An Open Letter to Judge Garaufis Re: Sentencing of Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack: Reader

Although I think the judge will seriously consider signed letters directed to the court and not anonymous letters published on Frank Report, I think it is interesting to publish the views of readers, for they may very well represent views the judge will hear, and perhaps, will be views no one else will state in print.
Here is one such view from a reader.
An Open Letter to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis;
Re The Sentencing of Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack:
By Anonymous
I will remind the court at this time that all of the women who were coerced by the two female defendants [Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack] into having sex with Keith Raniere were, in effect, being raped each time they engaged in sex acts with Mr. Raniere.
The female victims were forced/coerced, via blackmail, into engaging in sexual relations with Mr. Raniere, by Ms. Mack and Ms. Salzman.
Ms. Mack and Ms. Salzman are ‘accomplices to rape’ and aided and abetted Mr. Raniere in his crimes of rape.
The multitude of female victims were under duress when they were engaging in sex acts with Mr. Raniere, and did not freely consent to sexual relations. I need not remind the court of the Federal government’s definition of rape.
A criminal’s personal sex, whether male or female, is not legal grounds for granting leniency or clemency.
With all due respect to Frank Parlato, the victim impact statements matter more than the word of one man and have more legal merit than one man’s empathy and show of sympathy to the defendants.
Would the same empathy and sympathy exist towards the defendants if the defendants were men and not women?
The court has an obligation to the law, to justice, and to the large numbers of female victims who fell victim to Keith Raniere.
There is little doubt the majority of the female rape victims will never have their voices heard by the court
To lay people,
The Federal definition of forcible rape:
“The carnal knowledge of a female forcibly and against her will” to “The penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim”.
“Although I think the judge will seriously consider signed letters directed to the court and not anonymous letters published on Frank Report”
Not only that, i doubt he will consider anything from anyone not connected to the case…any fan could support her but that doesn’t mean they know the facts.
Now people related to her (knowing her personnally) or people related to the cult would have an impact.
Also, the whole letter is based on lies and not on what the court proved…the ignorance of the writer is obvious.
And why posting this ? he already shared this absurd point of view which was already debunked clearly.
“The female victims were forced/coerced, via blackmail, into engaging in sexual relations with Mr. Raniere, by Ms. Mack and Ms. Salzman”
No they didn’t…The victim herself pointed it’s NOT Allison who asked her …
“Ms. Mack and Ms. Salzman are ‘accomplices to rape’ and aided and abetted Mr. Raniere in his crimes of rape.”
Except it’s not a rape and once again, Allison isn’t accomplice.
Also, anonymous might like to ignore the facts but here it’s a judge…a JUDGE WHO FOLLOWED THE FACT DURING THE TRIAL…not a nutjob living in his fantasy world.
This letter could actually even bite back the author as this is defamation per sei…doing it directly in front of a judge will make the case easier to judge for him…
Reminder : up to 2 years in jail for FALSE ACCUSATION OF CRIMINAL ACTION AKA defamation per sei…this not counting the financial compensation.
And before we go with “it’s not defamation if it’s not public”,Well it is now so it’s defamation.
“With all due respect to Frank Parlato, the victim impact statements matter more than the word of one man and have more legal merit than one man’s empathy and show of sympathy to the defendants.”
And this is why your previous statement are ridiculous…none of the victims pretend ANYTHING you MADE UP…
“The court has an obligation to the law, to justice, and to the large numbers of female victims who fell victim to Keith Raniere.”
This include Allison…but whatev’ live in you fantasy.
“There is little doubt the majority of the female rape victims will never have their voices heard by the court”
True, Allison who is a victim was forbidden to testify… you are so right there!!!
Allison never will have her voice heard by the court.
You can , once again ignore the fact, but Allison was pure victim, no dispute (unless you twist reality like you just did).
You ignore the fact she was a victim herself, ignore the fact of the COERCION (something that justify that the sexual intercourse are not seen as consentual)…
Something that Allison is a VICTIM of …
Frank, if you consider really that Allison is a victim, WHY DO YOU GIVE A VOICE TO THOSE AGAINST HER EXCLUSIVELY…
Many defend her, including Heidi (and she knows what it is to be in Nxivm)
This is disrespectful for the real victim (including Allison) as they obviously don’t know a thing about this story.
On one side you have a guy who ignore the proof, on the other side you have another guy who simply create story about crimes that NEVER OCCURED.
Not only it doesn’t fit with you saying “she is a victim”, but not fitting with your “nxivm is dead so less article about the subject” but worst, it’s damaging your credibility as most of those people are …what is the point to name them, you’ll redact me.
It’s not bringing anything interesting to the story or the debate as they both ignore the FACTS , it’s like the trial never occured.
Better yet, both deprive the victim of their statut as they consider one victim as culprit ignoring willingly the coercive state.
But IT IS THE COERCION that made the victim be able to demand justice.
Without the coercion, it’s just a bunch of girl who consented.
It’s not me, it’s in the court, they stated that it’s the coercion that justified the trial.
So if you let these kind of people who ignore the coercion come here and make absurd point, it’s definately an insult to all of the victim.
Reminder:
Nicole had sex with raniere, not under pressure of Allison (she stated it’s raniere who asked, not Allison)…
She accepted because of the coercion.
Sylvie had sex with raniere, not under pressure of Allison …
She accepted because of the coercion.
India had sex with raniere, not under pressure of Allison but raniere…
She accepted because of the coercion.
And i could go one but i’ll just point one last victim
Allison had sex with raniere, under obvious pressure (as the mail clearly shows it’s not her desire…she even point that she is “fighting with her viscera”…hardly the sign of wanted sex.
Was she under coercion?
Undoubtly as it was witnessed that she was pressurized by raniere and lauren frequently…
So she accepted because of the coercion.
Ignore the coercion and it means that Nicole, Sylvie, India , Allison and ALL the OTHER VICTIMS had just casual sex with hairy monster…
So please, Frank stop posting those article from people who ignore the facts like the coercion…
I think Allison is a victim but there are those who do not. They deserve to he heard. Do you know Allison Mack?
I really don’t think that judge Garaufis is going to pronounce his sentences based on comments he might read here.
“Think of the Moon, that must look down upon the likes of us ”
– Harold Pinter, “Waiting for Godot.”
And even more when they are inaccurate and ignore the court info…after all, the judge was front seat in it so he knows the facts.