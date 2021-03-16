Mexican Media: ‘I piss on your family!’: The Humiliation Emiliano Salinas Endured to Lead NXVIM ‘Sex Cult’

Emiliano Salinas stands in front of the entire NXIVM dance group (Photo: Frank Report video capture)

After Keith Raniere, the founder of the NXVIM sex sect, was sentenced to 120 years in prison, the name of Emiliano Salinas Occelli, son of a former president of Mexico, once again captured the spotlight.

The son of Carlos Salinas de Gortari , president between 1988 and 1994, endured offenses to his family and psychological “attacks” by the leader of the sect to gain their trust.

“I piss on all your family,” Raniere told him, making special emphasis on the dark legacy of the Gortari, and recalling their illicit enrichment through corruption and their governance of “injustice and perversion,” wrote journalist Dolia Estévez.

The journalist recalled that in the documentary The Vow, which highlights the internal dynamics of the sect, she published unpublished videos of the sessions in which Raniere humiliates and reduces Emiliano to trash.

Photo: The Vow, HBO (Screenshot)

“He put a lot of pressure on Emi about his family’s power and corruption,” said Mark Vicente, former NXIVM leader and a central figure on The Vow. To convince him that it was up to him to save Mexico from his family’s corruption, he made him “feel like shit,” added Vicente, a South African-born filmmaker who reported Raniere to the FBI.

And apparently, Emiliano Salinas passed the humiliation test with success, because in recent days it was also revealed that Raniere wanted Mexico to be the first NXIVM Republic worldwide and for Salinas Occelli to be its president.

To carry out this plan, Raniere wanted Emiliano Salinas to win the 2018 elections, as published by the journalist Dolia Estévez in her SinEmbargo column, based on the revelations made by Catherine Oxenberg, a former member of the sect and mother of one of Raniere’s sex slaves.

Filmed by Vicente, the videos on The Vow show indoctrination meetings of several junior members in whom Raniere instilled a sense of guilt for being rich without lifting a finger. He reproached them that there were people in Mexico willing to work long hours for $ 0, while they spent $10 on a drink in a bar.

Keith Raniere

Dolia Estévez highlighted that several of the Mexican members had been kidnapped; Antonio Zarattini, among the first defectors, and Edgar Boone, son of a wealthy family and the initial recruiter for NXIVM in Mexico.

“In the series, Zarattini shows his four-fingered hand and mutilated ear,” said the journalist.

Raniere asked Emiliano if he was ready to lead the movement against corruption and violence in Mexico. He answered yes, but said he did not know how.

“I don’t know how to organize people like that”, he admitted, referring to the poor (episode 9).

Vicente, who was a member of the NXIVM Executive Board along with Emiliano, said it was the same psychological control tactic Raniere used with sisters Sara and Clare Bronfman, heirs to the Seagram liquor empire.

While he made them “feel like shit” to take away their enormous fortune, he manipulated Emiliano to exploit his political connections.

Dolia Estévez recalled that Catherine Oxenberg, in her book Captive (Gallery Books, 20018), detailed Raniere’s plan to establish a beachhead in Mexico.

The “grandiose scheme” of world domination would begin with the electoral triumph of Emiliano Salinas in the 2018 presidential elections.

“His father, Carlos, would use his Machiavellian methods to guarantee the electoral victory of his son. In turn, Keith would use Emi as a pawn to rule Mexico ” (page 262).

On a trip in 2013 to take a week-long course on “family values,” Oxenberg recounted that NXIVM’s Mexican headquarters was in a luxurious, centrally located, highly-guarded mansion.

“On the street in front, there were armored vehicles and armed guards everywhere .”

Several prominent Mexicans appear in the documentary The Vow , among them, Rosa Laura Junco, daughter of the owner of the newspaper Reforma, Alejandro Junco de la Vega and Javier Jileta Verduzco, the former director-general of links with civil society organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE).