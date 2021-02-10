Did Allison Mack Try to Lure Australian Woman to Albany Offering to Open Joint US Bank Account With $25k in It?

A post on Reddit concerning Allison Mack is interesting and suggests a possible recruitment effort by Allison of a young Australian woman. It is not known if the story is true or not and Frank Report will try to investigate it.

Reddit members submit content to the site such as links, text posts, and images. There is no vetting of the truthfulness of the content by the publishers.

This particular post in the Nxivm discussion is about Allison Mack and is reprinted below:

“Discussing NXIVM, the New York Capital Region-based group that sold expensive seminars of dubious value. The group was founded by so-called ‘Vanguard’ Keith Raniere. The organization is commonly called a ‘cult,’ and has been termed a ‘racketeering enterprise’ by the U.S. government. Keith Raniere is today a convicted felon serving a 120-year sentence.”

I was planning to relocate from Australia to the US and Allison said she could help me. All I needed to do was open up a joint bank account with HER to prove I have assets in the US. She said I should deposit around $25,000 USD.

I was friends with Allison Mack back in around 2015/2016. I was about 25 at the time. We met through a mutual friend who introduced me to Allison and we soon became Facebook buddies and would chat on Skype.

She offered me to stay with her in New York and wanted to show me around. I was young, foolish and tempted. But my instinct was telling me it didn’t make any sense. That was a huge amount of money to put in someone else’s name. I politely declined. We didn’t really end up talking much after that. I later learned about NXIVM and the whole DOS thing. And it makes me shudder each time I read about it. I found out the ‘friend’ who introduced me to Allison was a recruiter for NXIVM. I reached out to another member of NXIVM who I had mutual friends with and told her about our conversations. She told me Allison would have more than likely used that money as collateral against me. That she would often do grand favours in return for…. well…. who really knows. I can’t be sure what would have happened or what the intentions really were. But it all gives me the heebie jeebies.

The timeline the Reddit poster claims – 2015-2016 – is during the time when DOS was growing and recruitment was vigorously pursued. The story sounds plausible. If it is true, the Aussie woman would have likely been slender and attractive and perhaps Allison thought she might be a fine candidate for the sorority.

As readers know, Allison herself was charged with sex trafficking, and attempted sex trafficking – and had she not taken a plea deal that eliminated the sex trafficking charges, and settled with racketeering and racketeering conspiracy – she would likely be facing a life sentence today.

As it is, when she is sentenced – the date has not been set – she may get anywhere from a few years to as much as 40 years. The sentencing guidelines are believed to be in the three-5 year range.

But there is no guarantees for her.

Insofar as Allison cooperated with the prosecution of Raniere and has denounced him at her plea hearing, she may fare better with Judge Garaufis than her codefendants Clare Bronfman who got triple the sentencing guidelines [27 months] being handed a stiff 81 months. The judge mentioned that her failure to disavow Raniere was one of the factors in the surprisingly longer sentence.

Raniere himself got 120 years which some say is quite long considering he was not convicted of murder, or harsh violent crimes.

