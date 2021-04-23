Roger Stone: I Am Being Treated Differently Than Hunter Biden and Rev. Al Sharpton –Why?



This is yet another example of the Democrats weaponizing the Justice Department in violation of the rule of law. Having failed to destroy me in their fabricated Russian collusion investigation and, having failed to find any evidence whatsoever that I had advance knowledge of or was involved in any way in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, the DOJ is harassing me and even attacking my wife with a lawsuit rife with outright falsehoods and willful misrepresentation of the facts.

These charges are both contrived and sensationalized. The claim that my wife and I funneled money anywhere to live a lavish lifestyle is preposterous and will be exposed at trial as patently ridiculous.

The revenues to the LLC cited in the DOJ complaint have been fully reported in our tax returns for 10 years and all appropriate taxes have been paid or will be paid when due. The Government’s depiction of this as a tax shelter is therefore categorically false. In fact, it has been our principal vehicle to do business.

We neither under-reported income nor hid any asset or income. By law, the assets of the Trust owned by my wife and her sister are not protected from seizure by the IRS and all are reported on the public record. Nothing illegal or uncommon there either.

In fact, the IRS has failed to credit me with a $40,000 payment on my 2008 taxes. The Government’s case is so weak as well as factually and legally inaccurate that I am certain if put before a fair judge, I will win in court. The road to that day is long and expensive.

We have survived only through prayer due to the generous and strong support by many great patriots who contributed to the Stone Legal Defense Fund https:// stonedefensefund.com/ or the Stone Family Support fund. https://secure. stonefamilysupport.com/ donation3/?InitiativeKey= QDY1RSYXFNC8

Thanks to the US Department of Justice, my wife and I are still struggling to recover our financial footing and we will have to consider filing bankruptcy, having spent everything we had for my legal defense in the Russian collusion hoax. The Department of Justice is fully aware of this. We have no assets to hide. Their motive is revenge. Their goal is harassment.