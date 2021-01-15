Sara Bronfman Selling Albany-Area Home for $2.85 Million

By Katherine Elm

Sara Bronfman-Igtet, age 46, Seagram heiress and sister of Clare Bronfman, is selling her Albany-area home at 7 Taymor Trail for $2.85 million. The home is listed by longtime Nxivm member Franca DiCrescenzo with Armida Rose Realty Group.

Who Is Sara Bronfman-Igtet?

Sara Bronfman-Igtet is the daughter of billionaire Edgar Bronfman, former Seagram chairman. She was a long-time member and funder of Nxivm. Along with her sister, Clare Bronfman, she was part of Raniere’s “trusted group,” according to testimony by ex-Nxian Mark Vicente.

Sara held the coveted Nxivm “green sash” — making her one of fewer than two dozen of Nxivm’s 17,000 members to achieve so exalted a rank.

Sara played a major role in bringing the 14th Dalai Lama to Albany. His Holiness visited the New York State capital in the spring of 2009 to give a lecture at the Palace Theatre.

Where Are Sara Bronfman and Clare Bronfman Now?

Today, Sara Bronfman-Igtet is reportedly residing in Portugal with her husband Basit Igtet and their two children. Her sister, Clare Bronfman, is serving part of her 81-month sentence in a federal detention center in Philadelphia, pending reassignment.

The Property at a Glance

Bronfman-Igtet has apparently been trying to sell this property for a while. It has been listed on Realtor.com for 136 days.

She purchased the spacious Clifton Park home for $1.85 million in May 2015, as reported at this site. According to a family friend who helped manage improvements, Sara invested another $2 million into the property, adding a pool, theater, finished basement, art pieces and other amenities.

The stone-front home is 10,500 square feet, featuring eight bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. It’s set on a 4.31-acre lot, which equals the size of 107.25 volleyball courts or a little more than 4 football fields.

By the way, the front is stone but the sides and back are not stone and, based on the picture below, appear to be either wood- or vinyl-sided.

At $2.85 million, if Sara got the full asking price, she would be losing about $1 million on her investment, if it is true that she spent $2 million in improvements.

Take a Tour of the Sara Bronfman Estate in Clifton Park, New York

A long drive approaches the home and winds around what could be described as a turf-covered privacy pyramid.

Clifton Park has an average July high of 83 F, so the inground saltwater pool might see plenty of summertime use.

Upon entering the house, you’ll encounter a foyer that features a life-sized horse-sculpture-cum-lamp.

The living room features a white sculpture over the fireplace, with a golden chandelier above the circular couch with gold upholstery. It’s an inviting place to curl up for some good word salad or, better yet, watch a video of Keith Raniere being interviewed by Allison Mack.

What appears to be a media room features black carpeting and black walls.

A traditional, homey kitchen serves as the heart of the home. This is the same kitchen Sara once cooked eggs in for New York Times Magazine writer Vanessa Grigoriadis, who wrote an impressive article, Inside Nxivm, the ‘Sex Cult’ That Preached Empowerment, which was published after Raniere’s arrest.

It was one of the few occasions since the Dalia Lama appeared in 2009 that Sara spoke to the media about Nxivm.

Grigoriadis wrote, “Like Raniere, the Bronfman sisters were seeking to heal familial relationships, particularly with their father, a pillar of New York society and president of the World Jewish Congress. They were also drawn to Raniere’s emphasis on ethics.

“’My whole life growing up, I always wanted to do something to impact the world,’ said Sara, a lovely woman who made me eggs in her Albany-area mansion this winter — the proportions of her home were so preposterous that I felt I had shrunk to a hundredth of my size, like Alice after she drank the potion in Wonderland.

“’My dad, as we were growing up, he was bringing Jews out of Russia, he was taking on the Swiss banks.’ After a friend from Sun Valley recommended the group, then called Executive Success Programs, to Sara, she asked Edgar to take a course, and he liked it.

“’All my dreams of saving the world with my dad were coming true,’ she said.”

The home features both formal and informal dining spaces.

A home office/study.

This bedroom is pretty large.

A home gym is also pretty large.

There is also a walk-in shower in the master bathroom.

Neighborhood / Local Amenities

The stone-front home is not far from Sokolowski’s Greenhouse and Bowman’s Orchard Farmer’s Wagon and not much else. It is in a town called Clifton Park.

As you can see from the map below, Clifton Park is south of Saratoga Springs, east of Schenectady, north of Troy and Albany, and could be described as part of the Capital Region. The river running south of it is the Mohawk River, and to the east is the Hudson River.

This home, that Sara spent so much to fix up and to make comfortable for herself, her husband and her children, a home she planned to spend most of her life living in, to be nearer her Vanguard, is empty and now for sale.

Her plans changed immensely. After her sister’s arrest, she fled the USA and went to Provence, France, but her Nxivm past caused trouble there, and she went next to Portugal.

With the sale of this property, the place she once planned to be her home, Sara Bronfman-Igtet is likely concluding her long-time association with Albany. She first came here in 2003.

She is being sued by some 80 former Nxivm members in the Eastern District of New York and has reportedly been transferring her US assets overseas.

She is not known to have visited the USA since before her sister’s arrest in July 2018. She did not attend any of the federal criminal court hearings for her sister, including the all-important bail hearing and her sentencing hearing.

Sara excused herself from the bail hearing saying she could not travel with her small children. For Clare’s sentencing hearing, she said the pandemic precluded her from travel.

It may be fair to say America has seen the last of Sara Bronfman-Igtet. We may not see her in our midst again.

