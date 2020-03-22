Study Shows It’s Not Just ‘False Hope’ to be Optimistic About Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin for Coronavirus

By Evgeni Von Pussy
The news media has called the drugs hydroxychloroquine & azithromycin “false hope”.
The news media has called these two drugs merely “anecdotal” for their effects on COVID.
Even though widespread test trials aren’t done yet, let’s look at REAL TEST TRIAL RESULTS from one of the world’s top doctors for infectious diseases.
Quote from his first test trial:
“At day 6 post-inclusion, 100% of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin combination were virologicaly cured comparing with 57.1% in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine only, and 12.5% in the control group”
For those of you who don’t understand it…
He’s saying that 100% of his patients who were given BOTH drugs in combination (hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin) were 100% cured of COVID within 6 days.
For his patients who weren’t given ANY drugs, only 12.5% of them were cured after 6 days (their body’s own natural immune system cured 12.5% of patients in that time frame).
For his patients who were given only hydroxychloroquine (by itself), 57.1% of them were cured after 6 days.
*Therefore, BOTH drugs taken together are an extremely effective combination for dealing with COVID based on real world testing (this is not just ‘anecdotal’ evidence as the fake news media is attempting to report).
Read the study below:
https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Hydroxychloroquine_final_DOI_IJAA.pdf
BTW: This doctor’s credentials are among the best in the world. He’s not some average MD. He’s a top infectious disease specialist that’s highly respected.
I’d therefore say it’s not just ‘false hope’ to be optimistic about these treatments.
Trump is being very pragmatic —– when he indicated that he’s ‘hopeful’ that it’ll be an effective treatment, even though we must wait for widespread test trials before we can be 100% sure.
Science is a slow process which requires ‘widespread’ test trials to be finished before doctors (like Dr. Fauci) are ethically allowed to make definitive statements about these treatments. So it’s natural that no doctor is gonna share Trumps’ optimism on TV until every single test trial has been finished. They are ethically bound not to make such comments until the process is completed.
That’s precisely why Trump is the person who shared his optimism on TV —– rather than waiting weeks for other doctors to confirm it.
Trump carefully said that it ‘may’ or ‘may not’ be as effective as he thinks, therefore he was honest with the American people. I’m not sure how that can be interpreted as ‘misleading’ by anybody.
It would be a heck of a coincidence for a study to show a 100% cure rate in 6 days versus only a 12.5% cure rate for patients without these drugs.
Why?
Because it’s very rare — almost impossible — to see 100% successful results in any test trial, even in small test trials (especially from a top doctor who is highly respected).
This doesn’t mean it’s a magic bullet to cure everybody —– but it does mean that there’s reason to be optimistic that these drugs will at least be able to help many people with COVID.
*It’s also interesting that Gov Cuomo is praising these 2 drugs (for NY patients) and is sharing Trump’s hopefulness, yet no media outlets are criticizing the democratic governor for giving out ‘false hope’. LOL.
How do the liberals on this forum explain this difference? 🙂
It’s kinda like how Biden said that Trump was wrong for banning flights from China last month (which means Biden would have let in more infected people if he were president) —— yet he’s now saying that Trump should have done even more. LOL.
That’s not just ‘hypocritical’, it’s downright ‘dementia’ type hypocrisy. LOL.
Can any liberal explain Biden’s remarks?
Have a nice day. 🙂
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Weinstein has coronavirus: Rapist movie mogul tests positive and is put in isolation just days after arriving in an upstate New York prison to start his 23-year sentence
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8140715/Harvey-Weinstein-isolation-contracting-virus.html?ito=push-notification&ci=11124&si=1701616
Some comforting words from Presidential hopeful Joseph Biden in this time of crisis
“Of all the minds I’ve lost, I miss…I miss…you know, the thing! You’re full of shit!” – Joe Biden
“False hope” is just another common false, fallacious strawman of Bangkok and his sock puppets, at least as it is being framed, both in context, and in the fact that those words are used by responsible medical commentators in “conservative” media as well:
“We don’t want to peddle false hope; we have seen promising drugs turn out not to work.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/these-drugs-are-helping-our-coronavirus-patients-11584899438
And no one here that I’ve seen is saying these things don’t show some promise, and shouldn’t be tried – in agreement with the scientific and medical authorities.
Even the study itself is very cautious and promises no miracle cure, only something that might possibly be just one piece of a comprehensive approach:
” We therefore
recommend that COVID-19 patients be treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to
cure their infection and to limit the transmission of the virus to other people in order to curb
the spread of COVID-19 in the world. Further works are also warranted to determine if these
compounds could be useful as chemoprophylaxis to prevent the transmission of the virus,
especially for healthcare workers. Our study has some limitations including a small sample
size, limited long-term outcome follow-up, and dropout of six patients from the study,
however in the current context, we believe that our results should be shared with the scientific
community”
–
As for POTUS, he has hardly been “pragmatic”, and there are good reasons to be skeptical of someone with a very bad track record for accuracy and prognostication, whose irrational optimism has actually hampered and delayed appropriate reactions and response to the crisis:
‘Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” — POTUS in a CNBC interview.
Jan. 30: “We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five — and those people are all recuperating successfully. But we’re working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for us … that I can assure you.” — Trump in a speech in Michigan.
