked lonely and abandoned. She was, in effect, by him.

 


12 Comments

  • Lauren’s been a bad, bad girl. But Lauren knows it and acknowledges it.

    I think there was always a part of Lauren that never really got “got’. Aloof. Curiously, observing from deep inside. That’s also probably why they did not trust, Lauren, fully. They felt that slight foot out the door.

    Her perspective sounds the most interesting to me. I think she’s probably pretty funny too.

    Lauren! Write a book. Please! Be totally honest. Most of the worst that you have done is already known.

    Tell us the story from your side. It will be healing for you. And wildly entertaining for me. You saw a lot. Especially when Keith had you sidelined, as a uh, “partner”.

    Please. Lauren. Whatever happens with your court case(s). When you can, write. Write. Write.

    There is something in your detached observer retelling at times in court that tells me you are a writer. Be scrupulously honest. And I think you will be surprised at the response.

    Good luck, girl.

    Reply

  • Now Claviger sees how just how determined unsought and unwanted SUITORS can become. Try having the entire Orly airport groaning uncontrollably from your quite biologically accidental hotness, as soon as you deplane and innocently enter the crowd, and all that you are seems to be a cherry pie.

    Oh dear. Perhaps I am presuming things, regarding the preferences of Claviger. Could I be mistaken that BangBoy is just not papa’s brand new bag? One might need to delve deeper.

    However, not only has Claviger ceased flirting with me, but now, I too am somewhat hesitant to play along. Dancing by myself, rather unlucky in what some call “love.”

    Well, shoot. I had been doing some voguing off in fantasyland, even considering sending off a snapshot of myself in a pilgrim getup, just for Clav. Now more second thoughts are cumming. Um. At least this rosehip iced tea is highly satisfying.

    Reply

    • My dear, Shivani, my interest in you shall never wane. But I am just as hesitant as you to step out onto the dancefloor and find myself without a partner.

      Surely — and I don’t be mean to be presumptuous in terms of your first name — there must be some way for us to overcome this dilemma. Rosehip iced tea may be refreshing — but it is never truly fulfilling.

      Reply

  • “I will own his fucken ass” – I think Claviger is likely a ‘she’ (or possibly a ‘they’). And I’m pretty sure Claviger is also Pea Onyu.

    Reply

    • If we were playing baseball, the count on you would now be 0-and-2. Or is that 2-and-0? It’s really all a matter of perspective isn’t it?

      Reply

        • WTF??? Trust me on this, OK? Regardless of whether I’m male or female, I have no interest whatsoever in Toni Natalie.

          Reply

  • Bangy wants a boy bitch badly and for what, exactly? This article reads like a big yellowish mucus trailmix of doofus drool and horse piddle. That darn Mr Ed got into the mash again and is vomiting copiously. Holy Cornholio.

    Once is never enough, once a jackass gets going. Frank just seems to dig slow but repetitive torture routines. Jeez, Louise. Frank is very funny all too often, and he just refuses to settle down. I love these Tauruses like Frank who never hear the words “quit it.” He will always, always get extra cookies!

    And poor boisterous, bitchy, butchy Bangy-Girl? More like Woody Woodpecker. Or maybe Bang the Caca is another multiphrenic Heckle and Jeckel, only trapped in one body, eruptive like heartburn accompanied by loud and stinky belches.

    So ugh-a -bugga-boo.
    You bugga bugga me
    I bugga bugga you ewe.

    Itt’s Bang Bang claptrap is reliably so very unappetizing that one loses all interest in having any lunch. Perhaps one day CacaBoy will meet Lauren Scandal Mongoose and give her some more artificial insemination, and possibly it’ll happen on camera. 10 cents a dance, that’s what they told us. But Lauren Salzman probably comes cheaper than that, at this point.

    Shirley things are far less clear now. Evidently much of our work is done for the moment.

    Reply

  • Let’s set the record straight on Lauren Salzman.

    1.) Raniere’s girlfriend and first Pimp was the bisexual DC property heiress Pam Cafritz.

    2.) Cafritz was described as a soul sucking succubus and vile human being.

    “Winter is Nigh
    January 3, 2018 at 10:11 pm
    Please, spare me the deification. Pam was a succubus who played it both ways and was a vile human being and a predator.”
    Guest View: Pam Cafritz death not a loss but a gain for humanity
    https://frankreport.com/2018/01/03/guest-view-pam-cafritz-death-not-a-loss-but-a-gain-for-humanity/

    3.) As Raniere’s Pimp, Cafritz played a major role in the abuse of the 12-year-old girl R. in the early nineties.

    4.) Cafritz also engaged in a carnal relationship with Lauren Salzman.

    5.) As Cafritz slowly faded away from cancer, the issue of succession came up.
    Who would be the new Pimp?
    Lauren Salzman or Allison Mack?

    6.) Cafritz dies.
    The Pimp is dead
    Long live the new Pimp — Allison Mack.
    And Lauren Salzman became the Vice Pimp.

    All three of these women –Cafritz, Mack and Salzman –are succubi, the plural form of succubus.
    All three of these women are vile human beings.

    Reply

  • Frank,

    Thank you for sharing Bangkok’s Op/Ed. Bangkok offers, us the reader, a unique perspective that only he can provide. He may be crass at times, but his quick wit and pithy observations are always a delight to read. Au revoir!

    Reply

  • All of what’s written above is a waste of time to read. Humorous, however all based on bullshit and conjecture. The absolute proof will be when the Judge sentences her. At least within the custody of BOP, she might learn a skill…. like making license plates.

    Reply

