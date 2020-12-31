Clare Bronfman Moved to Philadelphia Federal Detention Center; Believed to Be Temporary Assignment

Clare Bronfman is no longer at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC], but was moved to the Federal Detention Center [FDC] in Philadelphia where she is expected to remain until assigned a permanent prison.

The Philadelphia facility holds male and female inmates prior to or during court proceedings, as well as inmates serving brief sentences. Its population is 1,030. The jail is 12 stories tall. It has 628 cells for pre-trial inmates, plus 120 cadre prisoners, already sentenced, who serve as staff.

It is possible that Bronfman, 41, will remain in Philadelphia as one of the cadre prisoners serving as staff for some length of time, possibly until her release – which is presently scheduled for June 29, 2026.

Bronfman is appealing her sentence of 81 months, of which she has served three months. She received a sentence of three times the sentencing guidelines’ maximum largely it seems because of her refusing to disavow Keith Raniere and because of a large number of victim impact statements that described conduct unrelated to the crimes she pleaded guilty to as part of a plea deal.

Ironically, and presumably coincidentally, Bronfman, now transferred to Philadelphia, is in the same city as attorney Neil Glazer, who is suing her and 15 other Nxivm leaders in a civil suit. Glazer represents some 80 plaintiffs, most of whom were former members of Nxivm, who claim they were damaged by Nxivm or Raniere.

The two big financial targets for the Glazer lawsuit are Clare Bronfman and her sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet. Most of the other defendants have little or no assets. Simply put, this is a lawsuit against the Bronfman sisters.

However, according to a reliable source, Sara Bronfman has moved all her assets in the USA out of the country and outside the jurisdiction of the US Courts.

“Sara will never settle and probably never go to court,” said the source. “She is going to give the people in the civil suit a giant fuck you. She will not have any assets in the USA.”

If this is true, this leaves only Clare Bronfman left to pay damages if Glazer’s lawsuit prevails.

Imagine, all the hopes of collecting damages for some 80 plaintiffs, plus the Philadelphia-based attorneys fees, all riding probably on one imprisoned heiress, and wouldn’t you know it, she is in Philadelphia right next to the law firm that is suing her.

Glazer did a lot for the prosecution in the Raniere and Bronfman cases, representing key witnesses, and compiling evidence used at trial.

Meantime, Raniere remains at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center where he has been since April 2018. He is expected to remain for several months at MDC to be available for restitution hearings that will be held in the federal court in Brooklyn.

Raniere has reportedly assigned to the Tucson Federal Prison, a prison with a high percentage of sex offenders. It is believed he will be safer there than a typical maximum security penitentiary where sex offenders are targeted by other inmates for violence and other abuse.

Raniere, 60, was sentenced to 120 years. With time off for good behavior, Raniere can expect to serve 102 years plus three months. Assuming he doesn’t lose any of the “good time” that he’ll accrue while he’s incarcerated, Raniere will be released on June 27, 2121, when he will be 161 years old. After that, he has to serve five years of probation and register as a sex offender.

Raniere is appealing his conviction and is expected to retain new lawyers for the appeal. Reportedly, his trial attorney, Marc Agnifilo,, will be withdrawing from the case after his trial work is completed, likely following the restitution hearings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



