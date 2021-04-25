Bangkok to Reader: Roger Stone Was Actually Convicted of Very Minor Stuff — Stop Hating Every Trump-Connected Individual

Bangkok has a reply:

By Bangkok

Why didn’t Al Sharpton pay his taxes in full when they were due? He owed MILLIONS in back taxes.

By the way… Since you care so much about taxes being paid…

He already explained why he couldn’t pay back the $800k yet. He’s been footing enormous legal bills and other expenses —– and he doesn’t have the cash to pay it off right now.

…And if those wealthier people are Republicans, well, then they’re hated even worse by people like you.

With all due respect, ‘Cast the First Stone,’ your attitude gives away your own financial status.

You don’t seem to have a problem with that, and he owed a lot more than $800k. LOL.

Care to explain? No? That’s what I thought. 🙂

Thus, it’s safe to say that you’re simply a GOP-hater and probably a broke person who hates any GOP-connected figure who is wealthier than yourself.

Stop being a hater, sir.

Hating Roger Stone won’t make your life any better or happier.

You need to focus on improving your own life instead of hating other people to fill that void.

Go back to school. Work harder. Stop hating.

Roger Stone is not the horrible person portrayed in the liberal media — that is, unless you’re a flaming liberal who believes that every Trump-connected person is the devil. lol.

If so, your own mental condition is the problem, not Roger Stone.

If you find yourself hating every Trump-connected person while forgiving every Biden-connected family member, then your brain is guided by PURE emotions rather than logic — and only ‘psychotherapy’ can help you recover and become a normal person again.

If you look at what Roger Stone was actually convicted of (very minor stuff) and you compare that to Hunter Biden’s ‘uncharged’ behavior, you’ll see that it’s not nearly as bad.

The act of charging somebody with a crime (while not charging another person for political reasons) does not change the REALITY of what happened in both cases.

Reality remains the same. Only your perception of it changes.

It’s all perspective. I have it. You don’t.

Have a great day.