THE RIGHT SIDE- Mark McCloskey – Go to St. Louis FBI and File Civil Rights Complaint Against Circuit Court DA Kim Gardner

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

IN VIOLATION OF YOUR 2ND, 4TH,AND 14TH AMENDMENT CIVIL RIGHTS…

By so doing, they violated Title 18 Sections 241 and 242 USC. If there were threats of violence, the penalty becomes a 10 year felony and if there are Civil Penalties awarded they can be t3 times damages. Also, any punitive damages, by law, cannot be paid by any municipality and must be paid by the Defendant… Ms. Gardner… I’ll bet she’s unaware of that detail… most attorneys are unaware of that detail!

Don’t forget to include the refusal by that same police department to “protect, preserve and defend, the Constitution” and protect the citizens of St Louis!

Don’t take NO for an answer. The FBI is charged with enforcing all Civil Rights violations … even when white folks are the victims! They will probably have to obtain authorization from DOJ to initiate an investigation…but they will!

It is unbelievable that this FBI and this DOJ didn’t self-start this investigations like Eric Holder/Barack Obama did in Ferguson, New Orleans and other cities when black victims were involved. Holder even sent his DOJ Civil Rights Attorneys to both. Those attorneys were famous for creating evidence and tampering with evidence when they couldn’t find anything against the police departments … they just made it up!

Several of those DOJ Attorneys, under Holder/Obama, were held in “contempt of court” and some were even prohibited by a Texas federal judge, from practicing law in some 30+ districts because of their contemptuous actions. What was done to those DOJ attorneys? Nothing. The victims were either black or illegals!

This is President Trump’s DOJ and FBI and, if he hasn’t already, he should he directing both his Attorney General and FBI Director to take immediate action BEFORE this corrupt Kim Gardner does a “cover my ass” indictment against these victims.

In my opinion…there was no crime committed by the McCloskeys, by defending themselves on their property against a mob threatening violence. What would have happened, if they hadn’t shown force? Do you believe this mob would have fixed their gate, mowed the lawn and left, or carried out their threats to burn the house and kill the occupants?

What do you think… Dorothy…land of Oz or REALITY?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