Feb. 10: “Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We’re in great shape though. We have 12 cases — 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now.” — Trump at the White House. (See our item “Will the New Coronavirus ‘Go Away’ in April?“)
Feb. 14: “There’s a theory that, in April, when it gets warm — historically, that has been able to kill the virus. So we don’t know yet; we’re not sure yet. But that’s around the corner.” — Trump in speaking to National Border Patrol Council members.
Feb. 23: “We have it very much under control in this country.” — Trump in speaking to reporters.
Feb. 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” — Trump in a tweet.
Feb. 26: “So we’re at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.” — Trump at a White House briefing.
Feb. 26: “And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” — Trump at a press conference.
Feb. 26: “I think every aspect of our society should be prepared. I don’t think it’s going to come to that, especially with the fact that we’re going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up.” — Trump at a press conference, when asked if “U.S. schools should be preparing for a coronavirus spreading.”
Feb. 27: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” — Trump at a White House meeting with African American leaders.
Feb. 29: “And I’ve gotten to know these professionals. They’re incredible. And everything is under control. I mean, they’re very, very cool. They’ve done it, and they’ve done it well. Everything is really under control.” — Trump in a speech at the CPAC conference outside Washington, D.C.
March 4: “[W]e have a very small number of people in this country [infected]. We have a big country. The biggest impact we had was when we took the 40-plus people [from a cruise ship]. … We brought them back. We immediately quarantined them. But you add that to the numbers. But if you don’t add that to the numbers, we’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.” — Trump at a White House meeting with airline CEOs.
March 4: “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number.” — Trump in an interview on Fox News, referring to the percentage of diagnosed COVID-19 patients worldwide who had died, as reported by the World Health Organization. (See our item “Trump and the Coronavirus Death Rate.”)
March 7: “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it.” — Trump, when asked by reporters if he was concerned about the arrival of the coronavirus in the Washington, D.C., area.
March 9: “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” — Trump in a tweet.
March 10: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.” — Trump after meeting with Republican senators.
A day later, on March 11, the WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic. ‘
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/trumps-statements-about-the-coronavirus/
The DemonRats spent three years trying to remove Donald Trump through a bogus impeachment trial.
When that gambit failed the DemonRats latched onto a flu epidemic to shut down the economy and remove Donald Trump.
Note that the DemonRat leaders Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, Adam Schiff and Gavin Newsom come from California, a state where the homeless routinely defecate and urinate in the city streets.
So these four political hacks should know a lot about endangering the public health and welfare.
The DemonRats won’t stop in their insanity until they crash the American economy and turn this country into a third world dictatorship.
All because the DemonRats are self-righteous anti-American jerks.
Watch, Listen and Learn.
Why Japan does not have a Corona Virus Epidemic!
To begin with, it’s actually considered bad online etiquette to provide a link, or a link to a video, without some sort of explanation for those who might not have the time or inclination to delve into something unknown
I’ll leave it to you to summarize what you think might be learned. But I happened to have time to put it on in the background while I did other things.
Japan also has its own significant structural social and economic programs, which some see as being severe enough to have them heading towards a cliff, virus or not. There may be things to learn, but it’s a qualified example.
And universal health care was one of the last things mentioned – part of their “unity” is acceptance of that and other significant elements of socialism, and shared social sacrifices including gun control. How do you feel about that?
It’s bad etiquette to panic people over the flu.
Every year there are outbreaks of the flu.
I’ve already had two bouts with the flu in my life.
Most people recover from the flu.
In NYC, a person committed suicide last night over the Corona Virus.
Man falls to his death from 16th floor of luxury flats during coronavirus isolation
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/man-falls-death-16th-floor-21735275
Stop panicking people.
Stop the hysteria.
In the early days of the flu, the most vulnerable are more prone to die.
But as time goes by, the mortality rate drops drastically.
The best way to stop an epidemic is to CONTROL THE BORDERS!
“The best way to stop an epidemic is to CONTROL THE BORDERS!”
That ship sailed in December.
There will be more viruses in the future.
It’s time for Americans to wake up and realize that China is not America’s friend and China will lie to America and other nations even if it means exposing America to future epidemics.
Shadow, you might want to read this:
The most extensive travel restrictions to stop an outbreak in human history haven’t been enough. We analyzed the movements of hundreds of millions of people to show why.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/03/22/world/coronavirus-spread.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
I’m pointing out, based on all the expert advice, that this is something to be taken more seriously than the flu that most people know.
But if you think that’s panicking people, then tell your POTUS to stop calling up hospital ships and the National Guard, invoking wartime powers, talking about possibly nationalizing companies and going on about the need for many more ventilators (today’s briefing), and saying things like “It’s bad. It’s bad….this is a bad one, this is a very bad one, this is bad in the sense that it’s so contagious, it’s just so contagious, sort of record-setting type contagion.”
The 1918 pandemic did end eventually, after a second wave in 1919 – and after killing a percentage of the population that would be equivalent to over 2 million today, in the ballpark of worst-case estimates for COVID-19. What if that’s what we’re facing?
I realize you are probably struggling to grasp the gravity of what is going on. That’s about how Allison Mack was feeling after the branding scandal broke in the news.
I personally know of situations where cavalier younger people or those who don’t “believe” that coronavirus is real are not only not taking recommended precautions, but doing things that risk exposing older and vulnerable people.