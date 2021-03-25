Dr. Danielle Roberts: ‘Thank You DOS and All of the Deeply Committed Women I Have Been Privileged to Meet on This Journey’

Danielle Roberts D.O. is in the fight of her life. She is a physician and, based on a complaint filed by Sarah Edmondson, the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct [OPMC] initiated an investigation and then a series of hearings before the State Board for Professional Medical Conduct to determine if Dr. Rioberts’ medical license should be revoked or not.

Dr. Roberts is charged with medical misconduct for her role in branding women in the DOS sorority. Her defense is that the branding, which does not require a medical license, is not part of the practice of medicine and is, therefore, not subject to medical misconduct charges.

Frank Report will have more on the subject of her hearings, but, in the meantime, Dr. Roberts continues to defend DOS and her participation in it. She is one of the eight founding members of The Dossier Project,, a website designed to promote the positive values of the now-defunct sorority.

The DOS women blame Frank Report and this writer and Edmondson for destroying DOS.;

A ruling on Dr. Roberts’ medical license is expected in the next few months. However, whichever side wins, an appeal is expected, so it may be some time, perhaps not until the end of the year, before the results of the State Board’s final decision to revoke or not revoke her license will be known. They might also suspend her license for a period of time, or merely admonish, or warn, or take no action at all.

Dr. Roberts appeared on Dateline NBC last month to defend her position and some 12 million people watched it. Here is an excerpt.

Meantime, as she awaits the results of her hearing, Dr. Roberts has nothing but praise for the good she got out of DOS.

Regardless of what one may think of Dr. Roberts’ views, there is one thing that is fairly certain, she is in top physical shape for a woman who is almost 40. She practices yoga, dance, aerobics, and other exercise disciplines.

Here are videos of Danielle doing gymnastics in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center last summer.





Here are photos of Danielle doing yoga postures in the winter:







Finally, there are some readers who are upset that Frank Report is publishing the views of Raniere’s supporters. They say it is unfair because the victims cannot give their side. Here is a sample comment:

“I think Frank shouldn’t publish their [Raniere supporters’] words. It’s not fair to the victims who can’t speak. They are still silenced, while Frank is hosting their abusers every week.”

My response is that the victims are certainly not silenced. They testified at trial. They made docuseries. They wrote books and did podcasts. They spoke at Raniere’s sentencing hearing. They give interviews to the media and appeared on every major news outlet. Nobody is stopping a single victim from speaking out on any and every media platform in the world — and to sympathetic ears almost everywhere.

To listen to the other side, even if we disagree, is not abusing victims. It may, in fact, be a learning experience. Maybe it will complete the picture and maybe there is more to the story; maybe it is more nuanced than we think. And maybe the people on both sides have something to offer to each other if we are willing to listen a little.

I find it remarkable that the very same people who were staunch followers of Raniere just a short time ago, who fought for him and against me and others who opposed Raniere for years, are now so intolerant of the people who espoused the same views they once did – before they had their awakening.

Let us give Danielle Roberts an opportunity to speak. If she is so wrong, it should be easy enough to spot and perhaps after we listen we may be able to show her the error of her ways — to deprogram her so to speak. And if she is not all wrong, perhaps we can agree with her where she is right and gently nudge her where we think she is wrong.

And, if perchance, we were wrong about something, even something minor, perhaps we can re-evaluate our own thinking.

For my part, I cannot support the views and schemes of Keith Raniere. I think he is misleading his remaining followers just as he did his former followers. But I think that most of his former followers and most of his present followers are essentially good people, [as I judge good] and that the difference between the former and the latter is that they have not realized who Keith Raniere is yet.

That said, I am willing to listen to any argument that can show me that Raniere is misunderstood, that he really meant to help people and just miscalculated stupendously. That he had good intentions and a cold, cruel and ugly world attacked him because he was different. I do not see it. But his followers do. And so they are reluctant to abandon him. I think they will one day.

Now let us hear from Dr. Roberts on DOS.

By Dr. Danielle Roberts

Looking back at my experience of DOS there were many benefits I experienced and that still positively impact my life today. However, there are two notable and life-changing gifts I received specifically;

1. I had no idea my body could reach (and run so well) at a lower weight. I always wanted to be more elegant in appearance, lighter and more efficient. However, I had fears around deeply experiencing my physical weakness and vulnerability that prevented me from reaching those goals.

DOS helped give me the structure, support, belief and permission to find out what it took for me to do this. There are still times I struggle to not use food to cover up my emotional or physical vulnerabilities but I am much better at being able to sit with these feels, and the truth of how vulnerable it truly is to be human.

This not only has transformed what is possible with my body, but has allowed for more real, raw, unfiltered humanity in my relationships and experience of life. It has made me more empathetic and compassionate towards others and more relentless in my pursuit to stand for human rights and those who have been wronged.

2. It helped me get in touch with my fears and get honest with who I really am. I had struggled most of my life, unconsciously, to allow myself to honestly feel my fears and insecurities. I was very strong, capable, accomplished and attractive and could cover up most of my vulnerability with these things. However, I couldn’t allow myself to honestly see my weaknesses, failures or shortcomings.

I struggled to take in and utilize constructive feedback, as I felt it an affront to my personhood and it often devastated me.

Without outside feedback I was run by my blind spots and limited from growing into the highest version of myself. DOS helped me feel secure enough to get past my veneer of pride and pretending, and learn to love myself despite my failures, the way the women around me did.

They saw my shortcomings, pointed them out, and continued to love and support me so that I can grow. I am continuing to learn how to do that for myself now on a daily basis, and I am much better for it. I see others who can’t take in feedback about their shortcomings, they protect themselves or block information… they can stay stuck in the same place for a lifetime.

I am so grateful that will not be my life and that I will be able to ever evolve and grow as an effect of this.

Thank you, DOS, and all of the deeply committed women I have been privileged to meet on this journey.

