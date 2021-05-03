Bangkok: Lauren Salzman Is the Hero of the Fall of Keith Raniere

The following was written by an individual who calls himself Friend of Bangkok but lamentably writes in a manner suspiciously similar to Bangkok, who, according to his “Friend” has been stricken with COVID 19 and, at death’s door, repents of the mean and unkind things he said to everyone.

By Friend of Bangkok

Frank just can’t stop pitching leniency for Allison Mack.

He’s got a soft spot for her — ever since he spoke to her on the phone.

Claviger’s been talking shit lately. But when Allison is sentenced to 7 years soon (as I predicted) — Claviger will be bending over and kissing my ass.

…And when Keith wins either his 1st or 2nd appeal, Claviger won’t be able to hide the EGG on his face for being so terribly wrong, especially when I was right.

I will own his fucken ass and turn him into my own personal bitch.

Lauren is the ONLY one who will get leniency from this judge.

She will get 12 months (18 max) and maybe some house arrest or probation. Guaranteed.

Lauren was the star witness. The judge rescued her. Allison’s just a distant TWAT in the judge’s mind.

I’ve noticed that over the last couple years, Empress Heidi likes to talk shit about Lauren. But I sure as f#@k didn’t see Empress Heidi get on the witness stand and tear apart Vanguard’s whole existence. I didn’t see Allison do that either.

Lauren did far more than Empress Heidi to bring down Keith Raniere —– so I don’t wanna see the Empress talking shit about Lauren unless she can back it up.

Lauren took ACTION to bring down Keith. What has the Empress done?

Nancy will get five years (even though she deserves 20 years) so that baby bear [Lauren] doesn’t have to be without mama bear for too many years. The judge is fond of baby bear.

Lauren is the true hero of this trial. She deserves the reward money that India will be receiving.

But all Frank can think about is how much leniency Allison deserves.

Have a good day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





