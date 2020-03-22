Study Shows It’s Not Just ‘False Hope’ to be Optimistic About Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin for Coronavirus

By Evgeni Von Pussy

The news media has called the drugs hydroxychloroquine & azithromycin “false hope”.

The news media has called these two drugs merely “anecdotal” for their effects on COVID.

Even though widespread test trials aren’t done yet, let’s look at REAL TEST TRIAL RESULTS from one of the world’s top doctors for infectious diseases.

Quote from his first test trial:

“At day 6 post-inclusion, 100% of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin combination were virologicaly cured comparing with 57.1% in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine only, and 12.5% in the control group”

For those of you who don’t understand it…

He’s saying that 100% of his patients who were given BOTH drugs in combination (hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin) were 100% cured of COVID within 6 days.

For his patients who weren’t given ANY drugs, only 12.5% of them were cured after 6 days (their body’s own natural immune system cured 12.5% of patients in that time frame).

For his patients who were given only hydroxychloroquine (by itself), 57.1% of them were cured after 6 days.

*Therefore, BOTH drugs taken together are an extremely effective combination for dealing with COVID based on real world testing (this is not just ‘anecdotal’ evidence as the fake news media is attempting to report).

Read the study below:

https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Hydroxychloroquine_final_DOI_IJAA.pdf

BTW: This doctor’s credentials are among the best in the world. He’s not some average MD. He’s a top infectious disease specialist that’s highly respected.

I’d therefore say it’s not just ‘false hope’ to be optimistic about these treatments.

Trump is being very pragmatic —– when he indicated that he’s ‘hopeful’ that it’ll be an effective treatment, even though we must wait for widespread test trials before we can be 100% sure.

Science is a slow process which requires ‘widespread’ test trials to be finished before doctors (like Dr. Fauci) are ethically allowed to make definitive statements about these treatments. So it’s natural that no doctor is gonna share Trumps’ optimism on TV until every single test trial has been finished. They are ethically bound not to make such comments until the process is completed.

That’s precisely why Trump is the person who shared his optimism on TV —– rather than waiting weeks for other doctors to confirm it.

Trump carefully said that it ‘may’ or ‘may not’ be as effective as he thinks, therefore he was honest with the American people. I’m not sure how that can be interpreted as ‘misleading’ by anybody.

It would be a heck of a coincidence for a study to show a 100% cure rate in 6 days versus only a 12.5% cure rate for patients without these drugs.

Why?

Because it’s very rare — almost impossible — to see 100% successful results in any test trial, even in small test trials (especially from a top doctor who is highly respected).

This doesn’t mean it’s a magic bullet to cure everybody —– but it does mean that there’s reason to be optimistic that these drugs will at least be able to help many people with COVID.

*It’s also interesting that Gov Cuomo is praising these 2 drugs (for NY patients) and is sharing Trump’s hopefulness, yet no media outlets are criticizing the democratic governor for giving out ‘false hope’. LOL.

How do the liberals on this forum explain this difference? 🙂

It’s kinda like how Biden said that Trump was wrong for banning flights from China last month (which means Biden would have let in more infected people if he were president) —— yet he’s now saying that Trump should have done even more. LOL.

That’s not just ‘hypocritical’, it’s downright ‘dementia’ type hypocrisy. LOL.

Can any liberal explain Biden’s remarks?

Have a nice day. 🙂

