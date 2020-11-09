Mexican Story Lists the Children of the Elite in Nxivm

Below is an English translation of a story published in Sonora Inclusiva entitled “La secta sexual esclavista NXIVM y su conexión Mexicana” or “The sex slave sect NXIVM and its Mexican connection.”

While many readers are familiar with the Mexican aspect of the Nxivm story, seeing all the rich and powerful names all in one story — all of them children of the powerful – shows how strong the Mexican arm of Nxivm was before Raniere was arrested. Raniere had a true following of trust fund Mexican children at one time, though much of it today has evaporated.

By Alfredo Jalife-Rahme

(Taken from Sputnik ) The implications of the 120-year sentence of Keith Raniere, the NXIVM sex cult leader, a megalomaniac with severe erotic perversions, are profound in Mexico at the highest political levels.

Daughters and sons of three former presidents of Mexico were among its members: Carlos Salinas, Vicente Fox and Miguel de la Madrid.

Raniere, founder and leader of the sex-slave sect NXIVM, was sentenced to a 120 year prison sentence in US federal court in Brooklyn, New York, after being found guilty of sex trafficking, child pornography, identity theft, racketeering and money laundering.

Clare Bronfman, Raniere’s partner, was sentenced to 81 months in jail . Clare is the heir to billionaire Edgar Bronfman, head of the Seagram Distillery and former president of the World Jewish Congress.

It was not irrelevant that the arrest of the sex-slaver Raniere occurred in a luxurious villa in Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco/Mexico) —in his sex retreat — which highlights the “Mexican connection” of NXIVM.

After being arrested, Raniere was sent to Texas to later be imprisoned in New York.

According to Frank Parlato of Frank Report, “Emiliano Salinas and Clare Bronfman spied on the ‘enemies’ of NXIVM together.”

At least 100 Mexicans were on NXIVM’s VIP list, according to Frank Report.

The “Mexican connection” reaches the highest levels of power where the daughters and sons of three former presidents have been implicated, among them Emiliano and Cecilia Salinas de Gortari, Cristina Fox, and Fabiola Sánchez , wife of Federico de la Madrid.

There are many daughters of renowned businessmen, especially from the financial-industrial city of Monterrey, where Rosa Laura Junco, daughter of businessman Alejandro Junco de la Vega, owner of the newspaper Reforma, stands out, today as the maximum opponent of the Government of López Obrador.

Financial magazine Forbes reports that Laura Junco “offered her daughter to the leader of NXIVM: her virgin daughter was an offering.” Obviously, the combative newspaper Reforma has not said a peep about this pitiful case.

Alejandra González Anaya also appears. She is the sister of the former Secretary of the Treasury who is a partner of former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, as well as three well-known sisters, businesswomen from the important state of Nuevo León: Carola, Loreta and Jimena Garza Dávila who were partners of the Milliare company that issued the bills for those taking the expensive five-day Nxivm “self-help” courses at a cost of $5,000 from Executive Success Programs (ESP). They were also part of Raniere’s harem of 20 sex slaves- one of the 20 was under 15 years old.

It is disturbingly reported that the megalomaniac, charlatan and degenerate sex-slaver Raniere wanted to implant in Mexico the first ‘ NXIVM Republic ‘ with Emiliano Salinas Occelli as president.

Total dementia!

Slavery belonged not only to women, but also to weak men of character such as Emiliano Salinas — educated at the controversial Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) with a doctorate in economics from Harvard University— whom the leader of NXIVM, Raniere insulted without the offended [Emiliano] being disturbed: “I piss on your whole family”, according to journalist Dolia Estévez, based in Washington.

After the NXIVM criminal case, Emiliano Salinas, 44 , comfortably left the leadership of ESP with his partner Alejandro Betancourt Ledesma . Today the portal of ESP and its subsidiary in Mexico appears blank .

Little is known about why there were no criminal charges against Emiliano Salinas in New York. My sources say that he was exonerated thanks to the alleged intervention of former US president Bill Clinton — who, by the way, is also involved in the sex scandal of the “suicidal” pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – and there are conflicting versions about Emiliano’s escape to Cuba [a story first report in Frank Report].

By the way, it is reported that the government of the former president Enrique Peña authorized a “NXIVM kindergarten ” that was operated by Cecilia , the daughter of Carlos Salinas and Emiliano’s sister and who supposedly taught classes in eight languages ​​”to children under a scheme of education designed by Keith Raniere“.

It cannot be ignored that the activist Julián LeBaron – by the way, an angry opponent of the López Obrador government – a member of the controversial and bloody LeBaron family, has been exposed as a member of NXIVM, according to the TV series, The Vow .

[The rest of the article delves into other sexual atrocities committed by persons of prominence and power in Mexico that does not involve Nxivm.]

[There are numerous other Mexicans of varying degrees of prominence who are also Nxivm members. There are Edgar and Omar Boone, Jack Levy, Vanessa Sahugan, Bibiana Huber, Vany Huber, and Vera Autrey to name a few. Of less prominence are some of the DOS slaves of Raniere such as Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla and the the three sisters, Mariana, the mother of Raniere’s youngest child, Camila, the woman who says Raniere began having sex with her when she was 15, and Daniela, the woman who testified that Raniere confined her in a room in solitary confinement for almost two years because she kissed another man.]

Today the strength of Nxivm is not nearly what it was, though the Boone brothers, Jack Levy and others continue to keep the torch lit for Raniere and perhaps hope that one day, he will be released to lead the movement once again.

Viva Mexico and Executive Success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



